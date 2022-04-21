

In my experience, buying any used car is a lottery - I've bought some stinkers that have looked fine on the surface but then gone wrong within 6-12 months and had me having to fork out.







There's always that risk I suppose, but new cars can fuck up too. I know someone who is having murder with Porsche, as his Taycan is a pile of shite, electrics are bollocksed. Its spent more time back at Porsche than in his possession, Porsche tried to give him a Fiesta as a courtesy car, he went nuts, go onto Porsche UK and ended up with the dealerships managers company Porsche. They can't get him a new car so expect him to go 12 months without a car.I've been lucky, had a Sierra Sapphire that I sold to a mate with 150k on it, replaced that with an accident damaged Mondeo that I repaired and converted to LPG, had 63k on it, sold it 5 years later to our kid with around 130k on it and he got it to 175k before he sold it. Wife's car is 16 years old and other than a coil pack - 10 minute job to swap - its been dead reliable. My car is 13 now and has almost 94k on it, needed a new water pump, again easy job and that is it in 5 years of ownership and is solid.