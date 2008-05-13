Yeah I went to a camera shop yesterday and asked around, they actually recommend just starting from scratch really. Talking about getting the Sony S7IV. They wouldnt even take my old camera or lenses cause they are too old. Plus if I do take a DSLR camera they said in a couple of years its gonna be obsolete again and probably discontinued. Plus parts will be hard to come by.
Ive used the D5200 for years with no problem and kinda looking to get something I dont have to upgrade for years. So the Sony S7IV might be a good investment for 5-10 years.
I found another company that buys old camera equipment so it seems I can get around $500 for my old stuff which is pretty decent.
Will have a think on it.
Is that the Sony A7IV? It's an absolutely brilliant camera, but you could save a whack (and not sacrifice much) by getting the previous generation A7III. I've been using the A7III for 4 years now and absolutely love it. Had a loan of the A7IV and, although brilliant, there was nothing to make me want to upgrade - and a few things I loathed about it.
But yeah, if you want a significant improvement on your old Nikon, it would probably take a system change. In terms of editing, the images from the A7III are pretty similar to Nikon, probably because Sony have made a lot of Nikon sensors. Ergonomically, Nikon and Sony are pretty close too.
There are some great lenses for the Sony FE system. The Sony 35 f1.8, 55 f1.8 and 85 f1.8 are fantastic prime lenses for the relatively modest price. Tamron (part owned by sony) do some brilliant zooms. They have a (pretty expensive and large) 35-150mm lens which could pretty much cover anything!