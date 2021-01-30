It's a golden orb, was about 100mm long.
Spiders climb for their lives... climb lads climbhttps://www.theguardian.com/environment/video/2021/mar/22/look-at-them-all-spiders-escape-to-higher-ground-during-nsw-floods-video?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1616382320https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/22/horrific-swarms-of-spiders-flee-into-homes-and-up-legs-to-escape-nsw-floods
people like big dick nick.
Haha, I mean, joking aside if that was your house what would you do? Id cry. And then move out.That article said theres not more, theyre just coming up from underground and wherever else they live. I do t think Id ever sleep again!
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?
Clive James had some great tales about toilet dwelling Aussie spiders.
Ive read stories about people being bitten by redbacks multiple times on the arse and scrotum. Oof!But how does a huntsman or whatever that is fit under the seat?!
