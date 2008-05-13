I wouldn't get too hung up on the megapixel/resolution because the higher the megapixel doesn't always mean the better photograph. If you have a high megapixel camera with a small sensor then you will find that lower light photos can be grainy. A lot also depends on the sensor and lens.



It all depends what you want. Do you want a camera that you can just put away in your pocket (small point and shoot), or is it something that you're interest in and want to get into photography as you could go down the DSLR route, but that can then become expensive with buying different lenses.



A professional photoshoot will get you high quality images and they'll have a proper setup with all the right lighting etc. Or you could spend £200-300 on a point and shoot and you'll get decent pics, but you'll know that they're not professionally done. My cameras never come out of the drawer now as I just use my iphone!



Personally I'd shop about as £500 seems expensive.