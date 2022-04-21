Sound financial advise there lad No there's absolutely nothing wrong with an older car often, as I've found with this Volvo for the most part. I just overthink when it comes to cars and whilst it's not a lot for some, £12k is a lot for me to spend. Would love a GT86 if I could find a good example. I don't know much about cars so realistically depend on the honesty of the selling party and spotting anything that's obvious.
The 320d seems fairly sensible option but a GT86 might be my last chance to have something fun before I try and start a family in a few years' time.
My Grandad had a 92/93 (I think?) XJS and it was the baddest sounding car I've ever heard. Could hear him coming from a mile away and it looked absolutely class. Was gutted when he sold it about 2 years ago. The X-Type is a quality car, do have a massive soft spot for Jags, but they can be a bit expensive to run I hear? Saying that, the Volvo isn't cheap. Those Jags from that era still look great today I think.
The X shares a lot of components with Fords, so you replace some parts with a Ford part and not be ripped off. There are loads of decent Independent places, usually ex Jag staff, who will look after the cars for a fraction of the cost. Mine is a 2.2D and I can get over 55mpg on a run if I stick the cruise to 68mph, I still get 44mpg at an indicated 77mph.
I had an X-Type estate for about 2 months (was a fleet 'pool car' when waiting for my company car many years ago); would have been an 08 plate, metallic dark blue. Nice motor and I don't know why they got such a poor rep. Only quibble was a fault whereby every time I started the engine, the rear window would pop open (you could open just the window, not the whole estate boot door if you preferred). I'd have to hop out, push it shut, then get back in. Took it the dealers and they couldn't identify the problem.
The X-Type shares the same floor pan as the Mondeo, which was a brilliant car in its own right, so some soft twats said it was a rebadged Ford and that stuck. 85-90% of the car is Jaguar, the suspension is not interchangeable and as you will have seen, the interior is no way Ford.
Jag special operations actually made an 'R' version, for development purposes, these cars were never to be sold to the public, but some escaped and did get sold. It's either a 4.0 or a 4.2 engine in the thing, they are mental.