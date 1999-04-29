^



I hate auto lights as its not intelligent enough. Its solely because it puts dipped beam on when its too early for it and should only be sidelights. I have it on my car and the Scanias at work have it and I never use it.



One thing I noticed with a lad at works Fiesta, is that the daytime running lights don't put the rears on, so you see far too many driving with no rear lights at night. Fucking dangerous on unlit motorways. The lad at work didn't know until I told him as DLR's are so bright he could see where he was going and didn't get why people kept flashing at him when it was dark.



The sensitivity of the sensor can be adjusted on most cars with Auto headlamp feature. Thats definitely doable in most cars.As for the Fiesta, the DLRs are too weak for night driving. I dont know why would any company put them on as strong as the regular ones. But yes they are freaking dangerous to drive in the night without proper headlamps. I nearly hit a dick who I thought was parked on the side but took off nearly in front of me. I had to swerve to avoid. Nearly gave me a scare. But I assume he has manual lamps. With the auto light setting on, irrespective of the lighting on the streets, beyond 1800h, the lights turn on themselves and turn off at 0600h if the sensor has detected necessary brightness from the outside.I have DLRs and auto headlight on my Mazda3 and I have never bothered with them since the first 2 or 3 days when I was playing around with the settings of the sensor. Its been nearly 2.5 years and I never touch it. Its a blessing.