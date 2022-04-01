I mean yeah some of them are too big, mine is probably fairly small by SUV standards (1,615mm height).



That about a foot taller than my car, so doesn't sound too bad.Just been the Trafford Centre and there was a woman trying to squeeze a BMW X (not sure if a 3 or a 5) into a space between two other SUV's, it was comical, there was just hardly and space and it was pointless, especially as how if the lazy cow was prepared to walk an extra hundred or so feet there was loads of empty spaces. I parked near an F-Pace and had a look in the windows, there is more room in my X type and the F-Pace dwarfs mine. I remember sitting in a Q5 when my car was in for service and it felt really cramped, they are just too big.Then I was driving next to a Qashqai, the bonnet was above my eye line but the car was well shorter than mine and the passenger compartment looked tiny. Thing had about a foot or more of ground clearance, I can imagine that feels horrible on country lanes.