Just got myself a new car a week before Christmas, having had it for a few weeks now, I am extremely happy.It is a Renault Austral (Iconic Esprit Alpine) which is a 1.2 Hybrid. Never did I think I would own a Renault or a Hybrid for that matter but it is excellent, I guess now being older I think about convenience, fuel economy, practicality - but yeah, I would highly recommend. Going from an A5 S Line and before that an M1, C43, etc... big changes but I love cruising in this, having my golf clubs in the back without compromising boot space, etc etc... the built in Android system is also excellent.Not my car but an exact same looking one: