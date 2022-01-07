Nuty lad, that's not entirely helpful in the economic pro's and con's of new car ownership
OK - so over here when I leased F150's
$359 down and $359 a month for an F150 XLT Sport - $43k vehicle with 12k miles a year
Always knew i'd hand it back - brilliant vehicle btw but only 17mpg
Oil service was $39
Cheap motoring when it was $1.19 - $2.00 a gallon under both Obama and Trump
The Audi's are both around $300 a month for 3years with a final payment of about $20k
Both have a decent deposit on them
If i didn't have equity then the lease would be $6-700 a month
Both have full warranty and servicing thrown in
It costs me $4k a year for Wife / myself and a 17year old boy and 21 year old girl for insurance.
They all can drive any car, however the kids are not allowed to drive the RS5
I got the A4 for my girl away at college and wanted hassle free motoring for her as college is 200miles away and didn't want her to worry about anything apart from grades and making the tennis team. The route to her college is know for people trafficking. She won't have one of my Glocks in the car with her - she hates guns - I wish she'd have one. I worry everyday, but I trust her implicitly not to get into trouble. But I still worry massively as she is my world
Is this right for everyone. Probably not but it makes sense for us at the moment.
If i buy the A4/A5 outright i'll get an 8year warranty from Audi for about $3k - this includes everything including US equivalent of AA/RAC
Pro's Lease
We worry about nothing
Maintenance and full warranty
Roadside assistance anywhere in the US
Never had a single issue with one Audi we've owned. Rock solid reliability touch wood
Issues with every other make, especially BMW's.
If we get into financial difficulty I can get rid without any worries and not be upside down
You aren't paying for depreciation - see comment below about ownership
Cons Lease
If you want a low payment you have to put money in
Never really yours
You want to change every 3-4 years
Owning a car
No payments
Currently COVID is making used cars more expensive than new
Can sell anytime and have cash in pocket
Normally you lose a shit ton of money
Not lost a penny on the S4/RS5 and A4 in the last 3 years
No monthly payments mean you spend your money on useless shit like alcohol
Dead money - people that grow up with money know how to make more and make it work for them - we grew up with fcuk all - so ooh look shiny stuff