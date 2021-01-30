It's a golden orb, was about 100mm long.
Spiders climb for their lives... climb lads climbhttps://www.theguardian.com/environment/video/2021/mar/22/look-at-them-all-spiders-escape-to-higher-ground-during-nsw-floods-video?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1616382320https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/22/horrific-swarms-of-spiders-flee-into-homes-and-up-legs-to-escape-nsw-floods
Haha, I mean, joking aside if that was your house what would you do? Id cry. And then move out.That article said theres not more, theyre just coming up from underground and wherever else they live. I do t think Id ever sleep again!
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?
Clive James had some great tales about toilet dwelling Aussie spiders.
Ive read stories about people being bitten by redbacks multiple times on the arse and scrotum. Oof!But how does a huntsman or whatever that is fit under the seat?!
Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back. Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were. Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.
