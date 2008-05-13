I had someone show me the P1000 years ago as he was having problems with it. Assuming its the same model, it must be 6 or 7 years old. All his pics using the super zoom were blurred and he couldnt figure why and wanted my help. The aperture was so narrow (Im guessing f8 or more) that the shutter speed had dropped to 1/50. I wouldnt shoot anything much handheld at 1/50 even with IBIS. When I tried to shoot manually it became clear it couldnt handle high ISO at all.



I was unimpressed with the image quality back then and I see it still retails for over £1k which is ludicrous (if the same model).



I wasnt taking the piss before. Unless youre willing to pay a grand or more, your smartphone camera will be as good as anything else. While optically inferior, the camera tech in phones is incredible. In some ways better than the tech in many high mirrorless cameras.



I'm basically a beginner and have delved into photography a bit, but haven't really heard of that camera before (I'm more of a Sony kind of guy). What's the point of it? Price wise it seems to be on a level that's neither here nor there. Looking at the insane zoom it seems to be cheapish at 1K, but if you take into account what you're giving up for that in picture quality I'm not so sure. Especially as using the full zoom will not really be something you're doing on a regular basis, if it's just casual photography when on holidays or when you're out and about. The only justification for the camera seems to be that you basically have a huge range in just one camera and lens. Not sure I'd pay 1k for that.As for the original question, I think it needs a bit more detail for an answer. If it's really just for snapshots while on holiday and wildlife being stuff like pigeons on the Piazza San Marco in Venice or animals in a zoo, I would echo the shouts for a smartphone being more than enough.