Personally I think petrol and diesel cars are going to be needed for years, its OK all this going electric by 2030 plans, but the infrastructure just isn't there to allow us all to switch to electric en masse.



I don't think the 2030 timeline is to be taken in that context. It is not a timeline where all combustion-engined vehicles should get converted to electric vehicles. It is a timeline where companies must start offering electric models of their combustion-engined cars --> Giving the customer the choice of 100 ICE vehicles and equivalent 100 electric vehicles, the second one being favoured through tax breaks, free charging ports, city parking etc.The companies will, eventually at one point in the future, decide that it does not make any financial sense to develop combustion-engined cars. That point is when consumers will be forced to make that switch. This point is certainly not 2030. It could be anywhere between 2040-2050 according to the analysts. Infrastructure will be developed by then and they always happen in phases. But for all of them to happen by 2030 is not humanely possible.And even when that happens, they won't ban ICE cars on road one fine day. They will simply ban the sales of ICE cars. This means that the cars already registered, can still be driven. Only newer ICE cars cant be registered. As the cars reach for their end of shelf life, they will be recycled and phased out. As consumers start buying electric cars, the proportion of ICEs on the road will slowly reduce and die off in 40 or 50 years.