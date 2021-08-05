« previous next »
What Car Do You Own/Drive?

.adam

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 5, 2021, 04:22:20 pm
My wife and I have just ordered a Model 3 LR via her work company car lease scheme. Be interested to see how the experience goes.

Any recommendations on which home charger to get? Been looking at the Hypervolt.
TOGH

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 5, 2021, 05:47:23 pm
Quote from: .adam on August  5, 2021, 04:22:20 pm
My wife and I have just ordered a Model 3 LR via her work company car lease scheme. Be interested to see how the experience goes.

Any recommendations on which home charger to get? Been looking at the Hypervolt.

They're all much of muchness to be honest (unless you have solar panels / wind turbines and then something like fancy like a Zappi would be better).

I just have a Rolec Wallbox which is one of the most basic ones on the market but it does the job (I did have to get the cable replaced after about a year though but it was done under warranty)

Only recommendations would be
- go for a tethered cable so you don't have to get yours out of the boot every time you get home
- go for 7.2kw to make sure you'll be able to get it fully charged overnight

The Tesla Wall Connector does the advantage of having a button on it that you can press to unlock the cable from the charge port on the car (if you have a different charger then you'll have to unlock the cable in the Tesla app which is a little bit of a pain)
gomez

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
August 6, 2021, 10:17:35 am
Quote from: TOGH on August  5, 2021, 04:13:50 pm
I didn't have to deal with them thankfully but have heard they can be a bit awkward  for that.  I pretty much ordered and then heard nothing for 3 months until I got a text saying it would be delivered 10 days later.

If you dealt with a service centre before you ordered it could be worth getting in touch with them to see if they can sort it for you?


The guy I spoke to must have been having a bad day, got it in writing this morning that they can hold it for 7 days from initial delivery date.
richiedouglas

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 09:56:11 am
We've got a 3 young kids so have been trundling around in a Galaxy for a few years. Thinking of going for a decent upgrade to a 2018 XC90 or maybe the Kodiaq.

If we were to keep it for around 3 years do you think there'd still be much of a demand for a giant diesel guzzling machine? I'd like to wait for electric / hybrid but the costs are too high new and there aren't any second hand.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 10:02:47 am
Quote from: richiedouglas on Yesterday at 09:56:11 am
We've got a 3 young kids so have been trundling around in a Galaxy for a few years. Thinking of going for a decent upgrade to a 2018 XC90 or maybe the Kodiaq.

If we were to keep it for around 3 years do you think there'd still be much of a demand for a giant diesel guzzling machine? I'd like to wait for electric / hybrid but the costs are too high new and there aren't any second hand.

Personally I think petrol and diesel cars are going to be needed for years, its OK all this going electric by 2030 plans, but the infrastructure just isn't there to allow us all to switch to electric en masse. Look at any street where people don't have the ability to park on a driveway, the chaos trying to charge the things will be huge.
richiedouglas

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:02:47 am
Personally I think petrol and diesel cars are going to be needed for years, its OK all this going electric by 2030 plans, but the infrastructure just isn't there to allow us all to switch to electric en masse. Look at any street where people don't have the ability to park on a driveway, the chaos trying to charge the things will be huge.

I think you're right. I know cars are depreciating all the time, but I didn't want to spend a lot of money on something which had very little residual value.
stewil007

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 03:04:07 pm
Quote from: .adam on August  5, 2021, 04:22:20 pm
My wife and I have just ordered a Model 3 LR via her work company car lease scheme. Be interested to see how the experience goes.

Any recommendations on which home charger to get? Been looking at the Hypervolt.

I've got the Model 3 LR through work and went for the PodPoint , it was the one recommneded through work with the advantage that the PodPoint infrastructure is pretty decent, free charging at a lot of places around the country ie Tesco tend to use Pod Point
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 05:42:37 pm
Quote from: richiedouglas on Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm
I think you're right. I know cars are depreciating all the time, but I didn't want to spend a lot of money on something which had very little residual value.

My missus said to me yesterday, you wait and see, in 2029 everyone will go mad buying the newest petrol cars they can.
Welshred

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 07:14:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:42:37 pm
My missus said to me yesterday, you wait and see, in 2029 everyone will go mad buying the newest petrol cars they can.

November/December 2029 will see massive sales on petrol cars so dealers can get rid of their stock
Craig 🤔

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 07:16:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:02:47 am
Personally I think petrol and diesel cars are going to be needed for years, its OK all this going electric by 2030 plans, but the infrastructure just isn't there to allow us all to switch to electric en masse. Look at any street where people don't have the ability to park on a driveway, the chaos trying to charge the things will be huge.

Yep. You only have to look at all these apartment blocks being build which don't have any elec charging ability. If the Govt. was serious then they really need to make sure all new builds have it added as standard.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Yesterday at 09:06:51 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:16:25 pm
Yep. You only have to look at all these apartment blocks being build which don't have any elec charging ability. If the Govt. was serious then they really need to make sure all new builds have it added as standard.

We were in Chorlton the other week in a bar and the street opposite was terraced and jammed with cars and I said Imagine trying to run charge leads down there. Also, I was on the M6 going to Southport Saturday and it was rammed. I started thinking about those who holiday in Cornwall, who drive down the M5, or up in the LAkes. How the hell are thousands of cars supposed to recharge at the services at the same time? There isn't enough space to put the charging points in, those Tesla ones take up a lot of space and no matter what crap they say about 300 mile ranges, that disappears once you use things like air con and travel at Mway speeds. I looked at the I-pace figures the other day, it halves from the claimed range and that's at a 57mph average.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 05:23:15 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:02:47 am
Personally I think petrol and diesel cars are going to be needed for years, its OK all this going electric by 2030 plans, but the infrastructure just isn't there to allow us all to switch to electric en masse.

I don't think the 2030 timeline is to be taken in that context. It is not a timeline where all combustion-engined vehicles should get converted to electric vehicles. It is a timeline where companies must start offering electric models of their combustion-engined cars --> Giving the customer the choice of 100 ICE vehicles and equivalent 100 electric vehicles, the second one being favoured through tax breaks, free charging ports, city parking etc.

The companies will, eventually at one point in the future, decide that it does not make any financial sense to develop combustion-engined cars. That point is when consumers will be forced to make that switch. This point is certainly not 2030. It could be anywhere between 2040-2050 according to the analysts. Infrastructure will be developed by then and they always happen in phases. But for all of them to happen by 2030 is not humanely possible.

And even when that happens, they won't ban ICE cars on road one fine day. They will simply ban the sales of ICE cars. This means that the cars already registered, can still be driven. Only newer ICE cars cant be registered. As the cars reach for their end of shelf life, they will be recycled and phased out. As consumers start buying electric cars, the proportion of ICEs on the road will slowly reduce and die off in 40 or 50 years.
