None.
Mercedes A Class 180d, red, luv it.
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next
Our latest family car.

Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2024, 10:20:11 am
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next

My friend has a vauxhall crossland EV, similar experience. Was ok until the winter and then had lots of fault and really bad range. EVs really struggle with cold weather - have said as well they will never own a 100% EV again. Glad i stuck with hybrid.
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2024, 10:20:11 am
He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming.

I would be too.
Just got myself a new car a week before Christmas, having had it for a few weeks now, I am extremely happy.


It is a Renault Austral (Iconic Esprit Alpine) which is a 1.2 Hybrid. Never did I think I would own a Renault or a Hybrid for that matter but it is excellent, I guess now being older I think about convenience, fuel economy, practicality - but yeah, I would highly recommend. Going from an A5 S Line and before that an M1, C43, etc... big changes but I love cruising in this, having my golf clubs in the back without compromising boot space, etc etc... the built in Android system is also excellent.

Not my car but an exact same looking one:



Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2024, 10:20:11 am
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next


I've had none of those problems in my EV (but then, I can easily go to the Lakes and back on one charge)

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 18, 2024, 01:29:43 pm

I've had none of those problems in my EV (but then, I can easily go to the Lakes and back on one charge)



Ditto, i had mine for three years with zero issues, yes the range reduced during winter but not stupidly so. 

But you get the feeling that some people wont change their minds about EV's regardless of any contrary lived experience by many people.
Quote from: gamble on January 16, 2024, 11:40:02 am
My friend has a vauxhall crossland EV, similar experience. Was ok until the winter and then had lots of fault and really bad range. EVs really struggle with cold weather - have said as well they will never own a 100% EV again. Glad i stuck with hybrid.
I'd say the problem here is them both buying Vauxhall, rather than both having EVs.
Quote from: stewil007 on January 18, 2024, 01:33:51 pm
Ditto, i had mine for three years with zero issues, yes the range reduced during winter but not stupidly so. 

But you get the feeling that some people wont change their minds about EV's regardless of any contrary lived experience by many people.


Exactly this!

I remember a picture of a BMW IX3 that had run out of charge in the middle of a junction, was all over the internet with people commenting on how bad EV's were etc because that was their own agenda. Wasn't the EV's fault that the driver didnt charge it, same when an ICE car runs out of fuel!
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on January 18, 2024, 05:27:44 pm
Exactly this!

I remember a picture of a BMW IX3 that had run out of charge in the middle of a junction, was all over the internet with people commenting on how bad EV's were etc because that was their own agenda. Wasn't the EV's fault that the driver didnt charge it, same when an ICE car runs out of fuel!

Yes, but you don't pay £32,000 for an ICE car that does 90 miles.

Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on January 18, 2024, 05:08:32 pm
I'd say the problem here is them both buying Vauxhall, rather than both having EVs.

£44,000 the Mokka is - £44k for a shitty Vauxhall.

I'll give a proper answer later about why I haven't bought into the EV hype and its a lot deeper than the fact I can do 600 miles on a tankful of fuel
Quote from: rob1966 on January 18, 2024, 05:38:39 pm
Yes, but you don't pay £32,000 for an ICE car that does 90 miles.

£44,000 the Mokka is - £44k for a shitty Vauxhall.

I'll give a proper answer later about why I haven't bought into the EV hype and its a lot deeper than the fact I can do 600 miles on a tankful of fuel

but even the 600 mile argument is flawed - how many people regularly travel 600 miles? how many people travel 600 miles without stopping? how much does it cost to fill your tank for 600 miles?

Like i said above, i think some people will never change their mind about EV's regardless of what they are and how they develop.

A lot of EV's now have ranges above 200 miles. Which is enough for probably 95% of drivers.

I'm sure you'll have a myriad of other arguments about up front costs/where the electricity comes from/lithium mining/battery degradation/Elon Musk being a cnut (on that we can agree)/charging times/charging infrastructure

But for every argument against EV's, i'm sure we could come up with as many for ICE's.
Quote from: stewil007 on January 19, 2024, 10:08:16 am
but even the 600 mile argument is flawed - how many people regularly travel 600 miles? how many people travel 600 miles without stopping? how much does it cost to fill your tank for 600 miles?

Like i said above, i think some people will never change their mind about EV's regardless of what they are and how they develop.

A lot of EV's now have ranges above 200 miles. Which is enough for probably 95% of drivers.

I'm sure you'll have a myriad of other arguments about up front costs/where the electricity comes from/lithium mining/battery degradation/Elon Musk being a cnut (on that we can agree)/charging times/charging infrastructure

But for every argument against EV's, i'm sure we could come up with as many for ICE's.



I'm fine with people saying "I'll stick with ICE cars", especially if they're just wary of change.

But some people (I'm not necessarily including Rob here) are anti-EV zealots. They will seek to denigrate them constantly and come across as wanting them to fail. It's nuts.

Incidentally, last summer I drove home -> Portsmouth -> Paris -> Brittany -> Caen -> home (via the Cotswolds). Just takes a small amount of forward planning to know where to take a break and charge it - and the only mid-journey charge required was the Versailles-Brittany leg (it took 18 mins to get it back to 95%, whilst we went and grabbed something to eat)
Quote from: rob1966 on January 18, 2024, 05:38:39 pm
Yes, but you don't pay £32,000 for an ICE car that does 90 miles.

not sure how that relates to my comment, I've seen more ICE at the side of the road that have run out of fuel than i have seen EV's, values and ranges of the ICE vs EV doesn't matter if the driver is an idiot and lets the car run out of charge / fuel in the middle of the road!



I'm not looking to get into conversations or rows with people over ICE vs EV. I don't really care what people think / decide to do for themselves. I went from a 3.0 V6 Amarok to an electric IX3, not because I think im saving the world or anything, because i fancied a changed and to try something new. I love my EV, never had any issues with charging / not being able to charge. Will my next car be an EV, i have no idea, but its fun now!
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on January 19, 2024, 03:37:05 pm
not sure how that relates to my comment, I've seen more ICE at the side of the road that have run out of fuel than i have seen EV's, values and ranges of the ICE vs EV doesn't matter if the driver is an idiot and lets the car run out of charge / fuel in the middle of the road!



I'm not looking to get into conversations or rows with people over ICE vs EV. I don't really care what people think / decide to do for themselves. I went from a 3.0 V6 Amarok to an electric IX3, not because I think im saving the world or anything, because i fancied a changed and to try something new. I love my EV, never had any issues with charging / not being able to charge. Will my next car be an EV, i have no idea, but its fun now!

My thoughts too. Im going from an Audi A5 to the ix1 - because my lease is up and there was a good deal on what is a nice looking car. Not to save the world. Just because I fancied a change.
just got a Volvo V70 5-cylinder D4
loads of room for tip runs and will cruise down the motorway in comfort all day - lovely car
annoyingly though it doesnt have an engine oil dipstick - fucking ridiculous
to see the oil level you have to run the engine till its warm, then turn off and wait 5 mins, then scroll down the on-screen menu to see a digital oil level
fuck knows what youre supposed to do if the cars been sat for a long time - could be low on oil yet you have to turn the engine on to check - bonkers
Quote from: fiveways on January 20, 2024, 05:48:34 am
just got a Volvo V70 5-cylinder D4
loads of room for tip runs and will cruise down the motorway in comfort all day - lovely car
annoyingly though it doesnt have an engine oil dipstick - fucking ridiculous
to see the oil level you have to run the engine till its warm, then turn off and wait 5 mins, then scroll down the on-screen menu to see a digital oil level
fuck knows what youre supposed to do if the cars been sat for a long time - could be low on oil yet you have to turn the engine on to check - bonkers


We have the same on the scania trucks, although you can check with cold oil. What you'll find is the car still has a sensor to check the oil levels and will warn you of a low oil level well before it gets to a critical point.
After years of battery/starting problems, I think I have finally got my old 2005 Volvo fixed. The guy fitted the biggest battery possible and did some stuff with the voltage regulator (?). Freezing cold this morning and it just exploded into life with a simple turn of the ignition. This is how the other half live, and it feels fantastic
The Mrs wants a new (well second hand motor) she currently drives a fiesta but is getting shut as it's on its last legs.shes a budget of 13k tops. She does quite a lot of driving round north Wales with her job. She really wants a golf. I have zero knowledge of cars so can't really suggest anything other than possibly an A3 as a similar comparison.that sort of size .1.4 upwards. Any more knowledgeable folk give a few suggestions ? She does a fair bit of driving around north Wales during the week due to her job but not a lot of mtoroway driving...perhaps once or twice a week to Liverpool .other than that it'd be for little weekends away in the lakes for example . I've really no idea what to suggest.shes always wanted a golf .should she just go with a golf or are there better alternatives out there? Like I say any help would be appreciated I'm utterly clueless with cars.🤣
VW ID4 - Had it for a year, love it.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on January 23, 2024, 07:12:37 pm
After years of battery/starting problems, I think I have finally got my old 2005 Volvo fixed. The guy fitted the biggest battery possible and did some stuff with the voltage regulator (?). Freezing cold this morning and it just exploded into life with a simple turn of the ignition. This is how the other half live, and it feels fantastic

Excellent, could you send him my way? my 2001 Jag is having a right time of it keeping a charged battery, I replaced it this past October and it is still being finicky.
interested in peoples views on this as I might be in the market for another car soon...

If I have £8000 to spend and know the car I want to get, should I go with a newer version of the car that, more often than not has high mileage or older version of the car that has low mileage?  Appreciate their will be other factors like Full Service History, number of owners etc.

Also what about ex-police cars...are they worth looking at?
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 10:39:41 am
interested in peoples views on this as I might be in the market for another car soon...

If I have £8000 to spend and know the car I want to get, should I go with a newer version of the car that, more often than not has high mileage or older version of the car that has low mileage?  Appreciate their will be other factors like Full Service History, number of owners etc.

Also what about ex-police cars...are they worth looking at?


Personally I'd swerve ex-Police - you don't know who has been driving it, how badly it has been thrashed, has it been bounced up and down kerbs chasing scalls, how many accidents its been in. Then there are things like interior damage, worn out seats, bits missing, holes for eqpt.

It all depends on the car you're looking at, You've hit the nail on the head, service history/past MOT's to see if its had a lot of fails and advisories and no of owners are all big considerations, also how much mileage will you do? A very low mileage car that has sat a lot could have all kinds of problems from just sitting still, whereas a high mileage car can have a lot of worn components. Also depends on the size of the engine, a high mileage 1.0 or 1.2 has likely been ran at high revs on the motorway and will be well on its way to death.

I was thinking about changing mine this year and I was looking at 5 years old with about 60k max on it. I'd personally go for the newer model if the mileage wasn't huge, average mileage is 12,000 to 15,000 now
Had my new Mercedes EQB delivered last Friday... Transition to EV has been great so far. Beautiful to drive and having had an EV charger installed at home it's been a doddle.
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Yesterday at 01:01:18 am
Excellent, could you send him my way? my 2001 Jag is having a right time of it keeping a charged battery, I replaced it this past October and it is still being finicky.


Ayyy, long time no see

I love my guy Marvin, hes a right character. Looks the spit of El Chapo ;D and always cuts me a deal, or so he says. He starts off on the phone with how much Id pay at the dealership, then how much Id pay at a chain, then how much a local competitor would charge, then how much hed charge most people, then we get down to what hes going to charge me. And then if Im lucky theres a but wait and he throws out an even lower cash price. I love it  ;D

If youre ever in Chicago hell sort that Jag out no problem
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:18 pm
Personally I'd swerve ex-Police - you don't know who has been driving it, how badly it has been thrashed, has it been bounced up and down kerbs chasing scalls, how many accidents its been in. Then there are things like interior damage, worn out seats, bits missing, holes for eqpt.

It all depends on the car you're looking at, You've hit the nail on the head, service history/past MOT's to see if its had a lot of fails and advisories and no of owners are all big considerations, also how much mileage will you do? A very low mileage car that has sat a lot could have all kinds of problems from just sitting still, whereas a high mileage car can have a lot of worn components. Also depends on the size of the engine, a high mileage 1.0 or 1.2 has likely been ran at high revs on the motorway and will be well on its way to death.

I was thinking about changing mine this year and I was looking at 5 years old with about 60k max on it. I'd personally go for the newer model if the mileage wasn't huge, average mileage is 12,000 to 15,000 now

thanks for response and good shout on the ex-police cars.

I don't do motorway miles, mostly round town, but daughter off to uni in September so may being doing a few more then...I had a look on the net after I posted and pretty much what you said...I think things like FSH, low number of owners and asking what the cars been mainly used for are the best things to look out for...


Cheers
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 04:33:34 pm
thanks for response and good shout on the ex-police cars.

I don't do motorway miles, mostly round town, but daughter off to uni in September so may being doing a few more then...I had a look on the net after I posted and pretty much what you said...I think things like FSH, low number of owners and asking what the cars been mainly used for are the best things to look out for...


Cheers

I've caught the odd episode of Cop Car Garage and seen the cars getting prepped and they throw the radio away to fit their stuff in, drill holes for lights, wiring and stuff. Then they rag them chasing robbed cars, trying their best to get to shouts and stuff and they get pranged a few times too.

What cars are you actually looking at getting?
Quote from: Djibriliant on Yesterday at 04:08:56 pm
Had my new Mercedes EQB delivered last Friday... Transition to EV has been great so far. Beautiful to drive and having had an EV charger installed at home it's been a doddle.

Great isn't it! Not been to a garage or even rapid charger for 4 years now. Everything at home, car "full" by the morning, scheduled charges so lower cost, smoother drive, loads of tech
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:16:10 pm
I've caught the odd episode of Cop Car Garage and seen the cars getting prepped and they throw the radio away to fit their stuff in, drill holes for lights, wiring and stuff. Then they rag them chasing robbed cars, trying their best to get to shouts and stuff and they get pranged a few times too.

What cars are you actually looking at getting?

SMAX or Galaxy. Prefer the SMAX though. Looked around and it appears the SMAX Autobox has known issues, so would probably look for a manual.
