« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 386660 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5960 on: April 21, 2022, 06:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 21, 2022, 05:59:58 pm

In my experience, buying any used car is a lottery - I've bought some stinkers that have looked fine on the surface but then gone wrong within 6-12 months and had me having to fork out.



There's always that risk I suppose, but new cars can fuck up too. I know someone who is having murder with Porsche, as his Taycan is a pile of shite, electrics are bollocksed. Its spent more time back at Porsche than in his possession, Porsche tried to give him a Fiesta as a courtesy car, he went nuts, go onto Porsche UK and ended up with the dealerships managers company Porsche. They can't get him a new car so expect him to go 12 months without a car. 

I've been lucky, had a Sierra Sapphire that I sold to a mate with 150k on it, replaced that with an accident damaged Mondeo that I repaired and converted to LPG, had 63k on it, sold it 5 years later to our kid with around 130k on it and he got it to 175k before he sold it. Wife's car is 16 years old and other than a coil pack - 10 minute job to swap - its been dead reliable. My car is 13 now and has almost 94k on it, needed a new water pump, again easy job and that is it in 5 years of ownership and is solid.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5961 on: April 22, 2022, 03:36:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 21, 2022, 06:11:42 pm
There's always that risk I suppose, but new cars can fuck up too. I know someone who is having murder with Porsche, as his Taycan is a pile of shite, electrics are bollocksed. Its spent more time back at Porsche than in his possession, Porsche tried to give him a Fiesta as a courtesy car, he went nuts, go onto Porsche UK and ended up with the dealerships managers company Porsche. They can't get him a new car so expect him to go 12 months without a car. 

I've been lucky, had a Sierra Sapphire that I sold to a mate with 150k on it, replaced that with an accident damaged Mondeo that I repaired and converted to LPG, had 63k on it, sold it 5 years later to our kid with around 130k on it and he got it to 175k before he sold it. Wife's car is 16 years old and other than a coil pack - 10 minute job to swap - its been dead reliable. My car is 13 now and has almost 94k on it, needed a new water pump, again easy job and that is it in 5 years of ownership and is solid.

Cars of that vintage are a lot easier to keep going, the problem with newer cars is the electronics. It's a lot harder to diagnose and fix some oddball gearbox sensor than it is to change a waterpump.
I bought a nissan patrol new in 1999, sold it in 2008 with 500000 klms on it and it was still going strong with just regular maintenance and service parts which I did myself.
The cars I've had since have been at the dealers regularly for various electronic gremlins, dpf/egr dramas etc, but the actual mechanicals have been completely reliable.
If I was to buy a higher mileage vehicle out of warranty it would be something pre 2005 ish, otherwise it's new and get rid when the warranty is out.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5962 on: April 23, 2022, 08:21:50 pm »
Never thought i'd do this but I've just ordered an M3 xDrive Competition in Brooklyn Grey
The local Audi dealership really fucking annoyed me - so decided to switch to an M3

Will take minimum of 6months, and yes i"m biting my nose off to spite my face - however it fucking annoyed me.

Informed my mate that works there that they won't get another penny from me. Let some calls go to voicemail and won't answer.

Never really liked BMW's but the M3 xDrive I can get along with that.

Fuck Audi
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5963 on: April 23, 2022, 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on April 23, 2022, 08:21:50 pm
Never thought i'd do this but I've just ordered an M3 xDrive Competition in Brooklyn Grey
The local Audi dealership really fucking annoyed me - so decided to switch to an M3

Will take minimum of 6months, and yes i"m biting my nose off to spite my face - however it fucking annoyed me.

Informed my mate that works there that they won't get another penny from me. Let some calls go to voicemail and won't answer.

Never really liked BMW's but the M3 xDrive I can get along with that.

Fuck Audi

They really must have pissed you off to fuck them off for BMW. The M3 looks a beast of a car though
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5964 on: May 1, 2022, 02:21:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 09:05:14 pm
They really must have pissed you off to fuck them off for BMW. The M3 looks a beast of a car though

This came in so I thought fuck it
Fuck Audi

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5965 on: May 1, 2022, 02:00:33 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on May  1, 2022, 02:21:35 am
This came in so I thought fuck it
Fuck Audi



Looks like a beast.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5966 on: May 1, 2022, 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  1, 2022, 02:00:33 pm
Looks like a beast.

Its mental
Playing golf and got a lift
Wife will open garage then have a conversation with me
Every time she goes away for the weekend I buy shit 😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5967 on: May 1, 2022, 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on May  1, 2022, 06:14:57 pm
Its mental
Playing golf and got a lift
Wife will open garage then have a conversation with me
Every time she goes away for the weekend I buy shit 😂

;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5968 on: May 2, 2022, 01:24:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  1, 2022, 06:34:51 pm
;D
On the golf course and the text from your better half read

What did you fucking do 🤣
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5969 on: May 2, 2022, 03:27:13 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on May  2, 2022, 01:24:47 am
On the golf course and the text from your better half read

What did you fucking do 🤣
I may have underestimated the rage of my wife  :o
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5970 on: May 2, 2022, 10:19:41 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on May  2, 2022, 03:27:13 am
I may have underestimated the rage of my wife  :o


Sleeping on the couch for the foreseeable?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,936
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5971 on: May 2, 2022, 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2022, 10:19:41 am
Sleeping on the couch for the foreseeable?
On the back seat of the new BMW probably. 😃
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5972 on: May 2, 2022, 02:39:46 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5973 on: May 2, 2022, 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2022, 10:19:41 am
Sleeping on the couch for the foreseeable?

Well she fucked off to work in it. If she was real mad shed have fucking ubered

However, still not a word. I was shitfaced last night so it would have been pointless, however not even a  goodbye when she went to work 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,538
  • Hates Poodles
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5974 on: May 12, 2022, 03:47:00 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on May  1, 2022, 02:21:35 am
This came in so I thought fuck it
Fuck Audi

My rather filthy Dravit Gray M4 Comp X-Drive.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5975 on: May 12, 2022, 06:38:49 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on May 12, 2022, 03:47:00 pm
My rather filthy Dravit Gray M4 Comp X-Drive.

xDrive is the way to go
Brilliant car by the way
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,919
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5976 on: May 13, 2022, 05:42:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2022, 02:39:46 pm


Used to ride on the back of my mates GSX 1000. 
« Last Edit: May 13, 2022, 05:45:11 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on May 12, 2022, 03:47:00 pm
My rather filthy Dravit Gray M4 Comp X-Drive.
Looks class that mate. Would be something I'd consider if it were in my budget range!

I'm looking for a car, going to buy something outright £10k - £12k, don't want to stretch above that. Been looking at 15/16 plate 320d's and 318i's as well as some Golfs etc. Would love a Toyota GT86 but in that price range it's 12/13 plates and I'm wary about getting anything too old (though for the past 18 months I've been driving round in a 2000 Volvo V40 and it's done a job).

Ideally want a saloon, possibly an estate, a bit of power in the engine but not too much of a guzzler (might rule out the GT86, haven't looked at it's economical ratings) that's on less than 80k miles and in the above price range. Don't want an SUV but would consider certain hatchbacks. Haven't a clue what to do, but need a change and can maybe get a grand back for the Volvo.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:18:23 am
Looks class that mate. Would be something I'd consider if it were in my budget range!

I'm looking for a car, going to buy something outright £10k - £12k, don't want to stretch above that. Been looking at 15/16 plate 320d's and 318i's as well as some Golfs etc. Would love a Toyota GT86 but in that price range it's 12/13 plates and I'm wary about getting anything too old (though for the past 18 months I've been driving round in a 2000 Volvo V40 and it's done a job).

Ideally want a saloon, possibly an estate, a bit of power in the engine but not too much of a guzzler (might rule out the GT86, haven't looked at it's economical ratings) that's on less than 80k miles and in the above price range. Don't want an SUV but would consider certain hatchbacks. Haven't a clue what to do, but need a change and can maybe get a grand back for the Volvo.

I was thinking about changing to an XJ or XF, around a 2017/18 but you read up on the amount of issues with modern cars, and the Jaguar forum I'm on and I've decided I'm sticking with my arl 09 plate X now, as its been so reliable since I've owned it. Its likely going to need new sills this year, its a known issue with the range, but even at £800 for the job, it's still saving me money compared to getting rid and getting a newer car. If any GT86 you see has been looked after and the reliability reports are the usual Toyota standard, then there is nothing wrong with going for an older car

The kids still want me to take a lump sum and get an R8, but they can get lost, I'm back on the bike and getting a right kick from the power of that animal. They then said "cash in our premium bonds and get one", missus said fuck off ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:27:33 am
I was thinking about changing to an XJ or XF, around a 2017/18 but you read up on the amount of issues with modern cars, and the Jaguar forum I'm on and I've decided I'm sticking with my arl 09 plate X now, as its been so reliable since I've owned it. Its likely going to need new sills this year, its a known issue with the range, but even at £800 for the job, it's still saving me money compared to getting rid and getting a newer car. If any GT86 you see has been looked after and the reliability reports are the usual Toyota standard, then there is nothing wrong with going for an older car

The kids still want me to take a lump sum and get an R8, but they can get lost, I'm back on the bike and getting a right kick from the power of that animal. They then said "cash in our premium bonds and get one", missus said fuck off ;D
Sound financial advise there lad  ;D No there's absolutely nothing wrong with an older car often, as I've found with this Volvo for the most part. I just overthink when it comes to cars and whilst it's not a lot for some, £12k is a lot for me to spend. Would love a GT86 if I could find a good example. I don't know much about cars so realistically depend on the honesty of the selling party and spotting anything that's obvious.

The 320d seems fairly sensible option but a GT86 might be my last chance to have something fun before I try and start a family in a few years' time.

My Grandad had a 92/93 (I think?) XJS and it was the baddest sounding car I've ever heard. Could hear him coming from a mile away and it looked absolutely class. Was gutted when he sold it about 2 years ago. The X-Type is a quality car, do have a massive soft spot for Jags, but they can be a bit expensive to run I hear? Saying that, the Volvo isn't cheap. Those Jags from that era still look great today I think.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,908
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 02:59:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:27:33 am
I was thinking about changing to an XJ or XF, around a 2017/18 but you read up on the amount of issues with modern cars, and the Jaguar forum I'm on and I've decided I'm sticking with my arl 09 plate X now, as its been so reliable since I've owned it. Its likely going to need new sills this year, its a known issue with the range, but even at £800 for the job, it's still saving me money compared to getting rid and getting a newer car. If any GT86 you see has been looked after and the reliability reports are the usual Toyota standard, then there is nothing wrong with going for an older car

The kids still want me to take a lump sum and get an R8, but they can get lost, I'm back on the bike and getting a right kick from the power of that animal. They then said "cash in our premium bonds and get one", missus said fuck off ;D


I had an X-Type estate for about 2 months (was a fleet 'pool car' when waiting for my company car many years ago); would have been an 08 plate, metallic dark blue. Nice motor and I don't know why they got such a poor rep. Only quibble was a fault whereby every time I started the engine, the rear window would pop open (you could open just the window, not the whole estate boot door if you preferred). I'd have to hop out, push it shut, then get back in. Took it the dealers and they couldn't identify the problem.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 03:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:41:39 am
Sound financial advise there lad  ;D No there's absolutely nothing wrong with an older car often, as I've found with this Volvo for the most part. I just overthink when it comes to cars and whilst it's not a lot for some, £12k is a lot for me to spend. Would love a GT86 if I could find a good example. I don't know much about cars so realistically depend on the honesty of the selling party and spotting anything that's obvious.

The 320d seems fairly sensible option but a GT86 might be my last chance to have something fun before I try and start a family in a few years' time.

My Grandad had a 92/93 (I think?) XJS and it was the baddest sounding car I've ever heard. Could hear him coming from a mile away and it looked absolutely class. Was gutted when he sold it about 2 years ago. The X-Type is a quality car, do have a massive soft spot for Jags, but they can be a bit expensive to run I hear? Saying that, the Volvo isn't cheap. Those Jags from that era still look great today I think.

The X shares a lot of components with Fords, so you replace some parts with a Ford part and not be ripped off. There are loads of decent Independent places, usually ex Jag staff, who will look after the cars for a fraction of the cost. Mine is a 2.2D and I can get over 55mpg on a run if I stick the cruise to 68mph, I still get 44mpg at an indicated 77mph.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:59:40 pm

I had an X-Type estate for about 2 months (was a fleet 'pool car' when waiting for my company car many years ago); would have been an 08 plate, metallic dark blue. Nice motor and I don't know why they got such a poor rep. Only quibble was a fault whereby every time I started the engine, the rear window would pop open (you could open just the window, not the whole estate boot door if you preferred). I'd have to hop out, push it shut, then get back in. Took it the dealers and they couldn't identify the problem.

The X-Type shares the same floor pan as the Mondeo, which was a brilliant car in its own right, so some soft twats said it was a rebadged Ford and that stuck. 85-90% of the car is Jaguar, the suspension is not interchangeable and as you will have seen, the interior is no way Ford.

Jag special operations actually made an 'R' version, for development purposes, these cars were never to be sold to the public, but some escaped and did get sold. It's either a 4.0 or a 4.2 engine in the thing, they are mental.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,908
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 04:16:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:37:15 pm


The X-Type shares the same floor pan as the Mondeo, which was a brilliant car in its own right, so some soft twats said it was a rebadged Ford and that stuck. 85-90% of the car is Jaguar, the suspension is not interchangeable and as you will have seen, the interior is no way Ford.
.

It does indeed. And, from the first Focus onwards, Ford took handling to a whole new level.

I had an early Focus and it was the best-handling car I've had. Seemed like it could defy physics at times.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,274
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 04:22:33 pm »
My new car is finally at the dealership, should be able to collect later this week.

Same make, model, colour and trim as this.

https://www.autotrader.co.uk/classified/advert/new/202205135665953

SUV haters gonna hate :P
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,015
  • Is it getting better?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 04:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:16:17 pm
It does indeed. And, from the first Focus onwards, Ford took handling to a whole new level.

I had an early Focus and it was the best-handling car I've had. Seemed like it could defy physics at times.

I had an ST170 for a few years and it handled brilliantly.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,320
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:16:17 pm
It does indeed. And, from the first Focus onwards, Ford took handling to a whole new level.

I had an early Focus and it was the best-handling car I've had. Seemed like it could defy physics at times.

Focus RS is the most insane laugh out load car I've driven
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,443
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:22:33 pm
My new car is finally at the dealership, should be able to collect later this week.
Same make, model, colour and trim as this.
https://www.autotrader.co.uk/classified/advert/new/202205135665953
SUV haters gonna hate :P
Boss that mate :)
Like the colour.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 