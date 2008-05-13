« previous next »
Offline TheKid.

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #320 on: May 13, 2008, 11:51:11 am »
bought me missus a compact Casio Exilim 10mp for xmas, very light and takes excellent pictures, sadly it's pink, but can be got in other colours
Offline stevieG786

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #321 on: September 7, 2022, 03:00:09 am »
Hi guys

So I was wanting to book a professional photo shoot for my new born and the prices are ridiculous (£500 for a full package!) and it got me thinking, what if I invested in a camera and took them myself? Only thing is I have no clue about Cameras and their megapixels/resolutions etc

Is there anything decent to buy around £300? If,not what price range do I need to be looking at to take and print good quality photographs out?

Thanks in advance  :wave
Online jonnypb

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #322 on: September 7, 2022, 10:11:17 am »
I wouldn't get too hung up on the megapixel/resolution because the higher the megapixel doesn't always mean the better photograph.  If you have a high megapixel camera with a small sensor then you will find that lower light photos can be grainy.  A lot also depends on the sensor and lens.

It all depends what you want.  Do you want a camera that you can just put away in your pocket (small point and shoot), or is it something that you're interest in and want to get into photography as you could go down the DSLR route, but that can then become expensive with buying different lenses.

A professional photoshoot will get you high quality images and they'll have a proper setup with all the right lighting etc.  Or you could spend £200-300 on a point and shoot and you'll get decent pics, but you'll know that they're not professionally done.  My cameras never come out of the drawer now as I just use my iphone!

Personally I'd shop about as £500 seems expensive.
Offline End Product

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #323 on: September 7, 2022, 10:16:38 am »
If you are spending 300 anyway email a photographer they will do a deal, it wont matter if you have a 5 grand camera if you don't know how to use it and a lot of the work is done in post shoot anyway. If its something you want to learn the sigma dp3 is simple to use and likely in that price range.

If you want super cheap option borrow a good camera, or use/ borrow a friends i phone 11 pro and upwards are excellent cameras.

If you go down the cheap option dm me and i could edit a few.   
Offline stevieG786

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #324 on: September 7, 2022, 07:23:05 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September  7, 2022, 10:11:17 am
I wouldn't get too hung up on the megapixel/resolution because the higher the megapixel doesn't always mean the better photograph.  If you have a high megapixel camera with a small sensor then you will find that lower light photos can be grainy.  A lot also depends on the sensor and lens.

It all depends what you want.  Do you want a camera that you can just put away in your pocket (small point and shoot), or is it something that you're interest in and want to get into photography as you could go down the DSLR route, but that can then become expensive with buying different lenses.

A professional photoshoot will get you high quality images and they'll have a proper setup with all the right lighting etc.  Or you could spend £200-300 on a point and shoot and you'll get decent pics, but you'll know that they're not professionally done.  My cameras never come out of the drawer now as I just use my iphone!

Personally I'd shop about as £500 seems expensive.

i'm thinking of buying a camera for family events and to take memories of the kids growing up, my cousin had a Nikon that i used a few years back which i quite liked, the quality was pretty good no idea what model it was.

also, i am buying the Iphone 14 Pro Max this week when it gets released, my wife is telling me to leave the camera as the iphone quality should be good enough, but i'm not sure. what do you think? I just feel you can do more and get better quality photographs with an actual camera instead of a phone.. or am i being stupid?  ;D
Offline stevieG786

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #325 on: September 7, 2022, 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: End Product on September  7, 2022, 10:16:38 am
If you are spending 300 anyway email a photographer they will do a deal, it wont matter if you have a 5 grand camera if you don't know how to use it and a lot of the work is done in post shoot anyway. If its something you want to learn the sigma dp3 is simple to use and likely in that price range.

If you want super cheap option borrow a good camera, or use/ borrow a friends i phone 11 pro and upwards are excellent cameras.

If you go down the cheap option dm me and i could edit a few.

I think we're going to get a professional photo shoot done and i'm going to buy a camera, as i want one for future memories etc

i'm getting the iphone 14 pro max soon, would you say that would be just as good as getting a DSLR camera, say a Nikon or a Canon?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #326 on: September 7, 2022, 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  7, 2022, 07:25:00 pm
I think we're going to get a professional photo shoot done and i'm going to buy a camera, as i want one for future memories etc

i'm getting the iphone 14 pro max soon, would you say that would be just as good as getting a DSLR camera, say a Nikon or a Canon?


So she told you what you're doing  ;D
Offline End Product

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #327 on: September 7, 2022, 11:00:40 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  7, 2022, 07:23:05 pm
i'm thinking of buying a camera for family events and to take memories of the kids growing up, my cousin had a Nikon that i used a few years back which i quite liked, the quality was pretty good no idea what model it was.

also, i am buying the Iphone 14 Pro Max this week when it gets released, my wife is telling me to leave the camera as the iphone quality should be good enough, but i'm not sure. what do you think? I just feel you can do more and get better quality photographs with an actual camera instead of a phone.. or am i being stupid?  ;D

If you want to learn a new hobby buy a camera , your new i phone will do an outstanding job, a dslr camera is better only if you have the knowledge on how to use it well, as your first outings will not be as good as a new i phone.
Online jonnypb

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #328 on: September 7, 2022, 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  7, 2022, 07:23:05 pm
i'm thinking of buying a camera for family events and to take memories of the kids growing up, my cousin had a Nikon that i used a few years back which i quite liked, the quality was pretty good no idea what model it was.

also, i am buying the Iphone 14 Pro Max this week when it gets released, my wife is telling me to leave the camera as the iphone quality should be good enough, but i'm not sure. what do you think? I just feel you can do more and get better quality photographs with an actual camera instead of a phone.. or am i being stupid?  ;D

Hold off buying a camera until you get your iPhone, youll be pleasantly surprised with how good the camera is on the iPhone.

Plus buying an expensive camera doesnt automatically mean youll get good or better photos. You could give a good photographer an iPhone 11 to take pictures and give someone an expensive DSLR setup who has no creativity or photography skills and I know which will give you the better photos!
Offline stevieG786

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #329 on: September 8, 2022, 01:41:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2022, 07:40:31 pm

So she told you what you're doing  ;D

pretty much  ;D

Quote from: End Product on September  7, 2022, 11:00:40 pm

If you want to learn a new hobby buy a camera , your new i phone will do an outstanding job, a dslr camera is better only if you have the knowledge on how to use it well, as your first outings will not be as good as a new i phone.

Quote from: jonnypb on September  7, 2022, 11:07:53 pm
Hold off buying a camera until you get your iPhone, youll be pleasantly surprised with how good the camera is on the iPhone.

Plus buying an expensive camera doesnt automatically mean youll get good or better photos. You could give a good photographer an iPhone 11 to take pictures and give someone an expensive DSLR setup who has no creativity or photography skills and I know which will give you the better photos!

Yeah i'll check out the iphone camera out first and see what it's like, but i am still wanting to get a DSLR for the future, for all family members to use when they go on holiday or have any events etc

what DSLR would you guys recommend? i don't want to be spending too much on the camera, i'm looking at around £200-£300 ish.
Is it just Nikon and Canon i need to be looking or are they any other makes that are equally as good?
Online jonnypb

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #330 on: September 8, 2022, 08:58:32 pm »
I always had Canon DSLR gear and that was good, Nikon is also good as well. Neither really better than the other, its a bit like debating Apple v Android.

If youre going down the DSLR route then you might want to expand your budget, as you wont get much for £200-300 unless youre starting off with second hand kit.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #331 on: September 8, 2022, 09:17:16 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  8, 2022, 01:41:05 pm
pretty much  ;D



Some battles are just not worth fighting Padawan.
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #332 on: September 28, 2022, 12:30:30 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  8, 2022, 01:41:05 pm
pretty much  ;D

Yeah i'll check out the iphone camera out first and see what it's like, but i am still wanting to get a DSLR for the future, for all family members to use when they go on holiday or have any events etc

what DSLR would you guys recommend? i don't want to be spending too much on the camera, i'm looking at around £200-£300 ish.
Is it just Nikon and Canon i need to be looking or are they any other makes that are equally as good?

Its not all Nikon and Canon. Im a pro and I shoot Sony these days. Ive also owned some great fujis. My film cameras are still Nikon though.

If your budget is <£300 youll not get anything significantly better than what your phone can do. And unless you truly want to learn your camera (shoot manual and edit RAW images), I can see little advantage over shooting with your phone.

My advice, if youre serious about learning, would be to go secondhand. And dont bother with a DSLR - get a mirrorless camera. Pick up something like a Fuji XT20 or X100 and learn to use it manually. And practice, practice, practice. The Fuji cameras are a wee bit beautiful too which will make you want to use it.
Online jonnypb

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #333 on: September 28, 2022, 11:05:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 28, 2022, 12:30:30 am
Its not all Nikon and Canon. Im a pro and I shoot Sony these days. Ive also owned some great fujis. My film cameras are still Nikon though.

If your budget is <£300 youll not get anything significantly better than what your phone can do. And unless you truly want to learn your camera (shoot manual and edit RAW images), I can see little advantage over shooting with your phone.

My advice, if youre serious about learning, would be to go secondhand. And dont bother with a DSLR - get a mirrorless camera. Pick up something like a Fuji XT20 or X100 and learn to use it manually. And practice, practice, practice. The Fuji cameras are a wee bit beautiful too which will make you want to use it.

This is the thing that a lot of people don't realise, buying a decent camera doesn't automatically mean that you're going to get great pictures.  You can spend a lot of money on a DSLR or mirrorless camera and then automatically expect the pictures to be wow, especially when shooting on manual.  If you're wanting anything more than a point and shoot camera then there's quite a big learning curve, something that I discovered when I got into photography many years ago.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #334 on: September 29, 2022, 09:50:57 am »
Hi guys

i still dont have my iphone 14 pro max, it's not in stock anywhere so for now i think i am going to get a decent camera

can up my budget to £500, would that be a decent amount?  :wave
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #335 on: October 2, 2022, 12:45:18 pm »
If you want something new, you could do worse than the Panasonic DMC-GX80EB-K.  I've not used it, but it reviews well and costs 350 or so. You could probably find a lens bundle for £500.  I've used other panasonic cameras that have been great.

The Sony a6000 will also get you great shots and can be got for under £500 with a lens included. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sony-ILCE6000LB-Compact-SELP1650-Electronic/dp/B00IE9XHE0/ref=d_pd_sbs_sccl_3_1/259-7158582-0372938?pd_rd_w=1uv2P&content-id=amzn1.sym.a0b3831c-e4a4-4b9c-9a28-e04b8e3b1f51&pf_rd_p=a0b3831c-e4a4-4b9c-9a28-e04b8e3b1f51&pf_rd_r=70EK7CS8QW7JEF6C1WXS&pd_rd_wg=8Sg1G&pd_rd_r=4e20ca53-89e4-4e43-80df-db187725d4a6&pd_rd_i=B00IE9XHE0&psc=1

The problem with these cameras are that they are designed more to be point and shoot so maybe not the best to learn photography with.  If that's all you want to do (let the camera make the decisions) both options will be fine.  But again, the iphone will do the same thing and is more likely to always be with you.

If it was me, I'd scour ebay to get something like the Fuji XT2 (current gen is the xt4 but the second gen is still a very capable camera).  I think you'd be lucky to find one with a lens for under £500 though.  I bought one 5 years ago for £1200 (body only) so that's the price point the camera used to be at. 

For me, it's all about the lens rather than a body.  I'd rather shoot with a budget camera with a great prime lens than a £5k camera with a rubbish kit lens.

If buying second had, look out for actuations/clicks.  A camera is like a car - the more clicks, the more likely you'll have problems. Some will shoot away for 500k clicks, other shutters will give up the ghost at 100k.
Offline Chakan

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #336 on: October 4, 2022, 03:50:38 pm »
I currently have a D5200 which I bought around 2013, it still works perfectly but i'd like to upgrade to something new, preferably another Nikon.

Any recommendations?
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #337 on: October 4, 2022, 11:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  4, 2022, 03:50:38 pm
I currently have a D5200 which I bought around 2013, it still works perfectly but i'd like to upgrade to something new, preferably another Nikon.

Any recommendations?

The latest version of it is the d5600. A good camera but 6 year old tech by this stage.

If you wanted a decent upgrade, Id look for a second hand d750. Also old tech but, pound for pound, still one of the best Nikon dslrs Ive used. Its full frame though, so any dx lenses wouldnt work well on it.
Offline Chakan

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #338 on: October 5, 2022, 11:38:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on October  4, 2022, 11:55:47 pm
The latest version of it is the d5600. A good camera but 6 year old tech by this stage.

If you wanted a decent upgrade, Id look for a second hand d750. Also old tech but, pound for pound, still one of the best Nikon dslrs Ive used. Its full frame though, so any dx lenses wouldnt work well on it.

Yeah I went to a camera shop yesterday and asked around, they actually recommend just starting from scratch really. Talking about getting the Sony S7IV. They wouldnt even take my old camera or lenses cause they are too old. Plus if I do take a DSLR camera they said in a couple of years its gonna be obsolete again and probably discontinued. Plus parts will be hard to come by.

Ive used the D5200 for years with no problem and kinda looking to get something I dont have to upgrade for years. So the Sony S7IV might be a good investment for 5-10 years.

I found another company that buys old camera equipment so it seems I can get around $500 for my old stuff which is pretty decent.

Will have a think on it.
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #339 on: October 5, 2022, 04:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  5, 2022, 11:38:37 am
Yeah I went to a camera shop yesterday and asked around, they actually recommend just starting from scratch really. Talking about getting the Sony S7IV. They wouldnt even take my old camera or lenses cause they are too old. Plus if I do take a DSLR camera they said in a couple of years its gonna be obsolete again and probably discontinued. Plus parts will be hard to come by.

Ive used the D5200 for years with no problem and kinda looking to get something I dont have to upgrade for years. So the Sony S7IV might be a good investment for 5-10 years.

I found another company that buys old camera equipment so it seems I can get around $500 for my old stuff which is pretty decent.

Will have a think on it.

Is that the Sony A7IV?  It's an absolutely brilliant camera, but you could save a whack (and not sacrifice much) by getting the previous generation A7III. I've been using the A7III for 4 years now and absolutely love it.  Had a loan of the A7IV and, although brilliant, there was nothing to make me want to upgrade - and a few things I loathed about it. 

But yeah, if you want a significant improvement on your old Nikon, it would probably take a system change.  In terms of editing, the images from the A7III are pretty similar to Nikon, probably because Sony have made a lot of Nikon sensors.  Ergonomically, Nikon and Sony are pretty close too. 

There are some great lenses for the Sony FE system. The Sony 35 f1.8, 55 f1.8 and 85 f1.8 are fantastic prime lenses for the relatively modest price.  Tamron (part owned by sony) do some brilliant zooms.  They have a (pretty expensive and large) 35-150mm lens which could pretty much cover anything! 

Offline Chakan

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #340 on: October 5, 2022, 04:48:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October  5, 2022, 04:20:19 pm
Is that the Sony A7IV?  It's an absolutely brilliant camera, but you could save a whack (and not sacrifice much) by getting the previous generation A7III. I've been using the A7III for 4 years now and absolutely love it.  Had a loan of the A7IV and, although brilliant, there was nothing to make me want to upgrade - and a few things I loathed about it. 

But yeah, if you want a significant improvement on your old Nikon, it would probably take a system change.  In terms of editing, the images from the A7III are pretty similar to Nikon, probably because Sony have made a lot of Nikon sensors.  Ergonomically, Nikon and Sony are pretty close too. 

There are some great lenses for the Sony FE system. The Sony 35 f1.8, 55 f1.8 and 85 f1.8 are fantastic prime lenses for the relatively modest price.  Tamron (part owned by sony) do some brilliant zooms.  They have a (pretty expensive and large) 35-150mm lens which could pretty much cover anything! 

Yeah they were talking about the Sony S7IV, the mirrorless new one. I've been googling it and watching some youtube vids on it and it looks like a brilliant camera. I watched a vid comparing it to the S7III and the difference wasn't too much but there were some differences.

I'll have to decide if the price difference is worth it. Was looking at the sigma lenses, specifically the 150-600m one and that looks like a good telescopic lens that I would probably use. I do need some other lenses if I am going to start from scratch.

Will definitely have a look at the couple you have suggested.

Thanks :wave
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #341 on: October 5, 2022, 08:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  5, 2022, 04:48:00 pm
Yeah they were talking about the Sony S7IV, the mirrorless new one. I've been googling it and watching some youtube vids on it and it looks like a brilliant camera. I watched a vid comparing it to the S7III and the difference wasn't too much but there were some differences.

I'll have to decide if the price difference is worth it. Was looking at the sigma lenses, specifically the 150-600m one and that looks like a good telescopic lens that I would probably use. I do need some other lenses if I am going to start from scratch.

Will definitely have a look at the couple you have suggested.

Thanks :wave

I have that lens. Use it very rarely but its a great bang for Buck piece of glass.

If money was no object, wed replace all our a7iii bodies with Sony A1s but I cant justify >£20k on cameras thatll be obsolete in 5/6 years.

The things that pissed me off about the mkIV were: too many mp; shitty new tilt screen; no improvement on silent shooting.

The tilt screen thing alone was enough to make me not want it. I did like the new viewfinder and the menu system. It also has lossless compressed raw.
Offline Chakan

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #342 on: October 5, 2022, 08:17:23 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October  5, 2022, 08:06:02 pm
I have that lens. Use it very rarely but its a great bang for Buck piece of glass.

If money was no object, wed replace all our a7iii bodies with Sony A1s but I cant justify >£20k on cameras thatll be obsolete in 5/6 years.

The things that pissed me off about the mkIV were: too many mp; shitty new tilt screen; no improvement on silent shooting.

The tilt screen thing alone was enough to make me not want it. I did like the new viewfinder and the menu system. It also has lossless compressed raw.

I used it a lot when I went on safari to SA, and we are planning on going back in around 5 years or so. Plus I have a lot of lakes near me and do a bit of birding here on the greenways so I would probably use it quite a bit.

Yeah i'm not spending 20k on a camera but if i'm gonna make an investment for the next 10 years i'll definitely be able to spend around $4K on a camera and a few lenses.

I've never used a tilt screen before so not sure how I would be with it, but I'm not too sure it would bother me too much.

Been watching quite a few S7III v IV and most people say if you're looking for a new camera and don't have either get the S7IV but if you already have the S7III then there's really no reason to upgrade.

Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #343 on: November 6, 2022, 01:33:52 pm »
i have sony rx-10 . let's say if i bought canon r7 with 100-500m lens would it be a big leap for bird photography ?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #344 on: November 8, 2022, 09:48:13 am »
On the much more premium end, but recently bought a Fujifilm X100V and it's the most fun i've had with photography in ages. sold my DSLR kit as this nifty lil thing is incredible and has so many useful features beyond your average point-and-shoot and even trumps some of the features of my DSLR. Has basically been with me around my neck like 75% of the time I leave my house the past 6 months or so.
« Last Edit: November 8, 2022, 09:50:58 am by RainbowFlick »
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #345 on: November 20, 2022, 11:00:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November  8, 2022, 09:48:13 am
On the much more premium end, but recently bought a Fujifilm X100V and it's the most fun i've had with photography in ages. sold my DSLR kit as this nifty lil thing is incredible and has so many useful features beyond your average point-and-shoot and even trumps some of the features of my DSLR. Has basically been with me around my neck like 75% of the time I leave my house the past 6 months or so.

Those Fujis are just so pleasant and tactile to use. Love them.
Offline Chakan

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #346 on: November 20, 2022, 11:08:54 pm »
Still deciding on what to purchase as my next setup.

Right now it's between the Canon R6 Mark II or the Sony a7IV.

My problem is the lenses for Canon, they are super expensive and not open to 3rd party.
Offline Chakan

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #347 on: November 21, 2022, 04:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November 20, 2022, 11:08:54 pm
Still deciding on what to purchase as my next setup.

Right now it's between the Canon R6 Mark II or the Sony a7IV.

My problem is the lenses for Canon, they are super expensive and not open to 3rd party.

Ok so I went to my local camera shop, funny enough they were having a special on the Sony a7IV, $300 cheaper than anywhere I can find, they were doing some sort of Sony trade in deal for the store.

So got that. My setup right now is as follows.

Sony A7IV
Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens for Sony E
Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD Telephoto Zoom Lens for Sony E-Mount
Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro APO SLR Black Macro Lens
Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens OB
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #348 on: November 25, 2022, 08:52:32 am »
Thats some setup! Happy snapping!
Offline Chakan

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #349 on: November 25, 2022, 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 25, 2022, 08:52:32 am
Thats some setup! Happy snapping!

Thanks! Took it out the other day, still getting used to it, but so far very happy with it!

The macro lens arrives sometime today, so will see what I can get with that.

Hoping its about a 10yr investment, so quite a bit upfront, but not gonna have to upgrade for a long while.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #350 on: October 8, 2024, 03:42:01 pm »
Couldn't find a more appropriate thread to post this in but looking for any recommendations for a digital camera that a newbie would be able to set up/use. Mainly for taking holiday pictures, wildlife pictures, etc. Not looking for anything hugely expensive but genuinely don't know where to start when looking online.
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 12:11:06 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October  8, 2024, 03:42:01 pm
Couldn't find a more appropriate thread to post this in but looking for any recommendations for a digital camera that a newbie would be able to set up/use. Mainly for taking holiday pictures, wildlife pictures, etc. Not looking for anything hugely expensive but genuinely don't know where to start when looking online.

Unless you plan to properly learn how to use it, just get a smartphone with a good camera.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 09:34:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:11:06 am
Unless you plan to properly learn how to use it, just get a smartphone with a good camera.

I've got one I'm just not sure how good it'll be for the longer distance photos I'd want to take
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 am »
Nikon Coolpix 950 or 1000 should work I think.
They are compact digital cameras with built in zoom but P1000 has a "stronger" zoom.

Or if you are ok with a Canon, EOD 250D

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 10:30:59 am »
Thank you :)
Offline thejbs

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #355 on: Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm »
I had someone show me the P1000 years ago as he was having problems with it. Assuming its the same model, it must be 6 or 7 years old. All his pics using the super zoom were blurred and he couldnt figure why and wanted my help. The aperture was so narrow (Im guessing f8 or more) that the shutter speed had dropped to 1/50. I wouldnt shoot anything much handheld at 1/50 even with IBIS. When I tried to shoot manually it became clear it couldnt handle high ISO at all.

I was unimpressed with the image quality back then and I see it still retails for over £1k which is ludicrous (if the same model).

I wasnt taking the piss before. Unless youre willing to pay a grand or more, your smartphone camera will be as good as anything else. While optically inferior, the camera tech in phones is incredible. In some ways better than the tech in many high mirrorless cameras.
Online stoa

Re: Digital Camera: Which one?
« Reply #356 on: Today at 12:32:01 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm
I had someone show me the P1000 years ago as he was having problems with it. Assuming its the same model, it must be 6 or 7 years old. All his pics using the super zoom were blurred and he couldnt figure why and wanted my help. The aperture was so narrow (Im guessing f8 or more) that the shutter speed had dropped to 1/50. I wouldnt shoot anything much handheld at 1/50 even with IBIS. When I tried to shoot manually it became clear it couldnt handle high ISO at all.

I was unimpressed with the image quality back then and I see it still retails for over £1k which is ludicrous (if the same model).

I wasnt taking the piss before. Unless youre willing to pay a grand or more, your smartphone camera will be as good as anything else. While optically inferior, the camera tech in phones is incredible. In some ways better than the tech in many high mirrorless cameras.

I'm basically a beginner and have delved into photography a bit, but haven't really heard of that camera before (I'm more of a Sony kind of guy ;)). What's the point of it? Price wise it seems to be on a level that's neither here nor there. Looking at the insane zoom it seems to be cheapish at 1K, but if you take into account what you're giving up for that in picture quality I'm not so sure. Especially as using the full zoom will not really be something you're doing on a regular basis, if it's just casual photography when on holidays or when you're out and about. The only justification for the camera seems to be that you basically have a huge range in just one camera and lens. Not sure I'd pay 1k for that.

As for the original question, I think it needs a bit more detail for an answer. If it's really just for snapshots while on holiday and wildlife being stuff like pigeons on the Piazza San Marco in Venice or animals in a zoo, I would echo the shouts for a smartphone being more than enough.
