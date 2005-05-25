« previous next »
Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 485724 times)

Offline John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6360 on: April 28, 2024, 07:47:49 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on April  3, 2024, 05:56:50 pm
It is a special Yaris though. 30 months of ownership, and it still makes me smile every time I drive it.
I was briefly at a classic car event in Liverpool this morning, saw this and thought of you mate.
The amount of old, classic and unusual cars was superb ( I know there's a classic car thread).

Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6361 on: April 28, 2024, 07:50:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 28, 2024, 07:47:49 pm
I was briefly at a classic car event in Liverpool this morning, saw this and thought of you mate.
The amount of old, classic and unusual cars was superb ( I know there's a classic car thread).



That is one beast of a car, looks briliant. I'd love to see one on the road as a fully rally replica.
Offline John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6362 on: April 28, 2024, 07:53:15 pm »
Look at this Audi TT   :D

Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6363 on: April 28, 2024, 08:01:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 28, 2024, 07:53:15 pm
Look at this Audi TT   :D



:puke

How to make a hairdressers car even worse :lmao
Online PaulF

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6364 on: April 30, 2024, 09:27:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2024, 08:01:03 pm
:puke

How to make a hairdressers car even worse :lmao

I think the only possible positive is at least you wouldn't struggle to find it in the car park.  Nobody would park near it for the shame.
Oh and I suppose the low insurance as they are confident it won't get stolen.
Offline bradders1011

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6365 on: April 30, 2024, 10:55:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2024, 08:01:03 pm
:puke

How to make a hairdressers car even worse :lmao

"Powered by fairy dust" and a picture of Tinkerbell.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6366 on: May 6, 2024, 02:33:32 pm »
Best way to sell a car without getting a stupidly low offer?

Auto Trader, ebay, Facebook Marketplace, poster in the car window?
Offline Graeme

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6367 on: May 6, 2024, 04:03:21 pm »
Next door neighbour just sold theirs through Carwow. Was pretty happy with the process. Got not far off what they wanted for it but said it was worth taking slightly less for the ease of it. Took loads of photos, got their offer then they come out to inspect the car to ensure its as youve described and then transfer the money to your account on the spot and take the car.
Offline TheKid.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6368 on: May 6, 2024, 04:51:15 pm »
Id echo that
My missus recently sold hers with Carwow and the process was really easy - she got offered more than she had banked on too
Offline gray19lfc

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6369 on: May 6, 2024, 05:33:54 pm »
Just tried Carwow and its way undervalued. Ill persevere with ebay and Facebook Marketplace for a while longer
Offline John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6370 on: May 8, 2024, 07:53:19 pm »
I sold an Audi A1 to Arnold Clark a few years ago, I was happy with the offer considering I'd had it advertised for a while.
WBAC can undervalue cars quite a lot and if you haven't got service history they reduce it further.
Offline Caligula?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6371 on: May 10, 2024, 11:50:33 pm »
My 25+ year old Audi A8 is still going strong with 535,000 km on the clock. Haven't changed or majorly repaired the engine or gearbox.
Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6372 on: May 24, 2024, 10:02:17 pm »
Own a BMW G82 M4, the one with the big grill. But one of my favourite features is the driving assistant that takes away the pain and frustration of stop start traffic.

Also own an Indian Scout Bobber motorcycle. But would love a classic of some kind one day, an American muscle car or an 80s hot hatch
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6373 on: June 1, 2024, 07:36:13 pm »
These were in the depot today, I'd love to do at least on race with the F1 trucks











Offline bradders1011

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6374 on: June 1, 2024, 11:16:04 pm »
Can't remember if I've asked you this before, but have Culina just bought half the UK's distribution firms?
Offline John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6375 on: June 1, 2024, 11:28:51 pm »
Small wheels, single rear axle - what's the towing capacity of the first two Rob?
Offline CHOPPER

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6376 on: June 1, 2024, 11:36:17 pm »
Ay John, if rob is BJ McKay, does that make you Bear?


;D
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6377 on: June 2, 2024, 12:02:33 am »
Quote from: John C on April 28, 2024, 07:47:49 pm
I was briefly at a classic car event in Liverpool this morning, saw this and thought of you mate.
The amount of old, classic and unusual cars was superb ( I know there's a classic car thread).



Nice wheels and kit on that. Looks lovely.

Mine's pretty much standard, partly because it's my daily driver, and also because I drive mostly on pot-holed b-roads where the original suspension setup is perfect.

Seriously brilliant car,and an utter bargain.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6378 on: June 2, 2024, 12:59:16 am »
Quote from: invader_gir on May 14, 2024, 07:58:51 pm
I currently drive a Subaru Outback, which has been a reliable companion for both daily commuting and weekend adventures. Got it shipped from Europe 2 weeks ago by https://www.a1autotransport.com/how-are-brand-new-cars-transported/. It offers ample space for transporting equipment and luggage, making it ideal for various activities.

Found the bot
Online RedSince86

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6379 on: June 2, 2024, 01:55:34 am »
I was behind a mk 3 Escort 1.6 Ghia on Friday.

Was in good nick as well.

I'm getting a new pick up hopefully before the year is out, last two have been Ford Rangers, maybe go Japanese, Hilux and Navara's i see a lot of.
Offline John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6380 on: June 2, 2024, 08:27:44 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June  1, 2024, 11:36:17 pm
Ay John, if rob is BJ McKay, does that make you Bear?


;D
I'd forgot that even existed :D
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6381 on: June 2, 2024, 08:46:52 am »
Quote from: John C on June  1, 2024, 11:28:51 pm
Small wheels, single rear axle - what's the towing capacity of the first two Rob?

In the UK its 40 tonnes, max weight is 44 tonne

Quote from: bradders1011 on June  1, 2024, 11:16:04 pm
Can't remember if I've asked you this before, but have Culina just bought half the UK's distribution firms?

It seems like it. Top of my head they own Muller (MMi), Culina, Great Bear, Stobart, Stobart Europe, CML, Warrens,Robert Burns, Fowler Welch, The Pallet Network and Int Road Freight - something like 6,000 trucks
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6382 on: June 2, 2024, 08:54:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  1, 2024, 07:36:13 pm
These were in the depot today, I'd love to do at least on race with the F1 trucks

The DRLs below the windscreen on the 580S are an eyesore. No idea why Scania thought it would be a nice addition.,

I love the look of the new FH16. 2022 facelift I think it is. Always had soft corners for those. Actros not so much as before, the designs seem to have stagnated.
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6383 on: June 2, 2024, 09:08:51 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on June  2, 2024, 08:54:03 am
The DRLs below the windscreen on the 580S are an eyesore. No idea why Scania thought it would be a nice addition.,

I love the look of the new FH16. 2022 facelift I think it is. Always had soft corners for those. Actros not so much as before, the designs seem to have stagnated.

They're main beams them - there is a switch in the cab to change from the High Roof ones to those. The DRL's are right at the bottom.



Yeah they do look good the FH's - we don't have that many of them, its got to be 8/10 years since I last drove a Volvo. I always wreck my shins as the steps are different to the Scania, 4 v 3 and muscle memory means I always bash my shin going for the step

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6384 on: June 2, 2024, 11:19:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  1, 2024, 07:36:13 pm
These were in the depot today, I'd love to do at least on race with the F1 trucks



This one is nice.
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6385 on: June 2, 2024, 12:58:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  2, 2024, 11:19:27 am
This one is nice.

They're the Mercedes team trucks
Online TepidT2O

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6386 on: June 2, 2024, 01:03:32 pm »
When I was a school kid, the dad of  a boy who lived just down the road from me was a truck racer. All sounded very exotic then
Online [new username under construction]

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6387 on: June 2, 2024, 01:44:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  2, 2024, 01:03:32 pm
When I was a school kid, the dad of  a boy who lived just down the road from me was a truck racer. All sounded very exotic then

This him?

Online Corkboy

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6388 on: June 2, 2024, 07:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June  2, 2024, 12:59:16 am
Found the bot

From a quick peruse, perfectly normal up til 2020 and the last three posts are recent, well written and contain a link to a different business each time.

My guess is the original guy sold his account to astroturfers.
Online Corkboy

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6389 on: June 2, 2024, 07:40:15 pm »
Quote from: invader_gir on May 14, 2024, 07:58:51 pm
I currently drive a Subaru Outback, which has been a reliable companion for both daily commuting and weekend adventures. Got it shipped from Europe 2 weeks ago by https://www.a1autotransport.com/how-are-brand-new-cars-transported/. It offers ample space for transporting equipment and luggage, making it ideal for various activities.


So is it a piecemeal rate for posting shite like this, or do you have targets or what? Or does your algorithm not allow for replies?
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6390 on: Yesterday at 07:29:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2024, 09:08:51 am
They're main beams them - there is a switch in the cab to change from the High Roof ones to those. The DRL's are right at the bottom.

Ah. The ones I see on the highways, have them as DRLs. I dont think I have ever seen one with a full beam there.
Do they serve a purpose? Roof ones, I can see a point. But these ones?
Online PaulF

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6391 on: Yesterday at 08:48:15 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on May 24, 2024, 10:02:17 pm
Own a BMW G82 M4, the one with the big grill. But one of my favourite features is the driving assistant that takes away the pain and frustration of stop start traffic.

Also own an Indian Scout Bobber motorcycle. But would love a classic of some kind one day, an American muscle car or an 80s hot hatch

Curious, as maybe in 20 years I'll afford a car that has this feature (ie it's become standard) . But essentially, how does that work?

In my mind it's some sort of cruise control that just locks on to the number plate in front and keeps you a safe distance from that whilst you read RAWK.
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6392 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:29:19 am
Ah. The ones I see on the highways, have them as DRLs. I dont think I have ever seen one with a full beam there.
Do they serve a purpose? Roof ones, I can see a point. But these ones?



To be honest, the roof spots just bring out the big kid in you ;D  They don't half light up overhanging trees and stuff

In the R460/500 cabs, the roof lights are knocking on for being 13ft in the air, so when you are on a country road with hills and brows, the lights will light up oncoming traffic that you've not seen and dazzle them, so you switch to the lower levels, we still have main beams in the headlights too btw.  Handy though when an oncoming car has their bright as the sun LED mains on, just melt their retinas with the roof lights,

Scania USED to, at the customers request, set all 6 main beams to come on at once, but they've instructed their garages to not do it anymore, its done via a laptop.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6393 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:20 am
To be honest, the roof spots just bring out the big kid in you ;D  They don't half light up overhanging trees and stuff

In the R460/500 cabs, the roof lights are knocking on for being 13ft in the air, so when you are on a country road with hills and brows, the lights will light up oncoming traffic that you've not seen and dazzle them, so you switch to the lower levels, we still have main beams in the headlights too btw.  Handy though when an oncoming car has their bright as the sun LED mains on, just melt their retinas with the roof lights,

Scania USED to, at the customers request, set all 6 main beams to come on at once, but they've instructed their garages to not do it anymore, its done via a laptop.

Haha I have had more than a handful of times, been flashed by trucks from the opposite direction because I had my highbeams on and immediately switched them off.

And on my ETS2 game, I do light them up for the sake of it. Hahaha. They do bring out the kid in me.  ;D ;D ;D

Is there a specific reason you chose the Scania in your company? Why not Volvo or DAF or Man or Renault?
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6394 on: Yesterday at 01:10:09 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:26:33 am
Haha I have had more than a handful of times, been flashed by trucks from the opposite direction because I had my highbeams on and immediately switched them off.

And on my ETS2 game, I do light them up for the sake of it. Hahaha. They do bring out the kid in me.  ;D ;D ;D

Is there a specific reason you chose the Scania in your company? Why not Volvo or DAF or Man or Renault?

Traditionally Stobart have always mainly used Scania and they have a good relationship with them. We do have Volvo FH, DAF XL's, Ivecos, the odd MAN and Mercedes, plus the Alpine F1 team has Renaults Our kid drives an MAN and says its shite, so I'm glad we don't have them. The DAFs have a great spec, including a proper bed, but they're plagued with electrical issues, the dash is like a christmas tree I've been told. The International boys either get Mercs or recently I've seen a couple of Ford units. The DAFs and MANs were bought as Scania were struggling to fulfill the order, think it was knocking on for 5,000 trucks.

I prefer driving the Scania to the Volvos, could just be familiarity, as I've driven them more than anything, although I've spoken to F/T lads who also prefer the scannie to the Volvo
Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6395 on: Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:48:15 am
Curious, as maybe in 20 years I'll afford a car that has this feature (ie it's become standard) . But essentially, how does that work?

In my mind it's some sort of cruise control that just locks on to the number plate in front and keeps you a safe distance from that whilst you read RAWK.

It is like an advanced cruise control. Its like a combination of adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. I know it uses the road markings to steer and stay lane to go round bends, but it must also use a few others ways to keep the distance, it has a radar in the bumper and it uses the surround cameras as well.

It works best on motorways, highways and any stop start traffic, but it does take a lot of the tedium out of commuting or long journeys. My commute to the office is about 35 miles up the M6, and the car will drive itself for about 80% of that journey
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6396 on: Today at 09:24:08 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm
It is like an advanced cruise control. Its like a combination of adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. I know it uses the road markings to steer and stay lane to go round bends, but it must also use a few others ways to keep the distance, it has a radar in the bumper and it uses the surround cameras as well.

It works best on motorways, highways and any stop start traffic, but it does take a lot of the tedium out of commuting or long journeys. My commute to the office is about 35 miles up the M6, and the car will drive itself for about 80% of that journey

You're braver than me, as there is no way I'd trust those systems. The lane assist in Scanias goes off in roadworks when it detects old markings and the collision avoidance kicks in for no apparent reason, does my head in. Our kids MAN almost rolled on a tight bend when the collision avoidance kicked in, it'd detected a car in a car park :butt
Online PaulF

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6397 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm
It is like an advanced cruise control. Its like a combination of adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. I know it uses the road markings to steer and stay lane to go round bends, but it must also use a few others ways to keep the distance, it has a radar in the bumper and it uses the surround cameras as well.

It works best on motorways, highways and any stop start traffic, but it does take a lot of the tedium out of commuting or long journeys. My commute to the office is about 35 miles up the M6, and the car will drive itself for about 80% of that journey

Not that section near wolverhampton by any chance. I seem to do that quite regularly (and curse Rob for telling me the travel time is the same as on the Toll)
Online rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6398 on: Today at 01:25:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:23 pm
Not that section near wolverhampton by any chance. I seem to do that quite regularly (and curse Rob for telling me the travel time is the same as on the Toll)

;D

Exact same distance, so unless its absolutely chocka and you need to be somewhere soon, M6 Toll is a waste of money. Plod sat a car on on the Toll on Saturday too and did something like 30/50 people for speeding too, so you can't even batter it anymore.
