The NFL Thread

Kennys from heaven

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:11:17 pm
No good contests so far.

Presume the Ravens-Bills game next week will be a 1am start too?
Schedules to yet be published. Hope we get the 6pm UK slot though...
In the Name of Klopp

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Cmon Eagles! 🦅
Crosby Nick

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Cmon Eagles! 🦅

Presume theyre fairly big favourites here?
In the Name of Klopp

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm
Haha what a start  ;D
In the Name of Klopp

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
Presume theyre fairly big favourites here?

Yup, but its the eagles so anything's possible.
RobbieRedman

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:48:00 pm
harsh call that, and now Eagles with a TD
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
Presume theyre fairly big favourites here?
They are the second greatest football team in the world pal. Of course they are.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 09:48:00 pm
harsh call that, and now Eagles with a TD
No idea how they thought Philly recovered that.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
No idea how they thought Philly recovered that.
I was shocked it wasn't overturned. Looked like he had control twice before losing it.
RobbieRedman

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
It's a shitshow so far from the Packers
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
Ok this is going to be another one sided affair huh
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
Well they've turned it over twice but it's 'only' 10-0
RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:11:17 pm
No good contests so far.

Presume the Ravens-Bills game next week will be a 1am start too?
There no Sunday night football next weekend.
It is 3pm and 630ish ET time on Sunday. Since AFC has late slot on conference title game they probably get the 3pm slot on Sunday.
LAR/MIN vs ? is going be the other sunday game
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm
Eagles offense looking a right state here. Defense had some significant injuries too with Dean and Slay (even if he is back on the bench)

More than a little concerning
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Eagles can't move the ball to save their lives. Dismal.
classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
some bad refereeing cost the eagles a little there. but ultimately they're getting to half time only 10 points up despite the packers turning it over three times. huge opportunity missed for the eagles
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm
Who gets the ball first second half again?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm
Who gets the ball first second half again?

It must be the eagles. Packers turned it over first half
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm
It must be the eagles. Packers turned it over first half

Missed first few minutes so wasn't sure, cheers.

Hopefully whether it is Hurts or the play calling they can sort it out second half.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
Get Tanner on
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm
This game is dreadful
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm
Boring.  still think barry sanders is the best rb I have seen. Don't care what the stats say
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
That guy with the cap clearly shouldn't have been out there? Must have been worried about him to begin with.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:48:19 pm
That's a good play by Goedert, stiff arm all the way to TD.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm
Ha ha, double stiffarm TD. Way to rob a defender's manhood.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
That guy with the cap clearly shouldn't have been out there? Must have been worried about him to begin with.

Player choice to wear it.

MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:51:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm
Ha ha, double stiffarm TD. Way to rob a defender's manhood.
Deserves it for not going low and taking the legs. Could have even figured it out after the first straight arm.
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm
Player choice to wear it.


If his choice was to have more protection than anyone else he obviously wasn't fit to play so the coaches should be making a decision.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:54:11 pm
Packers dropping like flies now, without their 3 top WRs.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
If his choice was to have more protection than anyone else he obviously wasn't fit to play so the coaches should be making a decision.

What? That doesn't even make any sense.

Quite a few players around the league choose to wear them asthey're entitled to if they want to.
cdav

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm
Some run by Jacobs that
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
Josh Jacobs take a bow, what a run.
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:51:29 pm
Deserves it for not going low and taking the legs. Could have even figured it out after the first straight arm.

Yeah I was chatting to my son the nfl guys don't tackle good, more looking to hit guys than actually tackle. Same happens with the trying to sack the qb so many missed opportunities wasted going high with shoulder grabs
MBL?

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:01:56 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
What? That doesn't even make any sense.

Quite a few players around the league choose to wear them asthey're entitled to if they want to.
I believe he was coming of head injury a few weeks back? If that's the case, how does what I said not make any sense?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:01:56 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
Yeah I was chatting to my son the nfl guys don't tackle good, more looking to hit guys than actually tackle. Same happens with the trying to sack the qb so many missed opportunities wasted going high with shoulder grabs

A lot of it is based around trying to force a fumble too because of how important turnovers are.

But yeah tackling around the league has been rubbish for years.
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:05:23 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:01:56 am
A lot of it is based around trying to force a fumble too because of how important turnovers are.

But yeah tackling around the league has been rubbish for years.

Having helmets and pads is a factor too. Don't get me wrong I like the big hits but the tackling doesn't seem to be a skill they work on alot
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:08:03 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:05:23 am
Having helmets and pads is a factor too. Don't get me wrong I like the big hits but the tackling doesn't seem to be a skill they work on alot
The cutting down on the amount of padded practices is another factor.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:25:47 am
That should do it. Eagles perhaps didn't look as commanding as I expected them, but they'll say it's a win and move on to the next round. That's all that matters I guess.
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:29:02 am
Let them play I won't give a flag
