Author Topic: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM  (Read 4192 times)

Offline The Scouseologist

Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« on: September 13, 2005, 11:49:58 am »
Anyone else see the advert for this compilation album title yet? Talk about a CD for the suicidal!

Should of added it comes with a free with a Mac 3! They would shift shit loads more
JUSTICE FOR THE 96
               
Interdum feror cupidine partium magnarum europe vincendarum

Offline Elli

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #1 on: September 13, 2005, 01:55:37 pm »
Disc: 1
1. Against All Odds
2. Leave Right Now
3. If You Leave Me Now
4. What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted
5. It Must Have Been Love
6. If I Could Turn Back Time
7. I Just Died In Your Arms
8. All By Myself
9. How Do I Live
10. I'm Not In Love
11. Miss You Nights
12. Touch Me In The Morning
13. Emotion
14. Rhythm Of The Rain
15. It's Over
16. Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying
17. It Doesn't Matter Anymore
18. Oh Girl
19. World Without Love
20. Bye Bye Love
 
Disc: 2
1. Eternity
2. I Can't Make You Love Me
3. Without You
4. Nights In White Satin
5. Total Eclipse Of The Heart
6. Nothing Compares 2 U
7. Thank You
8. How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
9. Anything For You
 10. Missing You
11. Every Rose Has Its Thorn
12. How You Remind Me
13. Ordinary World
14. Kayleigh
15. King Of Wishful Thinking
16. Hold On
17. Red Red Wine
18. Everything I Own

Definitely be giving that one a miss ;D
Offline Curly Tom

    • The Anfield Shrine
Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #2 on: September 13, 2005, 02:00:50 pm »
My mate's so sad he made his own.... hadn't even broken up with anyone, was just unrequited love  ::)
"I lived my dream today, I lived it yesterday, and I'll be living yours tomorrow, anything else to say?"

Offline Paul_McG

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #3 on: September 13, 2005, 02:01:17 pm »
Only worrying thing is the free bottle of sleeping pills you get with the limited edition version.

 :sad
Offline the good half

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #4 on: September 13, 2005, 02:05:47 pm »
"Julie's been working for the Drug squad"

That tune got me through my break up
Offline nidgemo

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #5 on: September 13, 2005, 04:14:39 pm »
What balls.

How can you have a break up album and NOT have G n' R "November Rain" on it.

Nonsense.
I'm no longer on RAWK, but if you need to contact me about anything, you can email me on nigelmorrison@connectfree.co.uk

Offline PaulO80

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #6 on: September 13, 2005, 04:16:20 pm »
No 'Ever Fallen in Love (with someone you shouldn't have)'?

Bollocks.
KRnRBF

Offline REDGIRL2

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #7 on: September 13, 2005, 04:46:14 pm »
Yeah all you need for a break up is your friends around yeah and no stuipd music album!
You Cant Handle Me

Offline ElleFCee

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #8 on: September 13, 2005, 04:49:22 pm »
My favourite break up song is No Distance Left To Run by Blur
You'll Never Walk Alone

http://www.geocities.com/lfcshrine

Offline Bullan

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #9 on: September 13, 2005, 04:49:29 pm »
tsk tsk .. that cd is used for population control in Essex .. it's given to the 'Chelsea' who in turn stop breeding and kill themselves.

Never thought it'd make it into the mainstream.

Edit: were it says Chelsea its supposed to say Chelsea.s

 :wellin

Edit Again: it would appear that any variation of the word for burberry and fake gold wearing essex lowlives gets changed into Chelsea ..

how apt .. ;D
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #10 on: September 13, 2005, 04:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Bullan on September 13, 2005, 04:49:29 pm
tsk tsk .. that cd is used for population control in Essex .. it's given to the 'Chelsea' who in turn stop breeding and kill themselves.

Never thought it'd make it into the mainstream.

Edit: were it says Chelsea its supposed to say Chelsea.s

 :wellin



We know what you're trying to say  ;D
KRnRBF

Offline cathy-lfc-taff

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #11 on: September 13, 2005, 05:08:42 pm »
:o

i'd have thought a break up cd would have all cheerful songs on it. Thats depressing as hell!

Surprised Angels isnt on there, that would be pretty sad if you'd just split up.
Quote from: smicer07 on April 17, 2011, 06:20:58 pm
I wish my balls were as big as Dirk's.

Offline The Jackal

  • GENESIS 1:1
Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #12 on: September 13, 2005, 05:14:34 pm »
I would have thought 'I will Survive' would be on there - isn't it the classic break up song??
Blanco y en botella. Es leche, no?

Offline Dar

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #13 on: September 13, 2005, 05:14:43 pm »
It only needs 'Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't it be good' on it which is a classic suicide tune. bollox
Offline The Jackal

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #14 on: September 13, 2005, 05:16:39 pm »
How about The Beatles - 'In My Life'







(Just watching 'One Night in May' - again!!)
Blanco y en botella. Es leche, no?

Offline Red Squiggle

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #15 on: September 13, 2005, 05:53:57 pm »
It's already been done. Bob Dylan - Blood on the Tracks
Offline Chris.

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #16 on: September 13, 2005, 06:04:39 pm »
Quote from: nidgemo on September 13, 2005, 04:14:39 pm
What balls.

How can you have a break up album and NOT have G n' R "November Rain" on it.

Nonsense.

Great song.
Offline rasher

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #17 on: September 13, 2005, 06:40:02 pm »
would have included my favourite "she broke my heart-so i broke her jaw"- sung by myself
Offline Ferg

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #18 on: September 13, 2005, 07:01:36 pm »
'She fucking hates me' by puddle of mud :)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on May  6, 2012, 03:09:34 pm
Who wouldn't want to kick someone called Ferguson?
Quote from: Rafa Benitez
A big heart has space for everyone.

Offline Redlady

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #19 on: September 13, 2005, 07:12:48 pm »
What a jolly sounding album  :'(

Suppose we can be thankful it wasn't even more current and contain 'Goodbye my lover' by James Blunt or 'The One I love' by David Gray.
Offline Rob Jones Maybe?

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #20 on: September 13, 2005, 07:17:16 pm »
My personal collection.

Hey Joe Jimi Hendrix
Still In Love With You Thin Lizzy
November Rain Guns N' Roses
Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd
Good Riddance (Time Of your Life) Green Day
Tears In Heaven Eric Clapton
Hurt Johnny Cash
Creep Radiohead
I Could Have Lied Red Hot Chili Peppers
I Want You To Want Me Cheap Trick
Everybody Hurts REM

subject to edits...
Offline Stephen King

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #21 on: September 13, 2005, 07:39:59 pm »
Any Leonard Cohen to cheer me up?
Offline Jessie

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #22 on: September 13, 2005, 09:43:24 pm »
Quote from: The Jackal on September 13, 2005, 05:16:39 pm

(Just watching 'One Night in May' - again!!)

OK who filmed it?  :-[
Offline The Scouseologist

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #23 on: September 14, 2005, 09:23:27 am »
If they did bring a ultimate suicide album out, they could just litter it with Coldplay tracks. Everytime they are on top of the pops the suicide rate goes up thurty tree percent!
JUSTICE FOR THE 96
               
Interdum feror cupidine partium magnarum europe vincendarum

Offline Monty.

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #24 on: September 14, 2005, 01:32:51 pm »
Lucky Man by The Verve? :P

Since I Left You by The Avalanches?

Life Becoming A Landslide by The Manic Street Preachers? Or You Stole The Sun From My Heart? Ready For Drowning? Nobody Loved You? Good God, they ARE miserable fuckers! ;D

Infidelity (Only You) By Skunk Anansie?

:wave
Probably most famous for my views on Jodie Marsh.

Offline Mudface_

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #25 on: September 14, 2005, 01:40:10 pm »
Too Drunk to Fuck by The Dead Kennedys
Smack My Bitch Up- The Prodigy

Or were they my wedding songs? Can't remember.
Offline Jessie

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #26 on: October 2, 2005, 09:54:41 am »
Offline The 5th Benitle

  • Mitch Fenner and Gerry Francis' biggest fan. Karaoke James - The Sausagefest Superhero. A soldier not a Capo di tutti capi. Clapham Stalker. RAWK X Factor Winner 2011. The poor man's Sarge!
Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #27 on: October 2, 2005, 09:55:09 am »
Where is 'Nothing Lasts Forever' by Echo and the Bunnymen?  :no  :wanker
Offline Jimbo.

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #28 on: October 2, 2005, 01:58:12 pm »
Quote from: The 5th Benitle on October  2, 2005, 09:55:09 am
Where is 'Nothing Lasts Forever' by Echo and the Bunnymen?  :no  :wanker

Now theres a good call.

I want it now
I want it now
Not the promises of what tomorrow brings
I need to live in dreams today
I'm tired of the song that sorrow sings


And I want more than I can get
Just trying to, trying to, trying to forget


I'd walk to you through rings of fire
And never let you know the way I feel
Under skin is where I hide
The love that always gets me on my knees


And I want more than I can get
Just trying to, trying to, trying to forget


Nothing ever lasts forever

I want it now
I want it now
Don't tell me that my ship is coming in
Nothing comes to those who wait
Time's running out the door you're running in


So, I want more than I can get
Just trying to, trying to, trying to forget


Nothing ever lasts forever


All the shadows and the pain
Are coming to you
Quote from: Dan_L
Chester is in chesirte, trasmneraeeeee is in wirral dfivo 1adand lpoolis merseydie lpoo2-1 everpuyokton |BluESHITE!!!!!!wert sr76yipeeeeeeeeeeeee113wt4aee

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #29 on: October 2, 2005, 02:47:58 pm »
Quote from: RobJones on September 13, 2005, 07:17:16 pm
My personal collection.

Hey Joe Jimi Hendrix
Still In Love With You Thin Lizzy
November Rain Guns N' Roses
Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd
Good Riddance (Time Of your Life) Green Day
Tears In Heaven Eric Clapton
Hurt Johnny Cash
Creep Radiohead
I Could Have Lied Red Hot Chili Peppers
I Want You To Want Me Cheap Trick
Everybody Hurts REM

subject to edits...


Nice list there Rob...
Offline nyujvary

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #30 on: October 13, 2005, 03:19:10 am »
any songs come to mind about unrequited love specifically?
Offline J££RARD

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #31 on: October 13, 2005, 05:26:28 am »
Quote from: nyujvary on October 13, 2005, 03:19:10 am
any songs come to mind about unrequited love specifically?

Secretly : Skunk Anansie
my twitter rant: @jeerard

Offline redmen9

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #32 on: October 13, 2005, 10:29:16 am »
Since you've Been Gone : Rainbow
I Used to Love Her but I had to Kill Her : GnR
Another Love Song : Queens of the Stone Age
Green Day : FOD

And my own Personal favourite

Ride On : AC/DC
Offline Bullan

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #33 on: October 13, 2005, 11:15:46 am »
Quote from: J££RARD on October 13, 2005, 05:26:28 am
Secretly : Skunk Anansie


Good Call little lady .. fantastic song that....
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:47:41 am »
For those who long on VD.

Quote
Utterly devastating: Guardian writers on their favourite breakup songs
For Valentines Day, writers have picked the song that best summarises the pain or pleasure of finally saying goodbye to a lover.

Whitney Houston  Its Not Right But Its Okay
Guns N Roses  Estranged
Fleetwood Mac  Silver Springs
Sleater-Kinney  One More Hour
Third Eye Blind  How Its Going To Be
Candi Station  Too Hurt to Cry
Jim Croce  Operator
Arctic Monkeys  Cornerstone
Solomon ft Kojey Radical  Phases

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/feb/14/best-breakup-songs-valentines-day

I'd add Buckley's 'Lover, You Should've Come Over' or even 'Last Goodbye' to my list.


And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Scottymuser

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Where is You Oughta Know by Alanis Morisette - so much pure anger directed at the ex, its a perfect song for me.  Cracking song.
Online tubby

Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
Always nice to see Sleater-Kinney getting a mention somewhere.  The album that song is off is brilliant.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Break Up Songs....THE ALBUM
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm »
Anyone mentioned this one?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d8ekz_CSBVg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d8ekz_CSBVg</a>
