Got myself a blue Volvo xc60, never had a non German car before but this is lovely. It's comfortable and has a nice turn of pace for a big car.



We were thinking of getting a hybrid for the next car last year and had plans to have a look at one of those, then my other half saw a black edition Touareg parked at Trafford shopping centre (she got out of the car and started taking pics of it) ended up getting one of those instead and delaying going green.They are very nice those XC60's, i like the rear on those Volvo SUV's with the lights.