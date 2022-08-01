« previous next »
What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Brissyred

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 1, 2022, 11:47:37 pm
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on August  1, 2022, 11:21:57 pm
Yep....there's a phone app that lets you do all that....plus, if you leave the car unlocked, you'll get a text and be invited to lock it remotely. You'll then get a confirmation text to say the car's now been secured.

I think all of these features are definitely going to be the new battleground for future buyers who are evaluating different cars in similar classes. Ironically....MG lost MY potential custom immediately because their cars didn't even have an "outside temp" display on the dash. I mean...man....such an easy, standard thing (nowadays) but they opted to leave it out for reasons best known to themselves....and made me (a potential customer) an instant "walk-away."

I mean...it really was a deal-breaker for me!!

Why was that a deal breaker? Surely it makes no difference to the driving or functionality of the vehicle and if you really really need to know what the temperature is you could use a weather app on your phone.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 07:15:55 am
Quote from: Brissyred on August  1, 2022, 11:47:37 pm
Why was that a deal breaker? Surely it makes no difference to the driving or functionality of the vehicle and if you really really need to know what the temperature is you could use a weather app on your phone.

Inside my house, I have outside temperature gauges (LED) that I wired up years ago. At a glance, I can see what I....(or my disabled wife, OR...the other two disabled people I support professionally) ...are going to be dealing with in terms of outside excursions, clothing requirements etc. Planning to keep vulnerable people warm enough....or cool enough is part of my daily ckecklist. Naturally...this is something I've insisted on being replicated inside the cars I use....as that becomes the "safe place" when they're out and about, but there's still an ongoing need to appraise the changeability of the UK weather.

As for weather Apps....their temperature data is often grossly unreliable, and/or doesn't update quickly enough in "real time" to be trustworthy enough for my purposes.

Trust me...I'm a weather anorak and have tested this extensively.

The BBC weather site for this area is a running joke in our house.

I think they basically do the temperature forecast for London, then knock a few degrees off that for our more northern longitude...and then knock a couple more degrees off because we're "near the coast" and likely get a sea-breeze...and I honestly think THAT is their working formula!!

So...if the "driving and the functionality" of the vehicles I look at gives me a short list of say 4 options to go for....but ONE of these can't be arsed to fit an external temperature gauge in the cab, then for me, that's an easy rejection.....and now I'm only contemplating 3 vehicles.

I realise it's not NASA and we're not going to the moon in these vehicles, but an external temperature gauge has surely got to be seen as "standard" nowadays within the design specs of any modern vehicle?

(Sorry for the length....you DID ASK tho...lol )
 
Brissyred

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 08:01:27 am
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on August  2, 2022, 07:15:55 am
I realise it's not NASA and we're not going to the moon in these vehicles, but an external temperature gauge has surely got to be seen as "standard" nowadays within the design specs of any modern vehicle?
Doesn't it have one at all? On one of my cars it's not there by default, you have to press a button on the steering wheel to access the outside temp.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 08:16:03 am
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on August  2, 2022, 07:15:55 am
So...if the "driving and the functionality" of the vehicles I look at gives me a short list of say 4 options to go for....but ONE of these can't be arsed to fit an external temperature gauge in the cab, then for me, that's an easy rejection.....and now I'm only contemplating 3 vehicles.

Yes I get that but I still dont get why it is a deal breaker for you. I dont agree with such a feature being left out, but its certainly not a deal breaker for me.

Does it matter what the outside temperature is? If your car has an "auto" mode for the aircon, its going to do everything for you. It doesnt matter if its 10 degrees or 30 degrees. Its going to keep the occupant cell more than comfortable enough and thats all that matters.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 12:36:34 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on August  2, 2022, 08:01:27 am
Doesn't it have one at all? On one of my cars it's not there by default, you have to press a button on the steering wheel to access the outside temp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPXbR1i5xog

Short 3 minute vid showing "work-arounds" for the absence of a factory fitted external temperature gauge in the MG..

I mean really....why should you even have to worry about this?....and if an external temperature gauge is something that (like me) you want and insist upon, then why lose sales over something that's so cheap to install as standard?

Also, what other areas of the car are they shaving "pennies" off to try and keep their build-costs down?

RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 12:44:15 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  2, 2022, 08:16:03 am
Yes I get that but I still dont get why it is a deal breaker for you. I dont agree with such a feature being left out, but its certainly not a deal breaker for me.

Does it matter what the outside temperature is? If your car has an "auto" mode for the aircon, its going to do everything for you. It doesnt matter if its 10 degrees or 30 degrees. Its going to keep the occupant cell more than comfortable enough and thats all that matters.

Because the people I have in transit often have to go "out" of the car and into the external environment....and suddenly becoming too cold (or too warm) can and often does.... trigger their anxiety levels believe it or not. So with respect...NO...the internal temperature of the car is really not... all that matters!!
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 02:35:48 pm
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on August  2, 2022, 12:44:15 pm
Because the people I have in transit often have to go "out" of the car and into the external environment....and suddenly becoming too cold (or too warm) can and often does.... trigger their anxiety levels believe it or not. So with respect...NO...the internal temperature of the car is really not... all that matters!!

Amazing how what most of us take for granted and causes no issues, can be so important to someone else. I've never realised and I bet 99% of us haven't either, that changes in temp can affect some peoples anxiety. Having suffered anxiety and depression, I can understand why it is so important to you.

It is very strange that a modern car doesn't have a temp sensor for the outside, got so used to them being fitted as standard
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 02:37:00 pm
Alright.. Although I am surprised that a modern car doesnt have a temperature guage. Seems bizzare.

Anywhoo.. Ordered a Smart ForFour for my wife. Public transport to her work place is unreliable at best and completely absent at worst. No other choice because WFH is unavailable.

Her requirements were..
1. Short nose --> Easy parking
2. 4 seater with ISOFIX on the 2 row
3. Cruise control
4. Seat heating
5. Automatic transmission



Test drove Twingo, i10 and this one. But we liked this one. Comes with a 1.0l 71HP 3 pot petrol motor with Euro 6 emission norms. Has 33k on the odo but motor is good enough for 300k minimum. This generatrion of Smart was the last one of Mercedes internal development before they were sold to a Chinese OEM.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 06:23:29 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  2, 2022, 02:37:00 pm
Alright.. Although I am surprised that a modern car doesnt have a temperature guage. Seems bizzare.

Anywhoo.. Ordered a Smart ForFour for my wife. Public transport to her work place is unreliable at best and completely absent at worst. No other choice because WFH is unavailable.

Her requirements were..
1. Short nose --> Easy parking
2. 4 seater with ISOFIX on the 2 row
3. Cruise control
4. Seat heating
5. Automatic transmission



Test drove Twingo, i10 and this one. But we liked this one. Comes with a 1.0l 71HP 3 pot petrol motor with Euro 6 emission norms. Has 33k on the odo but motor is good enough for 300k minimum. This generation of Smart was the last one of Mercedes internal development before they were sold to a Chinese OEM.

The SmartForFour looks like a tidy little motor.

 :)
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 06:57:37 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  2, 2022, 02:37:00 pm


Proper car, it's nice to see someone buy an economic motor.
I've been a good boy.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 08:08:12 pm
Quote from: Graeme on July 29, 2022, 04:43:33 pm
Urgh. How much to fix? This is why I switched to leasing. Fixed monthly amount and the car will always be under warranty.
Over £700, bloody ridiculous. Thought BMW's were meant to be quality cars.

My workplace just introduced a salary sacrifice scheme which I have to admit sounds great. Can get a brand new electric car for £320 p/m with insurance, tax, MOT/servicing all included. It's a shame I'm currently looking for a way out of this company otherwise I'd be all over it.
Brissyred

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 2, 2022, 11:39:10 pm
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on August  2, 2022, 12:36:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPXbR1i5xog

Short 3 minute vid showing "work-arounds" for the absence of a factory fitted external temperature gauge in the MG..

I mean really....why should you even have to worry about this?....and if an external temperature gauge is something that (like me) you want and insist upon, then why lose sales over something that's so cheap to install as standard?

Also, what other areas of the car are they shaving "pennies" off to try and keep their build-costs down?

That's weird, talk about spoiling the ship for a ha'porth of tar.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 3, 2022, 07:16:49 am
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on August  2, 2022, 06:23:29 pm
The SmartForFour looks like a tidy little motor.

 :)
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on August  2, 2022, 06:57:37 pm
Proper car, it's nice to see someone buy an economic motor.

Thanks mate. :)

Its solid, nimble, agile, peppy, frugal and perfect for anywhere in the spectrum of city usage to medium distance rides. 2nd seat row is not really for adults on the longer drives but its perfect for her. We drove some 30 kms yesterday and she already has a gauge of the dimensions of the car thanks in part to the taller seating profile and height adjustable seats.
Nobby Reserve

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 23, 2022, 01:46:18 pm
My Mercedes E220 goes back in exactly one week.

I'm normally excited to change cars, but I'm gutted about this one.

It's the first Mercedes I've had, and I adore it. Over the years, we've had a couple of BMW's, an Audi, two Jags, and many more. This has been the single best car by a country mile. Exactly the right mix of luxury and performance. 9-speed auto gearbox, have averaged almost 50mpg (and not driven it frugally), a 'Sport+' mode that makes it feel decently rapid. Have driven it to France, Highlands of Scotland, London, Devon and multiple times to the Lakes & Wales.

I'd have had another one in a heartbeat, but the lease deal I got it on was an absolute song back in 2018, and to get the equivalent model now would be almost £300 a month more (nearly double) that what I've been paying. Couldn't afford it.




I shall really miss her.  :'(

Next chapter is an EV, although given the delivery date (ordered in March) keeps getting moved back, feck knows when I'll get it
bradders1011

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 23, 2022, 02:47:56 pm
Considering the electric BMW i4 M Sport through work - anyone have any experience of it?
sattapaartridge

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 25, 2022, 11:52:15 am
I'm part of a group on facebook for the BMW 5 Series, a lot of the the lads there have exchanged their 530e's for i4's, and are largely happy, I think the "40" battery is meant to be as good as a tesla? I'm unsure.

I've got a VW Scirocco, and its probably only worth about £4k, and cars arent really dropping in price, want to buy a 530e for around £16k, cos my kids are getting older, and the 5 series comes with a lot of features out of the box, when compared to the 3 series.
Col

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
September 21, 2022, 12:10:34 pm
I was at the dealership yesterday getting a service, and there was a Polestar P1 on the forecourt.

I think the massive tech screen on the dash looks a bit tacky, but the outside is stunning. A proper beauty.

Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
September 25, 2022, 04:35:27 pm
Getting this sometime next week  :wave

Rymildet

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm
Jeep Renegade, I really like it!
[new username under construction]

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 08:39:22 am
Quote from: Rymildet on Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm
Jeep Renegade, I really like it!

Nobby Reserve

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 09:41:33 am
I'm still waiting for my car.

Back in March it had an expected delivery timeframe of September, but it's not even been built yet, and then has to come from South Korea (8-10 weeks).

I'm using a mix of my wife's X1 and daughter's 10 y/o Hyundai i10 (she's at uni)

