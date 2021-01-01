« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1829 1830 1831 1832 1833 [1834]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 3006840 times)

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73320 on: Today at 12:22:22 am »
Wow, gives them a glimmer...
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,268
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73321 on: Today at 12:23:10 am »
TD on 3rd and 26 and the PAT gets run back for 2 the other way.

what a silly game.
Logged

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73322 on: Today at 12:23:18 am »
Haha maybe not!!
Logged

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73323 on: Today at 12:23:56 am »
Going to be a completely different prospect taking on the Chiefs next week, unless there's an upset in the other AFC Wildcard round games. As a Texans fan (it's not my fault, I grew up there as a kid when they first got the team), I'll be cheering heavily for the Broncos or Steelers over the next 18 hours.

Feel like the Texans have managed to get this win (McConkey scores literally as I type this, but this is still done) despite playing far below their best. Naivete and ill-discipline will destroy them against better teams. Can't remember ever seeing a 2nd and 40 before 😂😬

Wtf. That point after attempt.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73324 on: Today at 12:24:26 am »
This game is stupid  ;D
Logged

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73325 on: Today at 12:27:05 am »
Logged

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73326 on: Today at 12:30:13 am »
Chargers offence in the last 3 minutes of gametime:

INT returned for Texans TD,
INT,
Sack
Sack
86 yd TD on 3rd and 26
Blocked extra point returned for HOU 2-pt conversion
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,521
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73327 on: Today at 12:31:14 am »
Harbaugh will have known what a job he has on his hands turning this franchise around. They have a very good QB so that's a starting block, but from what I understand their cap situation isn't the best one? I think he may not have enough to move with this roster.

Either way, he has to do something, because there are some real stinkers on this team.

Herbert hasn't had a good game, but generally speaking -like Burrow- you hate to see a quality QB being let down by his supporting cast.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,268
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73328 on: Today at 12:32:00 am »
it's been one of the most ridiculous games I can remember seeing in ages.
Logged

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73329 on: Today at 12:36:02 am »
Fucking VAR
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,964
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73330 on: Today at 12:45:20 am »
This is the Chargiest game the Chargers have ever Chargered.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,268
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73331 on: Today at 12:48:33 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:45:20 am
This is the Chargiest game the Chargers have ever Chargered.

change players, coaches, cities, whatever, but they're still the chargers.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,521
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73332 on: Today at 12:49:43 am »
I guess it gives them a reality check of what they need to do, in order to compete.

They overachieved in Harbaugh's 1st season, so this may do some good to let them know it's a long way ahead.
Logged

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73333 on: Today at 12:54:47 am »
Damn, Herbert has thrown more INTs today (4) than he has the entire regular season (3).
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73334 on: Today at 01:09:58 am »
That's how you sing a national anthem. Let's go, Ravens!
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73335 on: Today at 01:27:34 am »
Derrick Henry stiff arming Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the day of his birth :lmao
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,268
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73336 on: Today at 01:29:39 am »
well I'm glad they put this game on late so I can just go to bed when it gets ugly.

absolutely no resistance to that drive at all, almost went the length of the entire field.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,521
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73337 on: Today at 02:25:18 am »
I think yes Voodoo, you can effectively hit the sack (if you haven't already done so)
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,268
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73338 on: Today at 02:28:41 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:25:18 am
I think yes Voodoo, you can effectively hit the sack (if you haven't already done so)

indeed. shite
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,972
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73339 on: Today at 03:00:25 am »
Steelers should just go home early.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1829 1830 1831 1832 1833 [1834]   Go Up
« previous next »
 