As an eagles fan, I have doubts over hurts as qb. I really think the team is good enough to win it all but don't think it will happen with hurts. We have some top wide recievers who will catch that shit if it gets near them but their numbers are awful. Only reason I can see is that hurts isn't picking them out.



He hasn't trained for 3 weeks, he's shaking off rust.That's mixed over the season with Shaquon being so good that it's become perhaps a lazy play to let him run with the ball as he consistently gets you yards. It helps with the tactic Eagles seem to be employing too which is smothering teams and eating up a lot of the clock - LONG offensive drives which drain the opposition and take down the clock