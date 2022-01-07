« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 367221 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5720 on: January 7, 2022, 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January  7, 2022, 11:16:53 am
Even people who run the showrooms will tell you not to buy a car! One guy at Mercedes said never to buy a car and every single expensive cars they move are through lease

That's interesting and I'd like to see the spreadsheet calculations that concludes it. A like-for-like comparison of what the deposit is, payments etc over a 3-year (or whatever other operating period) compared to the purchase cost of the car, residual value and any maintenance costs incurred.

Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5721 on: January 7, 2022, 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on January  7, 2022, 05:52:17 pm
Agree. I often check up ready for the next car and the deals of a few years ago arent about.

I had my first Audi A4 5 years ago for £165 a month. Then went to a black edition of the same car for £200 a month.

Currently got an A5 sportback in my missus name (for the NHS discount) which I pay £200 a month for too

But theres fuck all good deals about at the moment

The A4 we traded in - had it 30months and got back what we paid and we put 30k miles on it - mental

The RS5 - took it in last night for a once over- they offered me $5k over what i paid new for it - there are no new cars here atm (only had it 4.5months)

Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5722 on: January 7, 2022, 06:42:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  7, 2022, 03:42:41 pm
You know what you're getting?

Getting a Cupra Ateca.

Same make, model and colour as this.

https://www.autotrader.co.uk/car-details/202111039192952
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,011
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5723 on: January 7, 2022, 09:17:04 pm »
So in terms of leasing what is the maths compared to buying or PCP? When you do buy a car you do get to sell the car and recoup a lot of it, whilst like a house rent, the money goes towards the car but you get nothing back once the car is given back.

Or is it just the case that, for example, a 3 year lease is much cheaper in terms of monthly cost vs a loan to pay off a car over the same time.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5724 on: January 7, 2022, 09:50:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  7, 2022, 09:17:04 pm
So in terms of leasing what is the maths compared to buying or PCP? When you do buy a car you do get to sell the car and recoup a lot of it, whilst like a house rent, the money goes towards the car but you get nothing back once the car is given back.

Or is it just the case that, for example, a 3 year lease is much cheaper in terms of monthly cost vs a loan to pay off a car over the same time.
You're on the right track in deliberations.
I wrote but deleted "there's no such thing as cheap motoring unless you're VAT exempt and have access to national discounted lease rates", because I knew it would side track the discussion. Of course their isn't.

But assuming leasing is the better deal without factoring in everything is inaccurate. Unless you can only afford leasing because you don't have capital - that's a different discussion.

As I say, someone get a spreadsheet out :)
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5725 on: January 7, 2022, 09:51:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  7, 2022, 09:17:04 pm
So in terms of leasing what is the maths compared to buying or PCP? When you do buy a car you do get to sell the car and recoup a lot of it, whilst like a house rent, the money goes towards the car but you get nothing back once the car is given back.

Or is it just the case that, for example, a 3 year lease is much cheaper in terms of monthly cost vs a loan to pay off a car over the same time.

Car dealerships want you to do a lease
Means you are a returning customer after 3 years

Not many people buy cars outright these days
I did with the S4/RS5 but Im a fucking idiot

Should have bought shares instead.

Lease is hassle free motoring. Even when people buy cars on loans; first thing you do when you pay it off is trade it in. Until recently you always lost massively. Covid has changed that somewhat but it will go back to losing shit tons again

Some people dont give a shit and spend money on holidays/nights out all sorts of stuff

Again people spend money on what they like. Ive always had a car bug as I could never afford anything when younger. So that says more about my upbringing than anything else.

I love seeing nice cars. But I also understand why people dont give a shit what they drive. They are the clever ones
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5726 on: January 7, 2022, 09:55:45 pm »
Yeah the way the second hand market is recently it's distorted leasing a bit, but that market will have returned to normal by the time any lease you take out in the next 6 months is up.

Ultimately you end up losing a fucking shit load the minute you drive a new car out the showroom. Depending on your lease it allows you to keep that loss in your back pocket (or if you don't have it allows you to spread the loss over X years) and then end up in the same position (or there abouts) in 3 or 4 years time, when you can trade in and do the same all over.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5727 on: January 7, 2022, 11:28:23 pm »
Nuty lad, that's not entirely helpful in the economic pro's and con's of new car ownership :)
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5728 on: January 8, 2022, 12:09:32 am »
Quote from: John C on January  7, 2022, 11:28:23 pm
Nuty lad, that's not entirely helpful in the economic pro's and con's of new car ownership :)

OK - so over here when I leased F150's
$359 down and $359 a month for an F150 XLT Sport - $43k vehicle with 12k miles a year
Always knew i'd hand it back - brilliant vehicle btw but only 17mpg
Oil service was $39

Cheap motoring when it was $1.19 - $2.00 a gallon under both Obama and Trump

The Audi's are both around $300 a month for 3years with a final payment of about $20k

Both have a decent deposit on them

If i didn't have equity then the lease would be $6-700 a month
Both have full warranty and servicing thrown in

It costs me $4k a year for Wife / myself and a 17year old boy and 21 year old girl for insurance.
They all can drive any car, however the kids are not allowed to drive the RS5

I got the A4 for my girl away at college and wanted hassle free motoring for her as college is 200miles away and didn't want her to worry about anything apart from grades and making the tennis team. The route to her college is know for people trafficking. She won't have one of my Glocks in the car with her - she hates guns - I wish she'd have one. I worry everyday, but I trust her implicitly not to get into trouble. But I still worry massively as she is my world

Is this right for everyone. Probably not but it makes sense for us at the moment.
If i buy the A4/A5 outright i'll get an 8year warranty from Audi for about $3k - this includes everything including US equivalent of AA/RAC

Pro's Lease
We worry about nothing
Maintenance and full warranty
Roadside assistance anywhere in the US
Never had a single issue with one Audi we've owned. Rock solid reliability touch wood
Issues with every other make, especially BMW's.
If we get into financial difficulty I can get rid without any worries and not be upside down
You aren't paying for depreciation - see comment below about ownership

Cons Lease
If you want a low payment you have to put money in
Never really yours

You want to change every 3-4 years

Owning a car
No payments
Currently COVID is making used cars more expensive than new
Can sell anytime and have cash in pocket
Normally you lose a shit ton of money
Not lost a penny on the S4/RS5 and A4 in the last 3 years
No monthly payments mean you spend your money on useless shit like alcohol   ;D
Dead money - people that grow up with money know how to make more and make it work for them - we grew up with fcuk all - so ooh look shiny stuff ;)




« Last Edit: January 8, 2022, 12:41:49 am by nuts100 »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,085
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5729 on: January 8, 2022, 02:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January  7, 2022, 06:42:07 pm
Getting a Cupra Ateca.

Same make, model and colour as this.

https://www.autotrader.co.uk/car-details/202111039192952
That's different. Not seen many of them on the road.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5730 on: January 8, 2022, 02:57:10 pm »
Someone on here bought a GRMN and theres supposed to be a more focused one debuting in Tokyo
I believe the poster is now making excuses just to nip anywhere so that they can drive their GR

Only imagine what the new one would be like
Great choice whoever it was 👍👍👍👍👍👍
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,483
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5731 on: January 8, 2022, 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January  8, 2022, 02:57:10 pm
Someone on here bought a GRMN and theres supposed to be a more focused one debuting in Tokyo
I believe the poster is now making excuses just to nip anywhere so that they can drive their GR

Only imagine what the new one would be like
Great choice whoever it was 👍👍👍👍👍👍

JC The Messiah I think you are referring to

Quote from: JC the Messiah on August 10, 2021, 06:34:09 am
Picked it up yesterday, after an 8-month wait since placing my order.

Read every review and watched every YouTube video about it, but still pleasantly surprised how good it is now I've got it. It's going to be my daily driver, so the biggest concern wasn't the performance, I knew it'd be fine there, but with how it is over speed bumps, in stop-start traffic, and to live with each day. Bit early to say yet, but after 100 miles (can't stop driving the bloody thing!) it's a joy. So solidly built as well, feels over-engineered, if that makes sense?

It's made this middle-aged man feel young again. Will report back after I've done more miles and had it for a while.


Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,208
  • 27 years...
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5732 on: January 8, 2022, 04:26:28 pm »
^
That's a nice car.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,483
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5733 on: January 8, 2022, 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  8, 2022, 04:26:28 pm
^
That's a nice car.  :)

Be great for nipping around in, but a bit to small for my liking.

I've driven one of these, it was a right laugh

Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5734 on: January 8, 2022, 05:46:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  8, 2022, 04:35:08 pm
Be great for nipping around in, but a bit to small for my liking.

I've driven one of these, it was a right laugh



I love that.
And i'm in agreement with clarkson - you can't beat hot hatches for fun driving. You always look forward to even a shitty drive down the M56, well almost  ;D
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5735 on: January 14, 2022, 05:04:04 pm »
After lusting after the previous-gen shape Astons ever since the DB9 came out, and after a few good years with work, I spoiled myself with a fun weekend car last September. 2009 manual V8 Vantage Roadster. I absolutely love it. Currently counting the days until the weather is nicer and there is no grit on the roads so I can take it out of the garage again.

Hope posting this doesn't come across as trying to be a Billy Big Bollocks, but I won't post it on FB or anything and hate the idea of cars as status symbols, but as I love it so much it's nice to share it now and again with other people who love cars. :)






Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,972
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5736 on: January 14, 2022, 05:18:01 pm »
You utter bastard

:lmao


Im just jealous!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,208
  • 27 years...
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5737 on: January 14, 2022, 05:27:30 pm »
Just close the damn thread. 







 ;D

That's beautiful, Swifty.
« Last Edit: January 14, 2022, 05:41:15 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5738 on: January 14, 2022, 05:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 05:04:04 pm
I spoiled myself with a fun weekend car last September.

Wait a minute, you've bought this just to use at weekends for a laugh.

 :o
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5739 on: January 14, 2022, 05:30:42 pm »
 :lmao

If it makes you feel any better, TepidT2O, I really, really fucking appreciate having it

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 14, 2022, 05:30:34 pm
Wait a minute, you've bought this just to use at weekends for a laugh.

 :o

Being a 2-seater it's not much good as a family car.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5740 on: January 14, 2022, 05:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 05:30:42 pm


Being a 2-seater it's not much good as a family car.

You've totally missed my point
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5741 on: January 14, 2022, 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 14, 2022, 05:33:00 pm
You've totally missed my point

No, I got it. Just not much to say in direct response to it. ;)
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5742 on: January 14, 2022, 05:39:12 pm »
I sense a name change coming for Big Bollocks Swifty  ;D

Lovely that mate.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5743 on: January 14, 2022, 05:46:09 pm »
I wouldnt post it on FB if Id got the girly convertible version either.

Just kidding :D
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
  • YNWA
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5744 on: January 14, 2022, 05:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January 14, 2022, 05:46:09 pm
I wouldnt post it on FB if Id got the girly convertible version either.

Just kidding :D

My sister's fella has a Ferrari F430... in yellow. I'm jealous as fuck but never stop taking the piss out of him because he got a yellow one  ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,972
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5745 on: January 14, 2022, 06:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 05:30:42 pm
:lmao

If it makes you feel any better, TepidT2O, I really, really fucking appreciate having it

Being a 2-seater it's not much good as a family car.
I would love one!  Enjoy it mate.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5746 on: January 14, 2022, 06:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 05:04:04 pm
After lusting after the previous-gen shape Astons ever since the DB9 came out, and after a few good years with work, I spoiled myself with a fun weekend car last September. 2009 manual V8 Vantage Roadster. I absolutely love it. Currently counting the days until the weather is nicer and there is no grit on the roads so I can take it out of the garage again.

Hope posting this doesn't come across as trying to be a Billy Big Bollocks, but I won't post it on FB or anything and hate the idea of cars as status symbols, but as I love it so much it's nice to share it now and again with other people who love cars. :)


Fucking brilliant that.
I'm waiting for Andy to say everyone who drives one is a #$#@  ;D ;D ;D ;D

Love it, great choice and colour - always like seeing successful posts - fabulous car
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,483
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5747 on: January 14, 2022, 06:48:03 pm »
Fucking flash billy big bollocks bastard ;D

Beautiful car mate, hope it brings you years of joy
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5748 on: January 14, 2022, 08:39:06 pm »
Thanks for the kind comments - appreciate it.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,972
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5749 on: January 14, 2022, 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 08:39:06 pm
Thanks for the kind comments - appreciate it.
Ive consoled myself by thinking of your insurance bill ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5750 on: January 14, 2022, 08:50:16 pm »
Thats a Beautiful car that Swifty
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5751 on: January 14, 2022, 09:13:27 pm »
Lovely car that. Would love to spend a weekend detailing it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,483
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5752 on: Yesterday at 10:49:46 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 14, 2022, 09:13:27 pm
Lovely car that. Would love to spend a weekend detailing it.

Fuck that, spend a weekend driving it in the summer, getting it splattered in flies as I cruise about in luxury.

When I retire I'll have to make do with a Jag XK, I will be able to afford one of them, although if I take a chunk of my pension I could stretch to a DB9 ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:03 am by rob1966 »
Logged

Online Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,348
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 02:39:54 am »
That's a beauty.

How does it drive?
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 