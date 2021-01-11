I'm still unsure about leasing.

I understand it all, but you are effectively guaranteeing a monthly bill for a car. You still pay depreciation but it's tied up in the monthly fee.



Understand the buying old approach, but if you want something newer, still think buying 12-24 months old and then choosing when to sell helps build up a bit of equity in your car.



If you aren't arsed about newness, you can have a couple of years free of loan repayments before you trade in. Or you pay off the loan, rinse and repeat and hopefully increase your equity gradually. Either that or run into the ground.



The newest vehicle I have ever bought was an 18 month old bike, I wondered what I'd done the amount it cost me in relation to my salary.I've always gone the buy older, run into the ground approach, let someone else take the depreciation hit, but I can see the attraction of having a new car every 3 years, but cannot see the value in spending anything from £8k to £14k for the privilege.In my car owning life I bought a Cortina for £200 that lasted 12 months, an 8 yr old Capri for £1300 that I wrote off in a crash, Cavalier SRi that cost £800, a Sierra Sapphire that I paid £1200 for that I put about 80,000 miles on before selling to a mate and a Cat D Mondeo that I gave £900 for and again sold after about 70,000 miles to our kid who then stuck another 60k on it. My current car cost £6200. In repairs for breakdowns, all those cars have cost me under £700 combined. The wifes car is now 15 yrs old, was bought at 6 months old for £9500 I think and has cost next to nothing in repairs.