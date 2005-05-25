So, the misses has pulled rank when my dreams off changing my Kia ProCeed GT for a Stinger where squashed and she is now changing her car instead.



Her trusty and reliable 59 plate Abarth 500 which she has owned since 2015 is been replaced whilst theres still a little value in the car.



Been an Abarth nut and loving hers the choice was between either a 595 Compitizone or 695 Rivale. Both very similar but she prefers the Rivale, so that's what she has got.



The 695 Rivale is a special edition born from the collaboration between Abarth and Riva.



There was 3000 made altogether in the world with the first 350 been the 695 Rivale 175 anniversary edition. within the 350 made, 175 are convertibles and 175 hardtop. The next 2650 are special editions and are a mixture between convertibles and hardtops.



Kit wise it's running 180 bhp out of a 1.4 T-Jet engine with a Garrett GT1446 turbo, Brembo brakes all round, Koni suspension and a lovely Akrapovic exhaust.



It should keep the misses happy for a fair few years.