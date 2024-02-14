« previous next »
Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
Reply #40 on: February 14, 2024, 12:37:47 pm
I know that whole album is regarded as a bit of a Stones pastiche but I still like listening to this when Im determined to feel miserable. Forgotten how to embed, sorry.

Cry Myself Blind - Primal Scream

https://youtu.be/G3oAHER-fbw?si=r2AKBujM5-Wf-YtO

And then the emotion in this one gets me as well. He sounds proper gutted.

Skinny Love - Bon Iver
https://youtu.be/-83qrKGZ3ps?si=PlNQMN2hdG2UHBP_
Offline tubby

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
Reply #41 on: February 14, 2024, 12:39:53 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fqGKZ3fzN1M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fqGKZ3fzN1M</a>

I hope that our few remaining friends
Give up on trying to save us
I hope we come up with a fail-safe plot
To piss off the dumb few that forgave us
I hope the fences we mended
Fall down beneath their own weight
And I hope we hang on past the last exit
I hope it's already too late
And I hope the junkyard a few blocks from here
Someday burns down
And I hope the rising black smoke carries me far away
And I never come back to this town again
In my life, I hope I lie
And tell everyone you were a good wife
And I hope you die
I hope we both die

I hope I cut myself shaving tomorrow
I hope it bleeds all day long
Our friends say it's darkest before the sun rises
We're pretty sure they're all wrong
I hope it stays dark forever
I hope the worst isn't over
And I hope you blink before I do
I hope I never get sober
And I hope when you think of me years down the line
You can't find one good thing to say
And I'd hope that if I found the strength to walk out
You'd stay the hell out of my way
I am drowning
There is no sign of land
You are coming down with me
Hand in unlovable hand
And I hope you die
I hope we both die
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
Reply #42 on: February 14, 2024, 01:25:37 pm
Surely, No Children is the opposite of a break up song?
Offline tubby

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
Reply #43 on: February 14, 2024, 01:52:54 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 14, 2024, 01:25:37 pm
Surely, No Children is the opposite of a break up song?

It's about a couple going through a divorce.  The band have a bunch of songs about the same couple.
Offline Mr Benn please?

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
Quote from: nyujvary on October 13, 2005, 03:19:10 am
any songs come to mind about unrequited love specifically?

The Saturday Boy by Billy Bragg. It actually includes the word "unrequited".
Offline Mr Benn please?

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:25:58 pm
It's Too Late by Carole King. IMO no-one has ever written more eloquently about the end of a relationship The chorus is like a knife in the heart: 

And its too late, baby, now its too late
Though we really did try to make it
Somethin inside has died
And I cant hide and I just cant fake it

Good piece about it here:

https://americansongwriter.com/carole-king-its-too-late-behind-song-lyrics-50-years-later/

Edit: I didn't realise that Toni Stern wrote the lyrics, and not Carole King, until I read that article. You learn something new everyday as they say!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm by Mr Benn please? »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:32:03 am
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
The Saturday Boy by Billy Bragg. It actually includes the word "unrequited".

Dancing On My Own - Robyn
