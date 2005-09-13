Where is 'Nothing Lasts Forever' by Echo and the Bunnymen?
Now theres a good call.
I want it now
I want it now
Not the promises of what tomorrow brings
I need to live in dreams today
I'm tired of the song that sorrow sings
And I want more than I can get
Just trying to, trying to, trying to forget
I'd walk to you through rings of fire
And never let you know the way I feel
Under skin is where I hide
The love that always gets me on my knees
And I want more than I can get
Just trying to, trying to, trying to forget
Nothing ever lasts forever
I want it now
I want it now
Don't tell me that my ship is coming in
Nothing comes to those who wait
Time's running out the door you're running in
So, I want more than I can get
Just trying to, trying to, trying to forget
Nothing ever lasts forever
All the shadows and the pain
Are coming to you