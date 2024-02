I hope that our few remaining friendsGive up on trying to save usI hope we come up with a fail-safe plotTo piss off the dumb few that forgave usI hope the fences we mendedFall down beneath their own weightAnd I hope we hang on past the last exitI hope it's already too lateAnd I hope the junkyard a few blocks from hereSomeday burns downAnd I hope the rising black smoke carries me far awayAnd I never come back to this town againIn my life, I hope I lieAnd tell everyone you were a good wifeAnd I hope you dieI hope we both dieI hope I cut myself shaving tomorrowI hope it bleeds all day longOur friends say it's darkest before the sun risesWe're pretty sure they're all wrongI hope it stays dark foreverI hope the worst isn't overAnd I hope you blink before I doI hope I never get soberAnd I hope when you think of me years down the lineYou can't find one good thing to sayAnd I'd hope that if I found the strength to walk outYou'd stay the hell out of my wayI am drowningThere is no sign of landYou are coming down with meHand in unlovable handAnd I hope you dieI hope we both die