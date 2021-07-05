« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 347564 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5520 on: July 5, 2021, 05:33:05 pm »
Finance agreement is coming to an end on my Jag XF next month, no idea what to get next.

Ideally want to stay in the same sort of price bracket, maybe a notch more expensive if it's worth it. Quite fancy an SUV but not completely sold on the idea.

Hit me up with your recommendations!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,981
  • SPQR
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5521 on: July 5, 2021, 06:55:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  5, 2021, 05:33:05 pm
Finance agreement is coming to an end on my Jag XF next month, no idea what to get next.

Ideally want to stay in the same sort of price bracket, maybe a notch more expensive if it's worth it. Quite fancy an SUV but not completely sold on the idea.

Hit me up with your recommendations!

The Lamborghini Urus is a great looking SUV in my opinion. With performance to match.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5522 on: July 5, 2021, 06:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on July  5, 2021, 06:55:21 pm
The Lamborghini Urus is a great looking SUV in my opinion. With performance to match.

I think a Jaguar XF to a Lambo might be a bit big of a jump for him ;)

In my opinion, the words great looking and SUV don't go in the same sentence.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5523 on: July 5, 2021, 07:05:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  5, 2021, 05:33:05 pm
Finance agreement is coming to an end on my Jag XF next month, no idea what to get next.

Ideally want to stay in the same sort of price bracket, maybe a notch more expensive if it's worth it. Quite fancy an SUV but not completely sold on the idea.

Hit me up with your recommendations!
S4 tourer diesel best of both worlds
Or the equivalent bmw/jag/merc
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5524 on: July 5, 2021, 07:19:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 06:57:26 pm
I think a Jaguar XF to a Lambo might be a bit big of a jump for him ;)

In my opinion, the words great looking and SUV don't go in the same sentence.

Yeah, didn't quite get on the BitCoin hype early enough for a Lambo!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5525 on: July 5, 2021, 07:36:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  5, 2021, 07:19:51 pm
Yeah, didn't quite get on the BitCoin hype early enough for a Lambo!

Closest I'll get is the drive day the missus bought me for Crimbo, Gallardo and a Ferrari 430.

Seen a few of those Urus now, its just a fast Q7 barge.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,706
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5526 on: July 6, 2021, 07:17:50 am »
Thinking about trying out an electric or hybrid vehicle. Small to start off with to see if I am comfortable with it. Are there any cheaper and reliable ones to start off with?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5527 on: July 6, 2021, 09:22:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  6, 2021, 07:17:50 am
Thinking about trying out an electric or hybrid vehicle. Small to start off with to see if I am comfortable with it. Are there any cheaper and reliable ones to start off with?

I was looking at a Mercedes A Class (really nice car as expected) and Audi A3 ,both Hybrid around £250-£300 a month. Eventually decided to go full electric with a Hyundai Kona....slightly lower quality of course but so far best car I have owned. Obviously the big advantage is fuel costs just vanish.

I'd say electric is still about £10,000 over priced and you should really get a home charger (around £600) but the Kona for example gets 350 miles if driven correctly and 250 driven any way you like...and usually costs around £6 to 'fill' overnight :D
Logged

Offline TOGH

  • Give me a G, give me an R ....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
  • Glittering Prizes And Endless Compromises
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5528 on: July 6, 2021, 10:43:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  6, 2021, 07:17:50 am
Thinking about trying out an electric or hybrid vehicle. Small to start off with to see if I am comfortable with it. Are there any cheaper and reliable ones to start off with?

What's the budget?

e-golf / Id.3 / Leaf etc are all pretty good.
Logged
Meh

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5529 on: July 7, 2021, 04:46:54 pm »
Jim Ratcliffe has so much money and was pissed off that Land Rover discontinued the Defender so decided to fund development for lookalike version with a BMW engine. :D

Called it the Grenedier as it was the pub in Belgravia the discussion about the Defender was at.

I wonder what Land Rover think of this, or did they not want to get into a legal court battle with the richest man in the UK, it's like one of those Chinese rips offs. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3wrPT9buKkc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3wrPT9buKkc</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5530 on: July 7, 2021, 07:43:37 pm »
I saw a Land Rover defender today, a new one!
Logged

Online TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,865
  • Vamos
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5531 on: July 7, 2021, 08:14:19 pm »
Yeah theres a new Defender that lives by me too. Nice car
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5532 on: July 7, 2021, 08:14:53 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on July  7, 2021, 07:43:37 pm
I saw a Land Rover defender today, a new one!

Yeah they brought them back, built in Slovakia in the new mega millions factory.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5533 on: July 8, 2021, 03:28:32 pm »
Live Goodwood festival Of Speed.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QgJlnsqbtfg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QgJlnsqbtfg</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,745
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5534 on: July 8, 2021, 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  7, 2021, 04:46:54 pm
Jim Ratcliffe has so much money and was pissed off that Land Rover discontinued the Defender so decided to fund development for lookalike version with a BMW engine. :D

Called it the Grenedier as it was the pub in Belgravia the discussion about the Defender was at.

I wonder what Land Rover think of this, or did they not want to get into a legal court battle with the richest man in the UK, it's like one of those Chinese rips offs. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3wrPT9buKkc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3wrPT9buKkc</a>



I hope one falls on his head and kills the tax-dodging, Brexit-supporting, Tory c*nt.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5535 on: July 9, 2021, 06:01:01 pm »
My car was due back from the garage today, but the new brake discs it needs were late in arriving.

Until Monday, I am stuck with a 2008 VW Polo. There is nothing really wrong with it, but when did small cars stop being fun?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline gomez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5536 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 am »
Does anyone here have a Tesla?
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5537 on: Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm »
Had no idea which thread to put this in so apologies beforehand...

I'm going to start learning to drive soon and I need to know which is the best theory book/disc to buy and maybe even some tips for the practical side?

Any help will be massively appreciated.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5538 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm
Had no idea which thread to put this in so apologies beforehand...

I'm going to start learning to drive soon and I need to know which is the best theory book/disc to buy and maybe even some tips for the practical side?

Any help will be massively appreciated.
There should be an app available.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 07:42:52 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm
Had no idea which thread to put this in so apologies beforehand...

I'm going to start learning to drive soon and I need to know which is the best theory book/disc to buy and maybe even some tips for the practical side?

Any help will be massively appreciated.

I'd go with the official stuff https://www.gov.uk/take-practice-theory-test

Not done a theory test/hazard perception since I did my HGV one in 2006, but I seem to remember I used the DVLA stuff.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 09:03:03 am »
Is there any point in learning to drive a manual shift any more?
Logged

Online TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,865
  • Vamos
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 09:08:00 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:03:03 am
Is there any point in learning to drive a manual shift any more?

I assume most cars at the moment are still manual?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 09:17:36 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:03:03 am
Is there any point in learning to drive a manual shift any more?

Yes, because if you get an automatic licence then you aren't allowed to drive a manual and will have to retake the test. Manuals are still by far the most popular gearbox in cars, go on Cinch and look at Fiestas, they are nearly all manual.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 09:21:36 am »
I dunno, when I switched to automatic I was 100% sure I'd never go back to manual and then switching to Electric I've made a similar decision again. Going to get more and more pointless as times goes on
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Eventually yes all cars will be automatic, but it's going to be decades before automatics are the only choice. My eldest is 13, he'll be getting given the wifes car so he is going to need a manual licence for that.
Logged

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 09:49:05 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:21:36 am
I dunno, when I switched to automatic I was 100% sure I'd never go back to manual and then switching to Electric I've made a similar decision again. Going to get more and more pointless as times goes on

What electric vehicle do you drive?
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 09:59:23 am »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on Today at 09:49:05 am
What electric vehicle do you drive?

Went for a Kona in the end
Logged

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:59:23 am
Went for a Kona in the end

Cool. Do you like it? how are you getting on with charging points etc?
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 