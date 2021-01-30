Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.



In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.



Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back.



Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.



As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were.



Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.