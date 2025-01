What happened to the Vikings offensive line? Injuries? Darnold seemed to hold onto it too long but it can’t just have been that?



i couldn't say (in terms of what was different last night, and last week). but in October they did lose their left tackle Darrisaw (who i believe was considered pretty great) to an ACL. it seemed to impact their ability to put up the high scores they started with, for a time, but then they seemed to get things in check and maintain their great winning record.don't know if they lost any other of their key starters recently, or if they were always just flattering to deceive a bit up top