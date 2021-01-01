Does anyone remember the Insignia ad that used "It's all over now" by the Rolling Stones? Just popped into my head while doing my morning smellie ritual. Sadly, I still remember the lyricsInsignia's got everythingShampoo and Shower GelDeoderant and aftershave, for one all-over smellAnd it new Insigniaand it's all over now.I remember as a spotty 17-year-old getting the full Insignia set. I can still smell it now. The smell of an 80's teenager needed a government health warning
