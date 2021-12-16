To add, I don't get the snobbishness about leasing cars. You wouldn't take a pithy attitude toward someone renting a house (and renting a house makes far less financial sense, as a house is almost always an appreciating asset that the owner is getting a financial advantage from)



Think the snobbishness comes about because with renting a flat/house that is a necessity if you are a lower earner, have poor credit, are simply young and so haven't got the deposit lined up yet. Also you need a house/flat so it is a necessity.Leasing cars tends to be seen as what people who want to look super rich/flash but can't afford to do so would do. A decent 2nd hand car (Honda Civic for example) can be picked up for about £1,500 and from experience it will costs sod all to insure and run and being a Honda will take a truck running over it to get it off the road. Leasing a medium to high end car is a personal choice but isn't a necessity.Also, people don't tend to fully understand what the lease agreements involve so don't realise that in some cases there are savings to be made due to it bundling servicing etc into the central cost.So yeah, it is the perception of need vs want