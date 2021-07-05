Finance agreement is coming to an end on my Jag XF next month, no idea what to get next. Ideally want to stay in the same sort of price bracket, maybe a notch more expensive if it's worth it. Quite fancy an SUV but not completely sold on the idea. Hit me up with your recommendations!
The Lamborghini Urus is a great looking SUV in my opinion. With performance to match.
I think a Jaguar XF to a Lambo might be a bit big of a jump for him In my opinion, the words great looking and SUV don't go in the same sentence.
Yeah, didn't quite get on the BitCoin hype early enough for a Lambo!
Thinking about trying out an electric or hybrid vehicle. Small to start off with to see if I am comfortable with it. Are there any cheaper and reliable ones to start off with?
I saw a Land Rover defender today, a new one!
Jim Ratcliffe has so much money and was pissed off that Land Rover discontinued the Defender so decided to fund development for lookalike version with a BMW engine. Called it the Grenedier as it was the pub in Belgravia the discussion about the Defender was at.I wonder what Land Rover think of this, or did they not want to get into a legal court battle with the richest man in the UK, it's like one of those Chinese rips offs. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3wrPT9buKkc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3wrPT9buKkc</a>
Had no idea which thread to put this in so apologies beforehand...I'm going to start learning to drive soon and I need to know which is the best theory book/disc to buy and maybe even some tips for the practical side?Any help will be massively appreciated.
Is there any point in learning to drive a manual shift any more?
I dunno, when I switched to automatic I was 100% sure I'd never go back to manual and then switching to Electric I've made a similar decision again. Going to get more and more pointless as times goes on
What electric vehicle do you drive?
Went for a Kona in the end
