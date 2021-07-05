Thinking about trying out an electric or hybrid vehicle. Small to start off with to see if I am comfortable with it. Are there any cheaper and reliable ones to start off with?



I was looking at a Mercedes A Class (really nice car as expected) and Audi A3 ,both Hybrid around £250-£300 a month. Eventually decided to go full electric with a Hyundai Kona....slightly lower quality of course but so far best car I have owned. Obviously the big advantage is fuel costs just vanish.I'd say electric is still about £10,000 over priced and you should really get a home charger (around £600) but the Kona for example gets 350 miles if driven correctly and 250 driven any way you like...and usually costs around £6 to 'fill' overnight