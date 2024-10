If you want something new, you could do worse than the Panasonic DMC-GX80EB-K. I've not used it, but it reviews well and costs 350 or so. You could probably find a lens bundle for £500. I've used other panasonic cameras that have been great.The Sony a6000 will also get you great shots and can be got for under £500 with a lens included. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sony-ILCE6000LB-Compact-SELP1650-Electronic/dp/B00IE9XHE0/ref=d_pd_sbs_sccl_3_1/259-7158582-0372938?pd_rd_w=1uv2P&content-id=amzn1.sym.a0b3831c-e4a4-4b9c-9a28-e04b8e3b1f51&pf_rd_p=a0b3831c-e4a4-4b9c-9a28-e04b8e3b1f51&pf_rd_r=70EK7CS8QW7JEF6C1WXS&pd_rd_wg=8Sg1G&pd_rd_r=4e20ca53-89e4-4e43-80df-db187725d4a6&pd_rd_i=B00IE9XHE0&psc=1 The problem with these cameras are that they are designed more to be point and shoot so maybe not the best to learn photography with. If that's all you want to do (let the camera make the decisions) both options will be fine. But again, the iphone will do the same thing and is more likely to always be with you.If it was me, I'd scour ebay to get something like the Fuji XT2 (current gen is the xt4 but the second gen is still a very capable camera). I think you'd be lucky to find one with a lens for under £500 though. I bought one 5 years ago for £1200 (body only) so that's the price point the camera used to be at.For me, it's all about the lens rather than a body. I'd rather shoot with a budget camera with a great prime lens than a £5k camera with a rubbish kit lens.If buying second had, look out for actuations/clicks. A camera is like a car - the more clicks, the more likely you'll have problems. Some will shoot away for 500k clicks, other shutters will give up the ghost at 100k.