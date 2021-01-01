« previous next »
Classic 80s Adverts

Re: Classic 80s Adverts
Reply #80
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:39:22 am
Does anyone remember the Insignia ad that used "It's all over now" by the Rolling Stones?  Just popped into my head while doing my morning smellie ritual.  Sadly, I still remember the lyrics

Insignia's got everything
Shampoo and Shower Gel
Deoderant and aftershave, for one all-over smell
And it new Insignia
and it's all over now.

I remember as a spotty 17-year-old getting the full Insignia set.  I can still smell it now.  The smell of an 80's teenager needed a government health warning :)

I couldn't remember that, then I saw the video and it came flooding back. Think we all used Insignia back in the day
Re: Classic 80s Adverts
Reply #81
Knew youd be an Insignia bloke Rob :)

Oh yeah

What has a hazelnut in every bite?!

SQUIRREL SHIT!!!
