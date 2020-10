Not the i20, but I had an i30 as a temporary motor for two weeks late last year. Decent car, as long as you're not expecting anything flash. Had all the gear you might need and was smooth enough. Meant to be reliable as well. I'd definitely recommend taking one for a test drive if you just want something that'll do the basic job of getting you about without any fuss.



Yeah getting from A to B is pretty much what I want to be honest, I've never been someone to have really flash cars and I don't do a huge amount of mileage anymore. I think I'm average around 5,000 miles a year over the last 3 years in my car but think the gearbox is on the way out. It's been a really good car for me so I'm torn over whether I need to get the repairs done on this car or get a new one.