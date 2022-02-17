With fuel going up again (big shock I know) I think my old Volvo XC60 would cost around £80 to fill. Last night, electric car charged for £4.32



My V40, which cost £54 to fill last year, now costs £70.From the numbers I've crunched on petrol v fuel, the starting price is just too much on the electric equivalents to feasibly level it out, unless you're keeping it for like 8 years +The i3 is £12,500 more than the equivalent BMW hatchback (if there is one, I'm talking the 1 series), which I read costs around £55 to fill the tank. It costs £4.62 at home to charge the i3 to 80% (£7.92 on public charging points). The i3 does 182 miles on a full charge so that's £5.75 per 180 miles. The BMW costs £55 and can apparently (this seems sketchy I'll admit) do around 550 miles per tank.I drive 36 miles a day, round trip to work and back.So in this imaginary scenario I've paid £34k for the i3, and then with just charging costs, in a year I spend an extra £299 a year on charging (if I only ever charge it at home), which is fantastic you must say. Call it £300, so after 5 years I've spent £35,500k on car and charging.The BMW 1 Series - I spend £953.33 a year on fuel under the same parameters. So after 5 years, I've spent £26,266 on the 1 series and fuel.After 10 years - I've spent £36,990 on the i3 and £31,033.30 on the 1 series. After 15 years, £38,485 on the i3 and £35,795 on the 1 series. Messing with the numbers, someone would have to drive more than triple what I do to reach the same spend within 10 years.This is obviously severely reductionist in it's scope and forgets a number of factors - the petrol engine will not do what it reports, fuel prices will fluctuate, parts may be more expensive on one of the types of car, journeys may differ, the 1 series may not be a fair comparison etc etc The point is, surely the starting price point on these electric vehicles is so high, that you're just never going to run them for long enough for them to be worthwhile over the petrol equivalent, if you're buying outright. That i3 won't give you 15 years on a battery and cost £9,000 for a new one.I am actually happy to transition to a form of transport that is more environmentally friendly, but with everything costing so much, until the prices become closer to 'the norm,' I certainly wouldn't be able to afford to. I'd have an electric car now if you could get a decent one at a reasonable price.