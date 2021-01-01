No good contests so far.Presume the Ravens-Bills game next week will be a 1am start too?
Cmon Eagles! 🦅
Crosby Nick never fails.
Presume theyre fairly big favourites here?
harsh call that, and now Eagles with a TD
No idea how they thought Philly recovered that.
Who gets the ball first second half again?
It must be the eagles. Packers turned it over first half
That guy with the cap clearly shouldn't have been out there? Must have been worried about him to begin with.
Ha ha, double stiffarm TD. Way to rob a defender's manhood.
Player choice to wear it.
If his choice was to have more protection than anyone else he obviously wasn't fit to play so the coaches should be making a decision.
Deserves it for not going low and taking the legs. Could have even figured it out after the first straight arm.
What? That doesn't even make any sense. Quite a few players around the league choose to wear them asthey're entitled to if they want to.
Yeah I was chatting to my son the nfl guys don't tackle good, more looking to hit guys than actually tackle. Same happens with the trying to sack the qb so many missed opportunities wasted going high with shoulder grabs
A lot of it is based around trying to force a fumble too because of how important turnovers are. But yeah tackling around the league has been rubbish for years.
Having helmets and pads is a factor too. Don't get me wrong I like the big hits but the tackling doesn't seem to be a skill they work on alot
