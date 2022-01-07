Nuty lad, that's not entirely helpful in the economic pro's and con's of new car ownership



OK - so over here when I leased F150's$359 down and $359 a month for an F150 XLT Sport - $43k vehicle with 12k miles a yearAlways knew i'd hand it back - brilliant vehicle btw but only 17mpgOil service was $39Cheap motoring when it was $1.19 - $2.00 a gallon under both Obama and TrumpThe Audi's are both around $300 a month for 3years with a final payment of about $20kBoth have a decent deposit on themIf i didn't have equity then the lease would be $6-700 a monthBoth have full warranty and servicing thrown inIt costs me $4k a year for Wife / myself and a 17year old boy and 21 year old girl for insurance.They all can drive any car, however the kids are not allowed to drive the RS5I got the A4 for my girl away at college and wanted hassle free motoring for her as college is 200miles away and didn't want her to worry about anything apart from grades and making the tennis team. The route to her college is know for people trafficking. She won't have one of my Glocks in the car with her - she hates guns - I wish she'd have one. I worry everyday, but I trust her implicitly not to get into trouble. But I still worry massively as she is my worldIs this right for everyone. Probably not but it makes sense for us at the moment.If i buy the A4/A5 outright i'll get an 8year warranty from Audi for about $3k - this includes everything including US equivalent of AA/RACPro's LeaseWe worry about nothingMaintenance and full warrantyRoadside assistance anywhere in the USNever had a single issue with one Audi we've owned. Rock solid reliability touch woodIssues with every other make, especially BMW's.If we get into financial difficulty I can get rid without any worries and not be upside downYou aren't paying for depreciation - see comment below about ownershipCons LeaseIf you want a low payment you have to put money inNever really yoursYou want to change every 3-4 yearsOwning a carNo paymentsCurrently COVID is making used cars more expensive than newCan sell anytime and have cash in pocketNormally you lose a shit ton of moneyNot lost a penny on the S4/RS5 and A4 in the last 3 yearsNo monthly payments mean you spend your money on useless shit like alcoholDead money - people that grow up with money know how to make more and make it work for them - we grew up with fcuk all - so ooh look shiny stuff