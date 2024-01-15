« previous next »
None.
Mercedes A Class 180d, red, luv it.
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next
Our latest family car.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:11 am
Lad at work has an Electric Mokka on motability - its gone mental due to the cold and the snow, lit up like a christmas tree, Vauxhall have got to come and pick it up. He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming. Its getting changed this year and he's never getting another, he's had enough of range anxiety and queueing to charge in places like the lakes, he's thinking of a hybrid next

My friend has a vauxhall crossland EV, similar experience. Was ok until the winter and then had lots of fault and really bad range. EVs really struggle with cold weather - have said as well they will never own a 100% EV again. Glad i stuck with hybrid.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:11 am
He lives in Royton and he's fucking fuming.

I would be too.
Just got myself a new car a week before Christmas, having had it for a few weeks now, I am extremely happy.


It is a Renault Austral (Iconic Esprit Alpine) which is a 1.2 Hybrid. Never did I think I would own a Renault or a Hybrid for that matter but it is excellent, I guess now being older I think about convenience, fuel economy, practicality - but yeah, I would highly recommend. Going from an A5 S Line and before that an M1, C43, etc... big changes but I love cruising in this, having my golf clubs in the back without compromising boot space, etc etc... the built in Android system is also excellent.

Not my car but an exact same looking one:



