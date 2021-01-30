« previous next »
Spiders....

Red Berry

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1920 on: January 30, 2021, 10:54:00 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on January 30, 2021, 11:12:21 am
It's a golden orb, was about 100mm long.

That's 10cm, 4 inches *shudders*
kopite321

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1921 on: March 22, 2021, 06:30:47 am
Jono69

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1922 on: March 22, 2021, 07:17:39 am
Oh My God
rob1966

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1923 on: March 22, 2021, 07:52:46 am
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1924 on: March 22, 2021, 08:03:25 am
Haha, I mean, joking aside if that was your house what would you do? Id cry. And then move out.

That article said theres not more, theyre just coming up from underground and wherever else they live. I do t think Id ever sleep again!
swoopy

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1925 on: March 22, 2021, 08:36:24 am
Can't see why people would go to / live in Australia. It's like a torture room in saw.
Red Berry

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1926 on: March 22, 2021, 03:59:12 pm




rob1966

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1927 on: March 22, 2021, 04:21:26 pm
Imagine the swarms of flies if them spiders all died?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 08:03:25 am
Haha, I mean, joking aside if that was your house what would you do? Id cry. And then move out.

That article said theres not more, theyre just coming up from underground and wherever else they live. I do t think Id ever sleep again!

I'd get someone in to catch as many as they could then get the house fumigated to kill what they couldn't find.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1928 on: March 22, 2021, 04:59:50 pm
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?
Lad

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1929 on: March 22, 2021, 07:11:39 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 04:59:50 pm
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?

That toilet does look a bit of a shithole though. A right shithouse.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1930 on: March 22, 2021, 07:24:20 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 04:59:50 pm
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?

Clive James had some great tales about toilet dwelling Aussie spiders.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1931 on: March 22, 2021, 07:46:43 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 22, 2021, 07:24:20 pm
Clive James had some great tales about toilet dwelling Aussie spiders.

Ive read stories about people being bitten by redbacks multiple times on the arse and scrotum. Oof!

But how does a huntsman or whatever that is fit under the seat?!
Red Berry

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1932 on: March 22, 2021, 07:50:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 07:46:43 pm
Ive read stories about people being bitten by redbacks multiple times on the arse and scrotum. Oof!

But how does a huntsman or whatever that is fit under the seat?!

Same way a huntsman does this.

Craig 🤔

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 am
Roopy

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1934 on: Today at 02:22:27 am
Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.

In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.

Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back.

Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.

As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were.

Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.
Brissyred

Re: Spiders....
Reply #1935 on: Today at 03:36:58 am
Quote from: Roopy on Today at 02:22:27 am
Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.

In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.

Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back.

Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.

As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were.

Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.

I was filling the water up for the chickens the other day, leaned over the hose reel to turn the water on and saw something move out of the corner of my eye.
Looked down and this was coming out. Shit myself and backed away. Was only a green tree snake but they can still give a nasty bite.

