What Car Do You Own/Drive?

Demo

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 11, 2021, 04:10:29 pm
Anyone recommend a lease company that doesn't require a deposit?
I'm after something cheap to run for my wife who only covers approx 5k miles a year.
The only requirement is that it has to be 5 door   
L4Red

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 11, 2021, 05:21:19 pm
Quote from: Demo on January 11, 2021, 04:10:29 pm
Anyone recommend a lease company that doesn't require a deposit?
I'm after something cheap to run for my wife who only covers approx 5k miles a year.
The only requirement is that it has to be 5 door

I had a look at leasing before I bought my new one and I think the days of anything half decent and 'cheap' are gone, especially no deposit.

Of course cheap is relative to each individual.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 11, 2021, 05:31:06 pm
Quote from: Demo on January 11, 2021, 04:10:29 pm
Anyone recommend a lease company that doesn't require a deposit?
I'm after something cheap to run for my wife who only covers approx 5k miles a year.
The only requirement is that it has to be 5 door   

Wife's sister is looking at leasing and I couldn't find anywhere that didn't ask for a deposit. I think she's nuts myself, anything from £1800 to £2100 down and then £7800-8400 for a 4 year lease on car that she'll never own.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 11, 2021, 05:41:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2021, 05:31:06 pm
Wife's sister is looking at leasing and I couldn't find anywhere that didn't ask for a deposit. I think she's nuts myself, anything from £1800 to £2100 down and then £7800-8400 for a 4 year lease on car that she'll never own.
I'm still unsure about leasing.
I understand it all, but you are effectively guaranteeing a monthly bill for a car. You still pay depreciation but it's tied up in the monthly fee.

Understand the buying old approach, but if you want something newer, still think buying 12-24 months old and then choosing when to sell helps build up a bit of equity in your car.

If you aren't arsed about newness, you can have a couple of years free of loan repayments before you trade in. Or you pay off the loan, rinse and repeat and hopefully increase your equity gradually. Either that or run into the ground.
rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 11, 2021, 06:48:15 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 11, 2021, 05:41:30 pm
I'm still unsure about leasing.
I understand it all, but you are effectively guaranteeing a monthly bill for a car. You still pay depreciation but it's tied up in the monthly fee.

Understand the buying old approach, but if you want something newer, still think buying 12-24 months old and then choosing when to sell helps build up a bit of equity in your car.

If you aren't arsed about newness, you can have a couple of years free of loan repayments before you trade in. Or you pay off the loan, rinse and repeat and hopefully increase your equity gradually. Either that or run into the ground.

The newest vehicle I have ever bought was an 18 month old bike, I wondered what I'd done the amount it cost me in relation to my salary.

I've always gone the buy older, run into the ground approach, let someone else take the depreciation hit, but I can see the attraction of having a new car every 3 years, but cannot see the value in spending anything from £8k to £14k for the privilege.

In my car owning life I bought a Cortina for £200 that lasted 12 months, an 8 yr old Capri for £1300 that I wrote off in a crash, Cavalier SRi that cost £800, a Sierra Sapphire that I paid £1200 for that I put about 80,000 miles on before selling to a mate and a Cat D Mondeo that I gave £900 for and again sold after about 70,000 miles to our kid who then stuck another 60k on it. My current car cost £6200. In repairs for breakdowns, all those cars have cost me under £700 combined. The wifes car is now 15 yrs old, was bought at 6 months old for £9500 I think and has cost next to nothing in repairs.
TheKid.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 12, 2021, 02:49:29 pm
Quote from: Demo on January 11, 2021, 04:10:29 pm
Anyone recommend a lease company that doesn't require a deposit?
I'm after something cheap to run for my wife who only covers approx 5k miles a year.
The only requirement is that it has to be 5 door   

Depends what you mean by cheap, and how long you want it for. Can get things like Audi a3s with no deposit on 48 months lease for around £250
L4Red

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 12, 2021, 04:51:23 pm
Car failed on fog light and a cut on the inside of a tyre, he's boxing them off tomorrow.

Advisories of minor exhaust gas leak from manifold and front discs (computer says they had 1000's of miles left and had new pads last year and the fella said the discs were fine so defo not changing them to sell)

There's an oil leak somewhere too.

All in all I've decided I'm just going to eBay it with an honest listing and a reserve to cover the money it owes me for this and to cover insurance/tax/delivery etc on the new one and see what happens. Just want rid now to be honest cos the new one is arriving Thursday!


rob1966

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
January 12, 2021, 05:12:25 pm
Quote from: L4Red on January 12, 2021, 04:51:23 pm
Car failed on fog light and a cut on the inside of a tyre, he's boxing them off tomorrow.

Advisories of minor exhaust gas leak from manifold and front discs (computer says they had 1000's of miles left and had new pads last year and the fella said the discs were fine so defo not changing them to sell)

There's an oil leak somewhere too.

All in all I've decided I'm just going to eBay it with an honest listing and a reserve to cover the money it owes me for this and to cover insurance/tax/delivery etc on the new one and see what happens. Just want rid now to be honest cos the new one is arriving Thursday!




Excellent, sounds like it will make someone a nice tidy car that.
TheKid.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 01:13:46 pm
Audi A5 being delivered next week. Looking forward to driving an auto
Son of Spion＊

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 01:17:12 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on Today at 01:13:46 pm
Audi A5 being delivered next week. Looking forward to driving an auto
Is it black?  ;)

I hope it's everything you hope it is, and you enjoy it.   :)
[new username under construction]

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 01:27:30 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on Today at 01:13:46 pm
Audi A5 being delivered next week. Looking forward to driving an auto

I'm not sure I'd ever go back to manual now, plus no electric is gonna have gears so no point :D
TheKid.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 01:40:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:17:12 pm
Is it black?  ;)

I hope it's everything you hope it is, and you enjoy it.   :)

White - Im not paying for the non-free colours 😂
Drinks Sangria

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
Today at 01:44:07 pm
An update for those who followed my journey to buy something really cheaply - I ended up with a 51 Plate V40. It's been great so far to be fair. Still pulls, drives nicely and haven't had an issue (touch wood) in the two months I've had it. In that time, I've also saved £500 on monthly payments on my old (new) car, so it even feels like I've more money in the bank as a result and also makes it feel like I only really parted with £750 for the car at present (£1250 in the end). Granted I only drive it twice a week currently, the true test will be if I'm to have to go into the office more frequently.

Be lovely if I could get two or three years out of it with nothing expensive going wrong.
Logged
