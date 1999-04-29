« previous next »
What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 04:43:00 pm
Yeah the tech in this Crossland feels so out of date - weird as its only a 20 plate and the tech in the 70 plate Corsa I had was a million time better
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 05:10:51 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on August 31, 2021, 04:36:06 pm
I managed to get it home without crashing this one. Somehow. It drives like I imagine it is trying to ride an elephant

Lad at work bought one of those. Why anyone who enjoys driving buys a top heavy piece of shit I'll never know. (I hate SUV's with a passion)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 05:11:38 pm
Anyone driven any of the new Cupra cars? Been looking at the Formentor but leaning slightly towards the Ateca as its a bit more spacious. Both have the Golf R engine.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 05:38:36 pm
Ive seen loads of the Formentas around. Theyre cracking looking cars
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 05:43:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 31, 2021, 05:10:51 pm
Lad at work bought one of those. Why anyone who enjoys driving buys a top heavy piece of shit I'll never know. (I hate SUV's with a passion)

I had a Qashqai years ago which was ok. This Crossland is horrible. Ive already rang the courtesy car company to ask them to swap this and hopefully mine wont be that much longer getting fixed
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 06:12:58 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on August 31, 2021, 05:38:36 pm
Ive seen loads of the Formentas around. Theyre cracking looking cars

Ive not seen one on the road yet. Going to Costco on Thursday so might stop by the Seat/Cupra dealership round the corner.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 06:14:31 pm
Quote from: Graeme on August 31, 2021, 06:12:58 pm
Ive not seen one on the road yet. Going to Costco on Thursday so might stop by the Seat/Cupra dealership round the corner.

Saw one literally minutes after posting that too!

Theres one up on the display podium thing at that Seat Garage too so cant miss one then 🤪
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 07:25:19 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on August 31, 2021, 05:43:11 pm
I had a Qashqai years ago which was ok. This Crossland is horrible. Ive already rang the courtesy car company to ask them to swap this and hopefully mine wont be that much longer getting fixed

I used to run around in my mates Range Rover and while it was a lovely car, it felt like I was driving a Scania. Give me a car that is roomy but sits like a car and can be driven without the body rolling all over the shop or not needing all kinds of electrical gubbins to keep it stable.

I hate SUVs for being far too big for parking spaces, to wide for most to drive properly, needing more materials to build than the standard car, not being much bigger inside than a normal car, the old Nissan Primeras where a lesson in how to design a car with lots of interior space and for making crossing roads a danger unless you are 7ft tall. That and the fact most are fucking ugly as shit.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 31, 2021, 09:21:10 pm
Im looking to buy my first car in years and am stuck between two options. Had been considering a VW T-Roc as they look lovely but was struggling to find one in budget here in Ireland. The used car market is much worse here than in the UK. Anyway, have decided on going for a Ford Focus and have to decide between two available from the same dealers. Both are priced the same.

Option A: ST-Line 1.0 Ecoboost 25k miles on the clock. Sportier looking and prefer the interior.

Option B: Titanium 1.0 Ecoboost 18k miles on the clock. Higher spec, has sat nav and heated seats, prefer the colour.

Trying to weigh up pros and cons of each before parting with the cash. Any input would be appreciated






Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
September 1, 2021, 12:09:24 am
Drove a Q4 etron while my Q3 was being serviced. Was very hard going back to my big diesel car after. EVs are class.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
September 1, 2021, 05:38:41 am
Just traded in my S4 for an RS5 sportback
Got back exactly what I paid for the S4 back in feb 2019. Its bonkers the price of used cars as theres no inventory

Its on the truck from the port at Houston so pick it up hopefully tomorrow or the day after.

Looked at the M3 but the wife hates them.


Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
September 1, 2021, 07:45:49 am
Quote from: AshbourneRed on August 31, 2021, 09:21:10 pm
Im looking to buy my first car in years and am stuck between two options. Had been considering a VW T-Roc as they look lovely but was struggling to find one in budget here in Ireland. The used car market is much worse here than in the UK. Anyway, have decided on going for a Ford Focus and have to decide between two available from the same dealers. Both are priced the same.

Option A: ST-Line 1.0 Ecoboost 25k miles on the clock. Sportier looking and prefer the interior.

Option B: Titanium 1.0 Ecoboost 18k miles on the clock. Higher spec, has sat nav and heated seats, prefer the colour.

Trying to weigh up pros and cons of each before parting with the cash. Any input would be appreciated








We recently traded in a 68 plate Fiesta titanium for a t roc. Fiesta interior is almost identical to the Focus just a tad smaller. Have to say we had no issues with the car and the superb dash layout. Great to drive and by all accounts the Focus is similar.
Only got shut as I'd a.ways fancied a small suv.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
September 1, 2021, 12:54:57 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on August 31, 2021, 09:21:10 pm
Im looking to buy my first car in years and am stuck between two options. Had been considering a VW T-Roc as they look lovely but was struggling to find one in budget here in Ireland. The used car market is much worse here than in the UK. Anyway, have decided on going for a Ford Focus and have to decide between two available from the same dealers. Both are priced the same.

Option A: ST-Line 1.0 Ecoboost 25k miles on the clock. Sportier looking and prefer the interior.

Option B: Titanium 1.0 Ecoboost 18k miles on the clock. Higher spec, has sat nav and heated seats, prefer the colour.

Trying to weigh up pros and cons of each before parting with the cash. Any input would be appreciated








assume the top pictures are the ST line? I like them but maybe thats the old school essex boy saying that...
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
September 1, 2021, 02:29:23 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on August 31, 2021, 09:21:10 pm
Im looking to buy my first car in years and am stuck between two options. Had been considering a VW T-Roc as they look lovely but was struggling to find one in budget here in Ireland. The used car market is much worse here than in the UK. Anyway, have decided on going for a Ford Focus and have to decide between two available from the same dealers. Both are priced the same.

Option A: ST-Line 1.0 Ecoboost 25k miles on the clock. Sportier looking and prefer the interior.

Option B: Titanium 1.0 Ecoboost 18k miles on the clock. Higher spec, has sat nav and heated seats, prefer the colour.

Trying to weigh up pros and cons of each before parting with the cash. Any input would be appreciated






Heated seats are a godsend in winter, get the Titanium. ;D

Both nice looking cars, the bottom one is the same colour as my car, but prefer the top ones wheels. Don't like the top steering wheel, looks flat on the bottom? I drove my sis in laws Ibiza FR and that's got a wheel like that and I hated it.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 10:05:08 am
I drive a 2016 focus titanium

when i was buying was told ST-line was quite uncomfortable at times

some great extras with it (climate control, automatic lights and wipers, cruise control, speed control, start stop technology, voice control etc)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 10:23:18 am
^

I hate auto lights as its not intelligent enough. Its solely because it puts dipped beam on when its too early for it and should only be sidelights. I have it on my car and the Scanias at work have it and I never use it.

One thing I noticed with a lad at works Fiesta, is that the daytime running lights don't put the rears on, so you see far too many driving with no rear lights at night. Fucking dangerous on unlit motorways. The lad at work didn't know until I told him as DLR's are so bright he could see where he was going and didn't get why people kept flashing at him when it was dark.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 10:52:35 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:23:18 am
^

I hate auto lights as its not intelligent enough. Its solely because it puts dipped beam on when its too early for it and should only be sidelights. I have it on my car and the Scanias at work have it and I never use it.

One thing I noticed with a lad at works Fiesta, is that the daytime running lights don't put the rears on, so you see far too many driving with no rear lights at night. Fucking dangerous on unlit motorways. The lad at work didn't know until I told him as DLR's are so bright he could see where he was going and didn't get why people kept flashing at him when it was dark.
is that i see so many too? I was wondering why front lights work and back ones dont

so dangerous

I dont use auto lights myself, just add it in as feature for showing off for when ever i sell it :D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 10:58:23 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:52:35 am
is that i see so many too? I was wondering why front lights work and back ones dont

so dangerous

I dont use auto lights myself, just add it in as feature for showing off for when ever i sell it :D

Yeah, its a really stupid design. You're supposed to switch DLR's off at dusk, but most forget. The trucks run front and rear, I have no idea why car designers went down the front only route. One my wifes Astra has is the dash lights up all the time, thats why you see so many mid 00's Vauxhalls driving without lights at all.

Yeah, auto lights is a nice feature to throw into the sale - the auto wipe is ace, that's one feature I leave on.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 11:25:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:23:18 am
^

I hate auto lights as its not intelligent enough. Its solely because it puts dipped beam on when its too early for it and should only be sidelights. I have it on my car and the Scanias at work have it and I never use it.

One thing I noticed with a lad at works Fiesta, is that the daytime running lights don't put the rears on, so you see far too many driving with no rear lights at night. Fucking dangerous on unlit motorways. The lad at work didn't know until I told him as DLR's are so bright he could see where he was going and didn't get why people kept flashing at him when it was dark.

The sensitivity of the sensor can be adjusted on most cars with Auto headlamp feature. Thats definitely doable in most cars.

As for the Fiesta, the DLRs are too weak for night driving. I dont know why would any company put them on as strong as the regular ones. But yes they are freaking dangerous to drive in the night without proper headlamps. I nearly hit a dick who I thought was parked on the side but took off nearly in front of me. I had to swerve to avoid. Nearly gave me a scare. But I assume he has manual lamps.  With the auto light setting on, irrespective of the lighting on the streets, beyond 1800h, the lights turn on themselves and turn off at 0600h if the sensor has detected necessary brightness from the outside.

I have DLRs and auto headlight on my Mazda3 and I have never bothered with them since the first 2 or 3 days when I was playing around with the settings of the sensor. Its been nearly 2.5 years and I never touch it. Its a blessing.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 11:42:34 am
The DVSA in the UK say DLR's are too bright to be used during the dark, they're crap for illuminating the road but very bright. I built up, well lit areas, being able to see the lights are shining  from inside the car is enough for most it seems. I almost rear ended a car on the unlit section of a motorway in the dark one morning, he was doing about 50, I was doing 70 and just didn't see him until very late and just missed him.

Mine is a 2009 so won't have any adjustment on the auto lights, they just come on at certain light levels and I doubt any UK drivers know if it is fitted and would change it. In Autumn/Winter from about 3PM, its dull but no need for lights to see where you are going, just need them so people can see you and you'll see nothing but cars driving o dipped beam, blinding the shit out of you.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 12:41:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:58:23 am
Yeah, its a really stupid design. You're supposed to switch DLR's off at dusk, but most forget. The trucks run front and rear, I have no idea why car designers went down the front only route. One my wifes Astra has is the dash lights up all the time, thats why you see so many mid 00's Vauxhalls driving without lights at all.

Yeah, auto lights is a nice feature to throw into the sale - the auto wipe is ace, that's one feature I leave on.
they didnt think that one through

use wise i tried it one morning and it didnt light up when i wanted it too so i just did manual

tbf there isnt really advantage, it just sounds good but it actually isnt
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 02:41:11 pm
Our kid is hopefully getting one of these this weekend, Nissan Elgrand. He wants something to cart the missus, dogs, bikes and his drone gear about in so fits the bill perfectly



Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 03:13:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:41:11 pm



Hope BA and Hannibal did him a good deal
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:13:20 pm
Hope BA and Hannibal did him a good deal

Threw in some RPGs and M16's ;)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 03:49:08 pm
Auto lights work fine on mine like. Never noticed it being a problem. Adaptable full beam works well too

Oh and Ive found a redeemable feature on that monstrosity of a Crossland Ive been driving - the electric windows are pretty fast. Thats literally it
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 06:44:07 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on August 31, 2021, 05:43:11 pm
I had a Qashqai years ago which was ok. This Crossland is horrible. Ive already rang the courtesy car company to ask them to swap this and hopefully mine wont be that much longer getting fixed

I looked at the Qashqai when we needed a new family car a few years ago. The engine lacked power and refinement and the local Nissan dealer was a knob. We ended up with a Pug 3008, but binned that for a Suzuki S-Cross as we need something ULEZ compliant.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm

Thanks for the input everyone :wave

 
Quote from: pazcom on September  1, 2021, 12:54:57 pm
assume the top pictures are the ST line? I like them but maybe thats the old school essex boy saying that...

Yeah, top pics were the ST Line.


Quote from: rob1966 on September  1, 2021, 02:29:23 pm
Heated seats are a godsend in winter, get the Titanium. ;D

Both nice looking cars, the bottom one is the same colour as my car, but prefer the top ones wheels. Don't like the top steering wheel, looks flat on the bottom? I drove my sis in laws Ibiza FR and that's got a wheel like that and I hated it.

I had been borrowing my dads car whenever I needed it the last couple of years and it has heated seats. I very rarely used them so ended up going with the sportier version. Im sure my next one will be solely focused on practicality and comfort  ;D

Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:05:08 am
I drive a 2016 focus titanium

when i was buying was told ST-line was quite uncomfortable at times

some great extras with it (climate control, automatic lights and wipers, cruise control, speed control, start stop technology, voice control etc)

Yeah the salesman told me the titanium would be smoother to drive with the smaller wheels. Was really a toss of a coin so hopefully Ill be happy with the decision in the long run.

Picking it up tomorrow.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
Thanks for the input everyone :wave

 
Yeah, top pics were the ST Line.


I had been borrowing my dads car whenever I needed it the last couple of years and it has heated seats. I very rarely used them so ended up going with the sportier version. Im sure my next one will be solely focused on practicality and comfort  ;D

Yeah the salesman told me the titanium would be smoother to drive with the smaller wheels. Was really a toss of a coin so hopefully Ill be happy with the decision in the long run.

Picking it up tomorrow.

In the winter I'm sometimes out at 4:30am with minus temps and the leather is freezing, so I love them. I still want the comfort and I want power and handling too, I'm thinking of getting a 5ltr XKR for my next car.

Although, this tempts me, this is the most fun car I have ever driven

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
I once rented a discovery.

It had heated seats and steering wheel..


It also had air conditioned seats and steering wheel


That was something I can tell you.  Not sure if Id pay money for it though
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 08:28:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
I once rented a discovery.

It had heated seats and steering wheel..


It also had air conditioned seats and steering wheel


That was something I can tell you.  Not sure if Id pay money for it though

With my lad being 13 and almost 6ft he's a bit cramped in the back of mine, so I was thinking of getting an XJ Portfolio, they have all that stuff fitted.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 08:50:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm
In the winter I'm sometimes out at 4:30am with minus temps and the leather is freezing, so I love them. I still want the comfort and I want power and handling too, I'm thinking of getting a 5ltr XKR for my next car.

Although, this tempts me, this is the most fun car I have ever driven



Love the Ford, love the jag cant go wrong with either. For shits n grins I think the Ford
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 08:50:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm
In the winter I'm sometimes out at 4:30am with minus temps and the leather is freezing, so I love them. I still want the comfort and I want power and handling too, I'm thinking of getting a 5ltr XKR for my next car.

Although, this tempts me, this is the most fun car I have ever driven



Take a GR Yaris out for a test drive 😉
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
Thanks for the input everyone :wave

 
Yeah, top pics were the ST Line.




Yeah the salesman told me the titanium would be smoother to drive with the smaller wheels. Was really a toss of a coin so hopefully Ill be happy with the decision in the long run.

Picking it up tomorrow.
what garage is it? I used to live near Ashbourne, co meath. Presume it's same one
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:13:20 pm
Hope BA and Hannibal did him a good deal

Don't you dare and compare the legendary A-Team van to whatever the thing in that picture is supposed to be... ;)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 04:51:19 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
what garage is it? I used to live near Ashbourne, co meath. Presume it's same one

Yep, thats the one. Where did you live?

Got it in Ford Airside.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 06:51:51 pm
My 2007 Honda CR-V has decided not to start today. Battery seems fine, I put the charger on it but it's not doing the usual "I'm trying to start but don't quite have the juice" thing. It just makes a whirring noise (some engine fan) and all the lights come on but nothing happens. Shit
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 07:02:13 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:51:51 pm
My 2007 Honda CR-V has decided not to start today. Battery seems fine, I put the charger on it but it's not doing the usual "I'm trying to start but don't quite have the juice" thing. It just makes a whirring noise (some engine fan) and all the lights come on but nothing happens. Shit

Could be the battery is toast, they can appear fine one day and then just go, especially in a big car like yours, diesels especially need a battery in top condition.

What you need to do is get a volt meter across the battery and see what it shows, you need to see about 12.6v. If its below 12.2, the battery is not holding charge. Then get someone to turn the key/try to turn the engine over. If the voltage drops to below 10v the battery needs changing.

If the voltages are fine then it could be an immobiliser fault. Have a Google and see, usually the immobiliser light will flash a sequence if there is a fault.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 07:32:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:02:13 pm
Could be the battery is toast, they can appear fine one day and then just go, especially in a big car like yours, diesels especially need a battery in top condition.

What you need to do is get a volt meter across the battery and see what it shows, you need to see about 12.6v. If its below 12.2, the battery is not holding charge. Then get someone to turn the key/try to turn the engine over. If the voltage drops to below 10v the battery needs changing.

If the voltages are fine then it could be an immobiliser fault. Have a Google and see, usually the immobiliser light will flash a sequence if there is a fault.

Cheers Rob - I think the battery is fine, although I haven't done the volt meter thing - but the headlights come on nice and bright, and the jumper isn't making any difference. I think it's the starter, either it's gone or the connections to it have come loose. Youtube is telling me I can just give it a whack with a hammer  ;D - however to get to it I need to remove all this plastic housing on the underside, so that plan came to a quick halt. I've just called in for a tow to my mechanics, might as well get some money's worth out of this AAA membership
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 08:06:27 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:32:25 pm
Cheers Rob - I think the battery is fine, although I haven't done the volt meter thing - but the headlights come on nice and bright, and the jumper isn't making any difference. I think it's the starter, either it's gone or the connections to it have come loose. Youtube is telling me I can just give it a whack with a hammer  ;D - however to get to it I need to remove all this plastic housing on the underside, so that plan came to a quick halt. I've just called in for a tow to my mechanics, might as well get some money's worth out of this AAA membership

Yeah the old trick to free a jammed starter is a quick whack with a hammer.

Of course it could be that some shithead has been under the car and nicked the starter, that happened to my Dad once ;D
