What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 04:51:19 pm
Yep, thats the one. Where did you live?

Got it in Ford Airside.
ratoath
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 06:51:51 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:51:51 pm
My 2007 Honda CR-V has decided not to start today. Battery seems fine, I put the charger on it but it's not doing the usual "I'm trying to start but don't quite have the juice" thing. It just makes a whirring noise (some engine fan) and all the lights come on but nothing happens. Shit

Diagnosis- starter and solenoid (had to google that). $475, ready this afternoon. I can live with that vet bill for my old trusty steed
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 03:53:19 pm
Shouldnt have, but wife didnt like the S4. Said it was manic
This is a lot smoother but has relentless torque

No more cars as a waste of money.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 08:37:28 pm
That's a beast nuty mate.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 08:49:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:37:28 pm
That's a beast nuty mate.
Thanks John
