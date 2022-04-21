« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 383746 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,787
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5960 on: April 21, 2022, 06:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 21, 2022, 05:59:58 pm

In my experience, buying any used car is a lottery - I've bought some stinkers that have looked fine on the surface but then gone wrong within 6-12 months and had me having to fork out.



There's always that risk I suppose, but new cars can fuck up too. I know someone who is having murder with Porsche, as his Taycan is a pile of shite, electrics are bollocksed. Its spent more time back at Porsche than in his possession, Porsche tried to give him a Fiesta as a courtesy car, he went nuts, go onto Porsche UK and ended up with the dealerships managers company Porsche. They can't get him a new car so expect him to go 12 months without a car. 

I've been lucky, had a Sierra Sapphire that I sold to a mate with 150k on it, replaced that with an accident damaged Mondeo that I repaired and converted to LPG, had 63k on it, sold it 5 years later to our kid with around 130k on it and he got it to 175k before he sold it. Wife's car is 16 years old and other than a coil pack - 10 minute job to swap - its been dead reliable. My car is 13 now and has almost 94k on it, needed a new water pump, again easy job and that is it in 5 years of ownership and is solid.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5961 on: April 22, 2022, 03:36:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 21, 2022, 06:11:42 pm
There's always that risk I suppose, but new cars can fuck up too. I know someone who is having murder with Porsche, as his Taycan is a pile of shite, electrics are bollocksed. Its spent more time back at Porsche than in his possession, Porsche tried to give him a Fiesta as a courtesy car, he went nuts, go onto Porsche UK and ended up with the dealerships managers company Porsche. They can't get him a new car so expect him to go 12 months without a car. 

I've been lucky, had a Sierra Sapphire that I sold to a mate with 150k on it, replaced that with an accident damaged Mondeo that I repaired and converted to LPG, had 63k on it, sold it 5 years later to our kid with around 130k on it and he got it to 175k before he sold it. Wife's car is 16 years old and other than a coil pack - 10 minute job to swap - its been dead reliable. My car is 13 now and has almost 94k on it, needed a new water pump, again easy job and that is it in 5 years of ownership and is solid.

Cars of that vintage are a lot easier to keep going, the problem with newer cars is the electronics. It's a lot harder to diagnose and fix some oddball gearbox sensor than it is to change a waterpump.
I bought a nissan patrol new in 1999, sold it in 2008 with 500000 klms on it and it was still going strong with just regular maintenance and service parts which I did myself.
The cars I've had since have been at the dealers regularly for various electronic gremlins, dpf/egr dramas etc, but the actual mechanicals have been completely reliable.
If I was to buy a higher mileage vehicle out of warranty it would be something pre 2005 ish, otherwise it's new and get rid when the warranty is out.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5962 on: April 23, 2022, 08:21:50 pm »
Never thought i'd do this but I've just ordered an M3 xDrive Competition in Brooklyn Grey
The local Audi dealership really fucking annoyed me - so decided to switch to an M3

Will take minimum of 6months, and yes i"m biting my nose off to spite my face - however it fucking annoyed me.

Informed my mate that works there that they won't get another penny from me. Let some calls go to voicemail and won't answer.

Never really liked BMW's but the M3 xDrive I can get along with that.

Fuck Audi
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,787
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5963 on: April 23, 2022, 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on April 23, 2022, 08:21:50 pm
Never thought i'd do this but I've just ordered an M3 xDrive Competition in Brooklyn Grey
The local Audi dealership really fucking annoyed me - so decided to switch to an M3

Will take minimum of 6months, and yes i"m biting my nose off to spite my face - however it fucking annoyed me.

Informed my mate that works there that they won't get another penny from me. Let some calls go to voicemail and won't answer.

Never really liked BMW's but the M3 xDrive I can get along with that.

Fuck Audi

They really must have pissed you off to fuck them off for BMW. The M3 looks a beast of a car though
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 02:21:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 09:05:14 pm
They really must have pissed you off to fuck them off for BMW. The M3 looks a beast of a car though

This came in so I thought fuck it
Fuck Audi

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,787
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 02:00:33 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 02:21:35 am
This came in so I thought fuck it
Fuck Audi



Looks like a beast.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:00:33 pm
Looks like a beast.

Its mental
Playing golf and got a lift
Wife will open garage then have a conversation with me
Every time she goes away for the weekend I buy shit 😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,787
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5967 on: Yesterday at 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 06:14:57 pm
Its mental
Playing golf and got a lift
Wife will open garage then have a conversation with me
Every time she goes away for the weekend I buy shit 😂

;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 01:24:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:51 pm
;D
On the golf course and the text from your better half read

What did you fucking do 🤣
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 03:27:13 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 01:24:47 am
On the golf course and the text from your better half read

What did you fucking do 🤣
I may have underestimated the rage of my wife  :o
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 