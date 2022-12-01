« previous next »
Offline paulrazor

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6120 on: December 1, 2022, 11:05:25 am »
I used to use a bike lock. one part through the handle of the car door, and the other round the steering wheel, so you couldnt open the door or turn the wheel with it on. Would probably cost me a minute in the morning but worth it if you need peace of mind.
Offline rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6121 on: December 1, 2022, 11:07:15 am »
Quote from: Riquende on December  1, 2022, 11:01:59 am
Think I'm going to get me a steering wheel lock! I never bothered before as I thought it would too much of a faff every day but my own car is now just an occasional driver and I'd be heartbroken to lose it.

It's a 2013 Mini, I don't have it linked to any apps etc but I do have a button to open it and the fob just has a little slot to sit in rather than a key. I don't think it's the most obvious thief-attracting vehicle in the world (I'd be interested to know what the stolen ones were upthread) but you never know what they're looking for I guess.

Get a Disklok, the one that covers the wheel

Offline Son of Spion

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6122 on: December 1, 2022, 11:31:46 am »
Quote from: Riquende on December  1, 2022, 11:01:59 am
Think I'm going to get me a steering wheel lock! I never bothered before as I thought it would too much of a faff every day but my own car is now just an occasional driver and I'd be heartbroken to lose it.

It's a 2013 Mini, I don't have it linked to any apps etc but I do have a button to open it and the fob just has a little slot to sit in rather than a key. I don't think it's the most obvious thief-attracting vehicle in the world (I'd be interested to know what the stolen ones were upthread) but you never know what they're looking for I guess.

I think the cars they tend to go for most are Audis, BMW, Mercs and suchlike.

I remember when it used to be Subarus and VW Golfs too.

Since I got my first car I've always used a Stoplock Pro steering lock. I was going to upgrade to a Disklok but never got around to it. My current car came with alarm and immobiliser but I had it upgraded to Thatcham Cat1 standard. I still use the Stoplock Pro and because the car has keyless entry and start I use a faraday pouch to store the keys in.

Faraday pouches are great, but you have to keep checking that they work. After a while they seem to lose their ability to block the signal. I try to open my car door with the key in the pouch in my pocket. Once I find I can do so, I bin the pouch and use a new one. They are cheap as chips, and often come in packs of two. I'd go expensive but a fella who installs alarms was telling me a customer of his had a very expensive pouch by Audi and that stopped working after a while too. He advised me to check them for effectiveness every so often. If I get six months out of a pouch I'm ok with that. It's often more though.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6123 on: December 1, 2022, 02:19:08 pm »
Quote from: paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor on December  1, 2022, 11:05:25 am
I used to use a bike lock. one part through the handle of the car door, and the other round the steering wheel, so you couldnt open the door or turn the wheel with it on. Would probably cost me a minute in the morning but worth it if you need peace of mind.

How did that work, did you get in and out the passenger side?
Offline Graeme

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6124 on: December 1, 2022, 02:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  1, 2022, 02:19:08 pm
How did that work, did you get in and out the passenger side?

Most cars now you can close the windows with the key so presume its get out of the car, attach the lock through the open window and then close the window with the key?
Offline paulrazor

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6125 on: December 1, 2022, 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  1, 2022, 02:19:08 pm
How did that work, did you get in and out the passenger side?
yeah i did

figured if someone did break in they couldnt open the driver door or turn the wheel but yeah I would get in the following day through passenger door, unlock and then carry on
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6126 on: December 1, 2022, 05:04:49 pm »
Over here lads have figured out how to start Kias using a usb stick. Good news is the skyrocketing rate of Kias now being stolen has somewhat quelled the carjacking rate

Source: https://cwbchicago.com/2022/11/carjackings-plunge-as-kia-boys-fuel-a-185-increase-in-traditional-auto-thefts-in-chicago.html
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6127 on: December 2, 2022, 10:55:40 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on December  1, 2022, 05:04:49 pm
Over here lads have figured out how to start Kias using a usb stick. Good news is the skyrocketing rate of Kias now being stolen has somewhat quelled the carjacking rate

Source: https://cwbchicago.com/2022/11/carjackings-plunge-as-kia-boys-fuel-a-185-increase-in-traditional-auto-thefts-in-chicago.html


Given I've got a Kia EV6 on order, you sent me into a panic. Thankfully, the new Kias have had that problem ironed out (and the EV6 has a 'motion key' to stop any relay-thefts)

Fuck knows when I'll get the sodding car, though.
Offline jackh

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6128 on: January 20, 2023, 03:29:23 pm »
Any/many in here used Cazoo for buying a car? Any issues?

Went and spoke to my local dealer recently and he looked at a few options coming up at auctions, but when I look at Cazoo I'm in the region of almost a quarter of the monthly cost better off.
Offline ljycb

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6129 on: January 24, 2023, 04:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Rymildet on October  2, 2022, 09:26:29 pm
Jeep Renegade, I really like it!

Possibly the post-shift delirium but I am cackling at this.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6130 on: February 3, 2023, 06:33:43 pm »
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks mint





Offline TepidT2O

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6131 on: February 3, 2023, 06:35:01 pm »
Its so close.. but they missed
Offline gazzam1963

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6132 on: February 3, 2023, 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: jackh on January 20, 2023, 03:29:23 pm
Any/many in here used Cazoo for buying a car? Any issues?

Went and spoke to my local dealer recently and he looked at a few options coming up at auctions, but when I look at Cazoo I'm in the region of almost a quarter of the monthly cost better off.

My lad got one off them about 18 months ago , I looked into them and the reviews seemed ok , he bought a five / six year old Renault which had a really low mileage and the mots made them seem genuine . Hes had it 18 months and touch wood no issues and flew through its mot recently .
Offline rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6133 on: February 3, 2023, 06:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  3, 2023, 06:33:43 pm
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks mint







Did a Merc C class Coupe shag a VW Beetle?
Offline MBL?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6134 on: February 3, 2023, 09:29:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2023, 06:58:21 pm
Did a Merc C class Coupe shag a VW Beetle?
How have you compared it to two cars and neither is a Porsche?

Id say that and a merc cls
Offline rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6135 on: February 3, 2023, 10:11:46 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on February  3, 2023, 09:29:56 pm
How have you compared it to two cars and neither is a Porsche?

Id say that and a merc cls

The arse looked very Porsche, but the side on is deffo Beetle front and Merc back - it was the CLS I was thinking of, not the C coupe
Online John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6136 on: February 3, 2023, 10:24:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2023, 06:58:21 pm
Did a Merc C class Coupe shag a VW Beetle?
Quote from: MBL? on February  3, 2023, 09:29:56 pm
How have you compared it to two cars and neither is a Porsche?
Id say that and a merc cls
Both really good observations :)

Although many loved it, I hated the old pedal handbrake on the early IONIQ. But these cars have evolved from what's regarded as an inexpensive unpopular car to an inexpensive modern acceptable car. Business leasing was really cost effective for an IONIQ if you're in that game.

This is an entirely new car though isn't it. In many circumstances wheels can make a car, I'd love to see different options.
Offline Graeme

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6137 on: February 3, 2023, 10:28:52 pm »
Inexpensive? Its about £50k isnt it?
Online John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6138 on: February 4, 2023, 08:39:44 am »
Quote from: Graeme on February  3, 2023, 10:28:52 pm
Inexpensive? Its about £50k isnt it?
To business lease the old models, not researched the latest mate.
Online John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6139 on: March 22, 2023, 09:03:01 am »
Did you get your car delivered Nobby?
Ant feedback?
Offline Mark Walters

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6140 on: March 22, 2023, 11:33:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  3, 2023, 06:33:43 pm
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks mint






The front is not too bad but that rear end is an abomination!
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6141 on: March 23, 2023, 05:44:56 pm »
Finally got my new car, almost 12 months from order date.

It's an EV and I love it even more than I thought I would. Looks ace from the front and side, but I'm struggling to love it from the back  ;D





Offline Riquende

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6142 on: March 23, 2023, 06:44:17 pm »
I'm coming up to 12 months with my current company car, ('22 Civic SE) and suddenly they've noticed and want to take it off me to flog it. I've been told I'm getting a brand new Golf Estate, not sure which trim but it's a 1.5 auto. Could have it sometime next week.
Online RedSince86

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6143 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm »
Nice video on the legendary Lotus Carlton.

Proof the UK hates the Poor.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FYfyPtA9sNI&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FYfyPtA9sNI&amp;t=1s</a>
Offline Graeme

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6144 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm »
I know SUVs arent to everybodys liking, especially in here :D but Ive had this nearly a year now and still absolutely love driving it. Im not really a boy racer either but I do enjoy the power off the lights, especially when someone with a more recognisable badge on the bonnet gets alongside and gets left behind.
Offline Zlen

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6145 on: Today at 06:32:55 pm »
SUVs are just so stylistically boring. They all look alike to me. Its like some boring Borg, spreading through once varied car universe, unifying everything into one bland mass. No more caravans - just SUVs. Hatchbacks keep growing into them, less sedans, even small cars are being mutated into SUVs, like poor Yaris.
Online RedSince86

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6146 on: Today at 06:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:32:55 pm
SUVs are just so stylistically boring. They all look alike to me. Its like some boring Borg, spreading through once varied car universe, unifying everything into one bland mass. No more caravans - just SUVs. Hatchbacks keep growing into them, less sedans, even small cars are being mutated into SUVs, like poor Yaris.
Yeah i agree at them looking the same, we have a Touareg R and it looks like a Audi Q7 from the side, i never drive it, prefer my Ford Ranger.
Online John C

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6147 on: Today at 10:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:48:50 pm
I know SUVs arent to everybodys liking, especially in here :D but Ive had this nearly a year now and still absolutely love driving it. Im not really a boy racer either but I do enjoy the power off the lights, especially when someone with a more recognisable badge on the bonnet gets alongside and gets left behind.
It's great when you love your car. Have you had any need for service support and has it been OK?

