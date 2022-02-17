« previous next »
Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5800 on: February 17, 2022, 09:36:31 am »
With fuel going up again (big shock I know) I think my old Volvo XC60 would cost around £80 to fill. Last night, electric car charged for £4.32
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5801 on: February 17, 2022, 10:03:33 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 17, 2022, 09:36:31 am
With fuel going up again (big shock I know) I think my old Volvo XC60 would cost around £80 to fill. Last night, electric car charged for £4.32

Yeah but that is offset by the higher purchase price, eg the Electric Mini starts at about £11k more than the petrol.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5802 on: February 17, 2022, 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 17, 2022, 10:03:33 am
Yeah but that is offset by the higher purchase price, eg the Electric Mini starts at about £11k more than the petrol.

They are yeah, I lease though so not much difference......but I think to be honest I'd prefer to pay a higher price for the car than to pay the fuel
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5803 on: February 17, 2022, 03:41:14 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 17, 2022, 09:36:31 am
With fuel going up again (big shock I know) I think my old Volvo XC60 would cost around £80 to fill. Last night, electric car charged for £4.32
My V40, which cost £54 to fill last year, now costs £70.

From the numbers I've crunched on petrol v fuel, the starting price is just too much on the electric equivalents to feasibly level it out, unless you're keeping it for like 8 years +

The i3 is £12,500 more than the equivalent BMW hatchback (if there is one, I'm talking the 1 series), which I read costs around £55 to fill the tank. It costs £4.62 at home to charge the i3 to 80% (£7.92 on public charging points). The i3 does 182 miles on a full charge so that's £5.75 per 180 miles. The BMW costs £55 and can apparently (this seems sketchy I'll admit) do around 550 miles per tank.

I drive 36 miles a day, round trip to work and back.

So in this imaginary scenario I've paid £34k for the i3, and then with just charging costs, in a year I spend an extra £299 a year on charging (if I only ever charge it at home), which is fantastic you must say. Call it £300, so after 5 years I've spent £35,500k on car and charging.

The BMW 1 Series - I spend £953.33 a year on fuel under the same parameters. So after 5 years, I've spent £26,266 on the 1 series and fuel.

After 10 years - I've spent £36,990 on the i3 and £31,033.30 on the 1 series. After 15 years, £38,485 on the i3 and £35,795 on the 1 series. Messing with the numbers, someone would have to drive more than triple what I do to reach the same spend within 10 years.

This is obviously severely reductionist in it's scope and forgets a number of factors - the petrol engine will not do what it reports, fuel prices will fluctuate, parts may be more expensive on one of the types of car, journeys may differ, the 1 series may not be a fair comparison etc etc The point is, surely the starting price point on these electric vehicles is so high, that you're just never going to run them for long enough for them to be worthwhile over the petrol equivalent, if you're buying outright. That i3 won't give you 15 years on a battery and cost £9,000 for a new one.

I am actually happy to transition to a form of transport that is more environmentally friendly, but with everything costing so much, until the prices become closer to 'the norm,' I certainly wouldn't be able to afford to. I'd have an electric car now if you could get a decent one at a reasonable price.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5804 on: February 17, 2022, 03:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 17, 2022, 03:41:14 pm
My V40, which cost £54 to fill last year, now costs £70.

I'd never buy a car again to be fair, total waste of money
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5805 on: February 17, 2022, 03:57:13 pm »
^

There is another thing to factor in, with the reduction of fuel duty income as more and more Hybrids and EV's hit the roads, they are going to start charging us to drive on the roads to recoup the money, I can imagine it'll only come in for EV's first, but then will hit us all.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 17, 2022, 03:56:18 pm
I'd never buy a car again to be fair, total waste of money

I have no choice. When working on the trucks, there is no way of getting to and from work without a car.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5806 on: February 17, 2022, 05:07:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 17, 2022, 03:57:13 pm
^

There is another thing to factor in, with the reduction of fuel duty income as more and more Hybrids and EV's hit the roads, they are going to start charging us to drive on the roads to recoup the money, I can imagine it'll only come in for EV's first, but then will hit us all.

I have no choice. When working on the trucks, there is no way of getting to and from work without a car.

I mean I'd always lease from now on.

They'll definitely tax us somehow you're right unfortunately. As for the fuel, another added bonus is not stepping foot in a crappy garage with cues for a year :D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5807 on: February 17, 2022, 06:59:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 17, 2022, 08:39:16 am
I'll keep you updated.

Only got told yesterday by the CEO, so no idea how its going to work. They are switching to bio-diesel for all the units soon, as that has had a successful trial, but obviously looking to the future. Electric is obviously no good for HGV's, the unit and trailer when empty weighs about 14 tonnes, if I'm carrying beer then its just under 40,000 kg. The hydrogen is going to have to have a good range though, the LNG trucks were shite and still had to run on diesel. My longest run in a day is Livingston and back which is 456 miles, can add another 10 or so if I have to collect from Coke in East Kilbride.
I am assuming its hydrogen electric

Electric motors should have excellent torque I assume?  Would be good for you guys?

456 miles is bonkers!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5808 on: February 17, 2022, 07:42:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2022, 06:59:07 pm
I am assuming its hydrogen electric

Electric motors should have excellent torque I assume?  Would be good for you guys?

456 miles is bonkers!

I did a weekend last year, Scotland on the Saturday, left at 8am got back about 11pm, back in at 9am Sunday and down to Reading then back via Rugby, around 900 miles.

Just had a look on Scanias website and they are already running battery electric trucks and aim to introduce an electric motor that will pull 40 tonnes for 4.5 hours and fast charge during the 45 minute break in a few years, really surprised at that. Hydrogen didn't seem to be a large scale plan for them in 2021, but as the company buys around 3,000 trucks every 3 years, Scania gives us trucks for testing.

The 13 ltr diesel engines pump out about 450 bhp and 2350 nm of torque, they should be able to get about 3500nm out of an electric motor, that'll be great for the M62 going to Yorkshire, that's a killer as its so steep.

https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/newsroom/news/2021/Scanias-commitment-to-battery-electric-vehicles.html
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5809 on: February 17, 2022, 11:19:09 pm »
Arent most trains electric powered? Like, the diesel engines are coupled to a generator to produce electrical power for controlled torque. One of the most surprising things about driving an EV is the torque - and thats with me being used to a big-engined diesel.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 17, 2022, 03:41:14 pm
My V40, which cost £54 to fill last year, now costs £70.

From the numbers I've crunched on petrol v fuel, the starting price is just too much on the electric equivalents to feasibly level it out, unless you're keeping it for like 8 years +

The i3 is £12,500 more than the equivalent BMW hatchback (if there is one, I'm talking the 1 series), which I read costs around £55 to fill the tank. It costs £4.62 at home to charge the i3 to 80% (£7.92 on public charging points). The i3 does 182 miles on a full charge so that's £5.75 per 180 miles. The BMW costs £55 and can apparently (this seems sketchy I'll admit) do around 550 miles per tank.

I drive 36 miles a day, round trip to work and back.

The 1 series tank would be £63 based on todays fuel prices. 550 miles, as you say, is sketchy - and is out the window if you do urban/city miles or short journeys. My previous car, an a3 could do about 550miles on a tank when driving in the Irish countryside, but around Belfast it was more like 400-450.

Did you factor in £155 car tax? Servicing and oil changes? EVs are less sore on tyres and brakes, and theoretically, there is less that can go wrong.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5810 on: February 18, 2022, 12:24:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 17, 2022, 07:42:35 pm
I did a weekend last year, Scotland on the Saturday, left at 8am got back about 11pm, back in at 9am Sunday and down to Reading then back via Rugby, around 900 miles.

Just had a look on Scanias website and they are already running battery electric trucks and aim to introduce an electric motor that will pull 40 tonnes for 4.5 hours and fast charge during the 45 minute break in a few years, really surprised at that. Hydrogen didn't seem to be a large scale plan for them in 2021, but as the company buys around 3,000 trucks every 3 years, Scania gives us trucks for testing.

The 13 ltr diesel engines pump out about 450 bhp and 2350 nm of torque, they should be able to get about 3500nm out of an electric motor, that'll be great for the M62 going to Yorkshire, that's a killer as its so steep.

https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/newsroom/news/2021/Scanias-commitment-to-battery-electric-vehicles.html

I did a newspaper story about two years ago with a local transport company and talked to the guy about battery electric trucks and he said that they'd probably never be a thing except maybe for smaller delivery trucks in cities. He was going for biogas powered vehicles, because they work together with a food manufacturer where they turn the leftover potatoe-pieces from the French-fries-production into biogas. However, only a couple of weeks ago they got an electric truck to try out for short-range delivery. Might do another story with them once they've had some time with the new truck.

Did another story about a year ago about battery electric busses and they are also quite impressive. Not sure about their long-range-capabilities, but they also seem to be ideal to use in urban environments. The most insane thing was riding in it, because they are just so fucking quiet compared to a bus with a conventional engine...
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5811 on: February 18, 2022, 08:21:49 am »
What's the story with toll and parking costs in UK for electrical cars ? Norway has some of the highest electrical share in the world as far as I know, but the main reason being some very good incentives.. No toll charge/fee, free parking and the possibility to drive in the bus/taxi-lane.. Problem now being that too many has bought e-cars, and the revenues from toll/parking going down too much.. That revenue again is being used to subsidise the buses, so now there is a big argument that either the toll-charge for the fossil cars have to be increased again - or subsidies for e-cars removed
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5812 on: February 18, 2022, 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: stoa on February 18, 2022, 12:24:08 am
I did a newspaper story about two years ago with a local transport company and talked to the guy about battery electric trucks and he said that they'd probably never be a thing except maybe for smaller delivery trucks in cities. He was going for biogas powered vehicles, because they work together with a food manufacturer where they turn the leftover potatoe-pieces from the French-fries-production into biogas. However, only a couple of weeks ago they got an electric truck to try out for short-range delivery. Might do another story with them once they've had some time with the new truck.

Did another story about a year ago about battery electric busses and they are also quite impressive. Not sure about their long-range-capabilities, but they also seem to be ideal to use in urban environments. The most insane thing was riding in it, because they are just so fucking quiet compared to a bus with a conventional engine...

Urban environments should be priority as thats chiefly where we need to reduce noise and emissions. Cant even begin to imagine how more pleasant a bus journey would be without the sound of a big Diesel engine. Many of the delivery vans coming to our house now are fully electric.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5813 on: February 18, 2022, 09:08:56 am »
Quote from: thejbs on February 18, 2022, 09:03:17 am
Urban environments should be priority as thats chiefly where we need to reduce noise and emissions. Cant even begin to imagine how more pleasant a bus journey would be without the sound of a big Diesel engine. Many of the delivery vans coming to our house now are fully electric.

I find tyre noise from cars way more annoying than the sound of the buses and trucks, the engines are a lot quieter than the noise that comes from the huge tyres fitted these days.

We have hybrid buses by us, it's strange when they pull into a bus stop and go silent as they switch to the battery.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5814 on: February 18, 2022, 09:33:36 am »
Quote from: thejbs on February 17, 2022, 11:19:09 pm
Arent most trains electric powered? Like, the diesel engines are coupled to a generator to produce electrical power for controlled torque. One of the most surprising things about driving an EV is the torque - and thats with me being used to a big-engined diesel.

The 1 series tank would be £63 based on todays fuel prices. 550 miles, as you say, is sketchy - and is out the window if you do urban/city miles or short journeys. My previous car, an a3 could do about 550miles on a tank when driving in the Irish countryside, but around Belfast it was more like 400-450.

Did you factor in £155 car tax? Servicing and oil changes? EVs are less sore on tyres and brakes, and theoretically, there is less that can go wrong.
Sounds more like it, I was using BMW's own reported figures which is why I took them with a pinch of salt. I didn't factor in any additionals, as I said it was a narrow and reductionist view - but the point still stands that at present, the entry points into the electric market are hugely prohibitive price wise, so it's still cheaper to run a petrol or diesel engine at present, because you're looking at over a decade before the electric becomes the cheaper option. Hopefully when we've no choice, electric cars will be more competitive. Whether that will happen in cash-grab UK, remains to be seen.

I can genuinely see car ownership going way more towards a leasing model or PCP deals being like mortgages where they start to eat up like 30%+ of your income.

I bought the run around I've got now for £1200 or so over a year ago and it's been rock solid, is still decent to drive and is very comfortable, even if it draws some comments about being a Grandad car. It's not hugely economical but having said that, the entry point was so low I can't really complain. I have to have a car personally. I live in a fairly rural area, no bus comes through the village, there's no train station within 6 miles so it's car or nothing really (don't fancy cycling the way some of the roads are round here). I'd consider leasing if there were lesser deposits involved.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5815 on: February 18, 2022, 09:40:42 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 18, 2022, 09:33:36 am
. I'd consider leasing if there were lesser deposits involved.

You can lease with a 1 month deposit...of course this pushes your monthly payment up
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5816 on: February 18, 2022, 05:54:41 pm »
Bought a Seat Leon FR (2016) last weekend, only 30k miles on the clock. Really fun to drive, proper nippy. But then I'm coming from a 2007 Yaris so most cars would feel fun to drive haha. Anyone else own an FR? Be interesting to hear others thoughts?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5817 on: February 19, 2022, 09:44:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2022, 06:59:07 pm
I am assuming its hydrogen electric

Electric motors should have excellent torque I assume?  Would be good for you guys?

456 miles is bonkers!

Only 444 miles today on a 15 hour shift  :D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5818 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 19, 2022, 09:44:46 pm
Only 444 miles today on a 15 hour shift  :D
Light weight
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5819 on: Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm »
Decision time at work soon.

Leaning towards one of the following two cars, which would everyone choose?

A Class Hatchback A250e Amg Line Premium Plus 5dr Auto Hybrid
X2 Hatchback Xdrive 25e Sport 5dr Auto Hybrid
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5820 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm
Decision time at work soon.

Leaning towards one of the following two cars, which would everyone choose?

A Class Hatchback A250e Amg Line Premium Plus 5dr Auto Hybrid
X2 Hatchback Xdrive 25e Sport 5dr Auto Hybrid

Dont like BMWs so its an easy decision for me
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5821 on: Today at 12:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm
Decision time at work soon.

Leaning towards one of the following two cars, which would everyone choose?

A Class Hatchback A250e Amg Line Premium Plus 5dr Auto Hybrid
X2 Hatchback Xdrive 25e Sport 5dr Auto Hybrid


Very different cars. If you need or want the 4WD, then the X2. If not, I'd go Mercedes out of personal preference for how MB's drive and feel compared to BMW's
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5822 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm
Decision time at work soon.

Leaning towards one of the following two cars, which would everyone choose?

A Class Hatchback A250e Amg Line Premium Plus 5dr Auto Hybrid
X2 Hatchback Xdrive 25e Sport 5dr Auto Hybrid
Like others have said, depends on your needs. Personally would go with the A-Class, my mate has the same car and it drives pretty nicely.
