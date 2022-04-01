« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 379926 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5920 on: April 1, 2022, 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  1, 2022, 09:33:04 pm
Thoughts  on the new mid engine Land Rover discovery roadster?

 :lmao :thumbup

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,459
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5921 on: April 2, 2022, 06:50:33 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on April  1, 2022, 10:36:48 pm
My thoughts are I miss 2020 when covid meant all these companies didnt do their shit April fools jokes
;D

I quite like it!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • Vamos
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5922 on: April 2, 2022, 07:41:56 pm »
I actually like it too ha
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,611
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5923 on: April 3, 2022, 08:46:41 pm »
I reckon Jaguar could have gotten away with it or enough to think it was real.
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5924 on: April 4, 2022, 03:56:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  1, 2022, 05:14:00 pm
Cars should be low, look and handle like cars, not look like bowls of jelly that belong on the school run and wobble like shit if they didn't have the aid of all kinds of electronics to stop them rolling ;D

This. SUVs can get fucked with their stupidly high centres of gravity.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5925 on: April 4, 2022, 04:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on April  4, 2022, 03:56:36 pm
This. SUVs can get fucked with their stupidly high centres of gravity.

They arent all bad. I wanted a car thats roomy enough for 3 kids across the back seats with a decent sized boot, but mine will spank most cars off the lights as well.
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5926 on: April 4, 2022, 05:08:50 pm »
A fast estate will do all that but won't roll in the corners, though!
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5927 on: April 4, 2022, 05:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on April  4, 2022, 05:08:50 pm
A fast estate will do all that but won't roll in the corners, though!

Estates are for taxi drivers and photocopier repair people
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5928 on: April 4, 2022, 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on April  4, 2022, 05:22:54 pm
Estates are for taxi drivers and photocopier repair people

:D Or people who have practical needs but also enjoy actually driving. I would assert that a fast estate is the ultimate family car. I've seen the e63s estate referred to as the best all-round car in the world by a couple of reviewers as it does literally everything exceptionally well.

Keen to trade in my much-loved S6 Avant for one once the used prices on recent models come down a bit.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,201
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5929 on: April 4, 2022, 05:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on April  4, 2022, 04:55:09 pm
They arent all bad. I wanted a car thats roomy enough for 3 kids across the back seats with a decent sized boot, but mine will spank most cars off the lights as well.

Other than the amount of extra materials needed to build the bloody things, which isn't so environmentally friendly, my biggest issues is how fucking big they are. You can't see past the things in car parks, the tanks don't fit in parking spaces and when crossing the road, unless you are 7 foot tall, you can't see over the things to see traffic. There is a Q8 parked around the corner from me and its so dangerous pulling out of the junction as anything smaller than a bus, you can't see.

Quote from: Graeme on April  4, 2022, 05:22:54 pm
Estates are for taxi drivers and photocopier repair people

Dunno about that ;D



One of the best I saw was Paul Newmans Volvo 960 estate - had a supercharged 5.0 out of a Mustang in it ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5930 on: April 4, 2022, 05:54:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2022, 05:31:29 pm
Other than the amount of extra materials needed to build the bloody things, which isn't so environmentally friendly, my biggest issues is how fucking big they are. You can't see past the things in car parks, the tanks don't fit in parking spaces and when crossing the road, unless you are 7 foot tall, you can't see over the things to see traffic. There is a Q8 parked around the corner from me and its so dangerous pulling out of the junction as anything smaller than a bus, you can't see.

I mean yeah some of them are too big, mine is probably fairly small by SUV standards (1,615mm height).
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,611
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5931 on: April 4, 2022, 06:13:34 pm »
Wont hear a bad word against estates when you have the RS6 Avant.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5932 on: April 4, 2022, 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2022, 05:31:29 pm

Dunno about that ;D




Without a doubt the best car "in the world" - all things to all men - sorry to all people
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,201
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5933 on: April 4, 2022, 08:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on April  4, 2022, 05:54:35 pm
I mean yeah some of them are too big, mine is probably fairly small by SUV standards (1,615mm height).

That about a foot taller than my car, so doesn't sound too bad.

Just been the Trafford Centre and there was a woman trying to squeeze a BMW X (not sure if a 3 or a 5) into a space between two other SUV's, it was comical, there was just hardly and space and it was pointless, especially as how if the lazy cow was prepared to walk an extra hundred or so feet there was loads of empty spaces ;D. I parked near an F-Pace and had a look in the windows, there is more room in my X type and the F-Pace dwarfs mine. I remember sitting in a Q5 when my car was in for service and it felt really cramped, they are just too big.

Then I was driving next to a Qashqai, the bonnet was above my eye line but the car was well shorter than mine and the passenger compartment looked tiny. Thing had about a foot or more of ground clearance, I can imagine that feels horrible on country lanes.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5934 on: April 5, 2022, 12:21:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2022, 08:03:04 pm
That about a foot taller than my car, so doesn't sound too bad.

Just been the Trafford Centre and there was a woman trying to squeeze a BMW X (not sure if a 3 or a 5) into a space between two other SUV's, it was comical, there was just hardly and space and it was pointless, especially as how if the lazy cow was prepared to walk an extra hundred or so feet there was loads of empty spaces ;D. I parked near an F-Pace and had a look in the windows, there is more room in my X type and the F-Pace dwarfs mine. I remember sitting in a Q5 when my car was in for service and it felt really cramped, they are just too big.

Then I was driving next to a Qashqai, the bonnet was above my eye line but the car was well shorter than mine and the passenger compartment looked tiny. Thing had about a foot or more of ground clearance, I can imagine that feels horrible on country lanes.


I got my missus to get a Qashqai+2 some years back when they first came out, for the practicality it offered. When her dad was dying, we literally did a journey from here to Dorset with 5 adults, 2 kids and luggage. I could forgive that car anything after that journey (although it had no cruise control, which would have made life much easier for driver me)

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5935 on: April 5, 2022, 12:26:18 pm »
As an aside, the reaction of a few friends/relatives when I've mentioned I'm getting an electric car has been eye-opening.

Mostly dismissive and along the lines of 'we looked at one, but they're rubbish and wouldn't work for us'

The one I'm getting will (as is the case with a few others) get from 20% to 80% charge in as little as 16 minutes. It's got a 320+ miles range (in theory; practical tests in everyday situations with a/c, radio, etc on and driving 70'ish reckon 250-260).

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,479
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5936 on: April 6, 2022, 11:39:28 pm »
Randomly popped into my head tonight as a car I used to see and think was beautiful: the Reliant Scimitar.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 01:07:05 am »
Any thoughts on the Lexus 500 lc,obviously cant afford one but if I could?
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5938 on: Yesterday at 07:50:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  5, 2022, 12:26:18 pm
The one I'm getting will (as is the case with a few others) get from 20% to 80% charge in as little as 16 minutes. It's got a 320+ miles range (in theory; practical tests in everyday situations with a/c, radio, etc on and driving 70'ish reckon 250-260).

Which one mate?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,201
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5939 on: Yesterday at 10:07:15 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  6, 2022, 11:39:28 pm
Randomly popped into my head tonight as a car I used to see and think was beautiful: the Reliant Scimitar.

I saw one of those last week !!!
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5940 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 am »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,611
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5941 on: Yesterday at 01:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  5, 2022, 12:26:18 pm
As an aside, the reaction of a few friends/relatives when I've mentioned I'm getting an electric car has been eye-opening.

Mostly dismissive and along the lines of 'we looked at one, but they're rubbish and wouldn't work for us'

The one I'm getting will (as is the case with a few others) get from 20% to 80% charge in as little as 16 minutes. It's got a 320+ miles range (in theory; practical tests in everyday situations with a/c, radio, etc on and driving 70'ish reckon 250-260).



I know a number of people who work in the car industry in various different roles and they all say not to bother with electric vehicles. However, the manufacturers know that they are not great and hence why the progress and development in technology is progressing at great speed, so in a year or two's time we should really start to get really good electric cars.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,201
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 02:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  5, 2022, 12:26:18 pm
As an aside, the reaction of a few friends/relatives when I've mentioned I'm getting an electric car has been eye-opening.

Mostly dismissive and along the lines of 'we looked at one, but they're rubbish and wouldn't work for us'

The one I'm getting will (as is the case with a few others) get from 20% to 80% charge in as little as 16 minutes. It's got a 320+ miles range (in theory; practical tests in everyday situations with a/c, radio, etc on and driving 70'ish reckon 250-260).



Range wise an EV would be fine for my driving, but with my annual mileage now being under £5k, there is no financial nor environmental justification for me getting one - I have read you need to do 50,000 miles before an EV actually starts to make a positive contribution due to the impact of factors like the mining and shipping of things like batteries and the obvious burning of fossil fuels to charge them.. My car is 13 years old now, there is roughly 140,000 miles left in the engine, if the sills finally go, its under £1k to get them replaced, there is just no point in me ever swapping.

If I do get a new car, its either going to be a 3.0ltr XJ or a 4.2 XK-R
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 05:47:57 am »
Have got one of these on order.....

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid....(In fiery red)

Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 