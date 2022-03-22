« previous next »
Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 376506 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5840 on: March 22, 2022, 03:23:44 pm »
Test drove the Tesla 3 and Polestar 2

I've discounted the Polestar, as the back is too cramped and, although the cockpit is more car-like, it felt a bit artificial to drive.

Tesla sneakily put me in their AWD Long Range, which is that bit quicker than the standard RWD (0-60 is 4.4s as opposed to 5.8s). Fuckinell, it's quick. Took it to a country lane and, at the start of a straight bit, slowed down to crawling then floored it. Jeeeesus, it was pinned-back-into-your-seat quick. Like riding the Rita coaster at Alton Towers.

Made my mind up to get the Tesla 3, but they've just hiked prices, so that £460/month lease price tag is now £520. I can't justify that.

Got test drives booked for the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 Thurs/Fri. Had quotes for either around the £450 mark.


Prices of cars is just ridiculous - they know they can profiteer because there's such a surplus of demand over supply. There's simply no great offers to be had, especially for 'desirable' badges.
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5841 on: March 22, 2022, 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 22, 2022, 02:58:38 pm
LOL I love the Nardo Grey
But no probably not and I'm never going to drive anywhere near that speed to be honest
And I've heard of ceramic brakes failing on track for multiple different car manufacturers

Porsche used to state theirs would last a lifetime, now they have amended that statement somewhat

Weird you hate the Nardo - all time classic with the Original Blue RS4


I used to be an apprentice painter for the Corpy and it just looks like its been painted in the same grey primer we used to use to me

Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,854
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5842 on: March 22, 2022, 04:15:34 pm »
I love that grey  ;D
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5843 on: March 22, 2022, 04:25:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 22, 2022, 04:15:34 pm
I love that grey  ;D

You would ;)

My kids love it too, as was as that horrible matt black they paint cars in.

I do however love the carbon wrap on the Pirelli F1 trucks at work

Offline nuts100

  RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5844 on: March 22, 2022, 04:57:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 04:14:49 pm
I used to be an apprentice painter for the Corpy and it just looks like its been painted in the same grey primer we used to use to me



When it has ceramic coating it just pops, but I respect your opinion. Can't all like the same thing  ;D
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5845 on: March 22, 2022, 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 22, 2022, 04:57:21 pm
When it has ceramic coating it just pops, but I respect your opinion. Can't all like the same thing  ;D

Be a bloody boring world if we did.

However, if we could just fucking well ban SUV's, I'd be happy ;D
Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,854
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5846 on: March 22, 2022, 05:06:18 pm »
Don't listen to Rob, he's clearly got no taste as he married a Manc  ???
Offline nuts100

  RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5847 on: March 22, 2022, 05:07:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 22, 2022, 05:06:18 pm
Don't listen to Rob, he's clearly got no taste as he married a Manc  ???

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Offline nuts100

  RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5848 on: March 22, 2022, 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 05:05:23 pm
Be a bloody boring world if we did.

However, if we could just fucking well ban SUV's, I'd be happy ;D

Theyve offered me an SQ8 as well  ;D
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5849 on: March 22, 2022, 05:09:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 22, 2022, 05:06:18 pm
Don't listen to Rob, he's clearly got no taste as he married a Manc  ???

You're next to do that aren't you?  :wave

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5850 on: March 22, 2022, 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 22, 2022, 05:07:58 pm
Theyve offered me an SQ8 as well  ;D


:puke
Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,854
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5851 on: March 22, 2022, 05:10:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 05:09:16 pm
You're next to do that aren't you?  :wave

 :boxhead :boxhead
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5852 on: March 22, 2022, 05:11:28 pm »
Offline nuts100

  RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5853 on: March 22, 2022, 05:44:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 05:11:28 pm
And then have little baby Mancs ;D

I see it as reducing the manc gene pool a bit at a time, whilst increasing the scouse  ;D
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5854 on: March 22, 2022, 05:48:46 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 22, 2022, 05:44:25 pm
I see it as reducing the manc gene pool a bit at a time, whilst increasing the scouse  ;D

I always say I'm improving the gene pool.

As part of his best man speech, my brother said her Dad had been researching his family history and found out that his daughter had a "bit of Scouse" in her.
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5855 on: March 22, 2022, 06:53:20 pm »
Just been the Trafford Centre and saw the worst of both worlds, Porsche Cayenne in that Grey colour :puke

Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,854
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5856 on: March 22, 2022, 06:54:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 06:53:20 pm
Just been the Trafford Centre and saw the worst of both worlds, Porsche Cayenne in that Grey colour :puke

There's an Aventador around my way in that colour and it looks  8) 8)
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5857 on: March 22, 2022, 07:20:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 22, 2022, 06:54:49 pm
There's an Aventador around my way in that colour and it looks  8) 8)

I prefer the blue McLaren a neighbours son owns
Offline nuts100

  RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5858 on: March 22, 2022, 07:23:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 07:20:02 pm
I prefer the blue McLaren a neighbours son owns

This is the best colour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZMG4uzti6I
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5859 on: March 22, 2022, 07:40:09 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on March 22, 2022, 07:23:49 pm
This is the best colour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZMG4uzti6I

That's a cracking colour.

I do like Blue on vehicles, this is one of my bikes

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,085
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5860 on: March 22, 2022, 08:47:13 pm »
Quote from: SC04OCT on July 18, 2016, 03:38:06 pm
Why not? It's a private plate. My name is Scott and my DOB is 4th Oct.

Lego dust caps were for a joke. They're not on anymore.

Shame these images aren't available anymore. Imagine driving around with a personalised number plates and Lego on your wheels  :lmao
Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,407
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 09:38:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 22, 2022, 08:47:13 pm
Shame these images aren't available anymore. Imagine driving around with a personalised number plates and Lego on your wheels  :lmao
aww dang, seems i missed some gold there

I never got the love in for personalised plates, waste of money
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5862 on: Yesterday at 11:48:45 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:38:07 am
aww dang, seems i missed some gold there

I never got the love in for personalised plates, waste of money

I can get the odd ones that fit, my father in law had TAX 1E on his Black cab, and my sister in law has her initials and then her name in hers, work (Eddie Stobart) has S500 ESL on a Scania S500 but its the really stupid trying to make numbers be letters that I hate. Stuff like D38 BLE does not and never will spell Debbie :butt

My mate bought a Boxster years ago and when the fella who was selling it said the plate was coming off, he was a bit offended when my mate said too fucking right it is. B16 NOB, who the fuck wants that?  :o
He had to drive around for a bit with the plate on, sat at the lights and a biker pulls up, says yes mate, you fucking are and pulls away :lmao
Online Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5863 on: Yesterday at 02:53:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:45 am
I can get the odd ones that fit, my father in law had TAX 1E on his Black cab, and my sister in law has her initials and then her name in hers, work (Eddie Stobart) has S500 ESL on a Scania S500 but its the really stupid trying to make numbers be letters that I hate. Stuff like D38 BLE does not and never will spell Debbie :butt

My mate bought a Boxster years ago and when the fella who was selling it said the plate was coming off, he was a bit offended when my mate said too fucking right it is. B16 NOB, who the fuck wants that?  :o
He had to drive around for a bit with the plate on, sat at the lights and a biker pulls up, says yes mate, you fucking are and pulls away :lmao


Back on the early 00's, my regional director had a vintage Jag XJS. His surname was Stott. It was his pride and joy, and this particular time at our office was telling everyone how he'd bought a private plate for it: S10TTY - with a bit of careful fixing bolt placing, it would read STOTTY.

He then found out his car was older than the plate so it couldn't be used.

He later admitted his missus now had the plate on her Ford Focus.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,085
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5864 on: Yesterday at 03:01:12 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:38:07 am
aww dang, seems i missed some gold there

I never got the love in for personalised plates, waste of money

If I remember rightly, it was a black BMW with pretty large orange Lego bricks instead of just normal dust caps. Looked ridiculous.  ;D
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,877
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5865 on: Yesterday at 03:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 22, 2022, 08:47:13 pm
Shame these images aren't available anymore. Imagine driving around with a personalised number plates and Lego on your wheels  :lmao

He was a great poster, hugely missed. I think one of his finer moments was bragging about betting against us when we lost 4-3 to Bournemouth :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,085
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5866 on: Yesterday at 03:14:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:10:23 pm
He was a great poster, hugely missed. I think one of his finer moments was bragging about betting against us when we lost 4-3 to Bournemouth :D

Fucking hell, so he did. What a twat  ;D
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,877
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5867 on: Yesterday at 03:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:14:05 pm
Fucking hell, so he did. What a twat  ;D



Seems to be a theme with his posting habits :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,085
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5868 on: Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm »
 :lmao

They banned him for having Lego dustcaps
Offline nuts100

  RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5869 on: Yesterday at 08:02:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 07:40:09 pm
That's a cracking colour.

I do like Blue on vehicles, this is one of my bikes



Nice - not a bike man myself - I'd be dead in a week - some may say that I should try it  ;)
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5870 on: Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 08:02:42 pm
Nice - not a bike man myself - I'd be dead in a week - some may say that I should try it  ;)

These were nicknamed the widow maker when they came out  ;)

Absolutely nuts they were 0-60 2.9 secs, 0-100 5.9, Top Speed 170 (ish). Does 74mph in 1st and 111 in 2nd. I did have a ZZR1100 in 1995 that did 186mph (fastest I saw on the speedo was 165-170) and in the wet would spin the rear wheel in 3rd at about 60 so easily and you could hold it slightly sideways and spinning up to about 130 before going up into 4th. Turbo a ZZR and they would do 221mph
Offline [new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,052
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 08:45:56 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 22, 2022, 03:23:44 pm
Prices of cars is just ridiculous

Saw new Nissan Ariya mid spec was £50,000+!!!!!! They are taking the piss
Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,398
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 08:54:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 22, 2022, 03:23:44 pm
Test drove the Tesla 3 and Polestar 2

I've discounted the Polestar, as the back is too cramped and, although the cockpit is more car-like, it felt a bit artificial to drive.

Tesla sneakily put me in their AWD Long Range, which is that bit quicker than the standard RWD (0-60 is 4.4s as opposed to 5.8s). Fuckinell, it's quick. Took it to a country lane and, at the start of a straight bit, slowed down to crawling then floored it. Jeeeesus, it was pinned-back-into-your-seat quick. Like riding the Rita coaster at Alton Towers.

Made my mind up to get the Tesla 3, but they've just hiked prices, so that £460/month lease price tag is now £520. I can't justify that.

Got test drives booked for the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 Thurs/Fri. Had quotes for either around the £450 mark.


Prices of cars is just ridiculous - they know they can profiteer because there's such a surplus of demand over supply. There's simply no great offers to be had, especially for 'desirable' badges.

Did you try the IX3? I'm really happy with mine.
Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,958
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 08:56:18 am »
Looking at the Mustang Mach E at the minute, definitely want electric, and I want to treat myself.
Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,398
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 09:05:04 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:56:18 am
Looking at the Mustang Mach E at the minute, definitely want electric, and I want to treat myself.

Its nice, i drove one and enjoyed it. A little like Nobby and the tesla, when i drove the Mach E they had it in sport mode (or whatever its called) as a standard so you drive around thinking this is nice and fast when in reality you probably wouldnt be driving around day to day in sport mode.
Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,958
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5875 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on Today at 09:05:04 am
Its nice, i drove one and enjoyed it. A little like Nobby and the tesla, when i drove the Mach E they had it in sport mode (or whatever its called) as a standard so you drive around thinking this is nice and fast when in reality you probably wouldnt be driving around day to day in sport mode.

Cheers mate, in love with the orange colour on it at the moment, seem fairly decent value too for how nice it is.

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,004
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5876 on: Today at 09:33:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 22, 2022, 03:23:44 pm
Test drove the Tesla 3 and Polestar 2

I've discounted the Polestar, as the back is too cramped and, although the cockpit is more car-like, it felt a bit artificial to drive.

Tesla sneakily put me in their AWD Long Range, which is that bit quicker than the standard RWD (0-60 is 4.4s as opposed to 5.8s). Fuckinell, it's quick. Took it to a country lane and, at the start of a straight bit, slowed down to crawling then floored it. Jeeeesus, it was pinned-back-into-your-seat quick. Like riding the Rita coaster at Alton Towers.

Made my mind up to get the Tesla 3, but they've just hiked prices, so that £460/month lease price tag is now £520. I can't justify that.

Got test drives booked for the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 Thurs/Fri. Had quotes for either around the £450 mark.


Prices of cars is just ridiculous - they know they can profiteer because there's such a surplus of demand over supply. There's simply no great offers to be had, especially for 'desirable' badges.

Q4 or i4 not on your list? I thought the Q4 was great when I drove it. Preferred the cabin to that of the Tesla. Would love a spin in the ioniq 5, even though I found the Kona absolutely awful. 
Offline Graeme

  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,210
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5877 on: Today at 09:52:07
Been waiting 6 months for my new motor now, hopefully only 3 more to go!







Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • Klopptimist
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5878 on: Today at 10:26:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm
:lmao

They banned him for having Lego dustcaps

He's probably banned from imgur as well now, I can find a cached image of the car (no Lego caps) but it doesn't lead back anywhere; the gallery is unavailable. Poor lad, from his post on the BMW forum he was just excited to upgrade from a Corsa.

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • Klopptimist
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5879 on: Today at 10:29:01 am »
I've just accepted a new job and for the first time ever will have a company car. I don't know what the options will be yet (or even how this sort of thing works in general) but pretty excited give something new a spin. I love my JCW Roadster but I've been driving it exclusively for over 5 years now and it's nearly 10. I did have plans to switch a while back but I knew a major relocation and house move would be coming so had to shelve plans for a change in car.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
