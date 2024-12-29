« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73200 on: December 29, 2024, 07:46:31 pm »
The colts seem to have form for utterly blowing the chance to get into the playoffs, but, the giants? Really?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73201 on: December 29, 2024, 08:44:21 pm »
I'm confused. Why are all these terrible team trying to win and ruining their draft chances?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73202 on: December 29, 2024, 08:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 08:44:21 pm
I'm confused. Why are all these terrible team trying to win and ruining their draft chances?

players and coaches don't tank
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73203 on: December 29, 2024, 08:50:17 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 29, 2024, 08:48:44 pm
players and coaches don't tank
No, they've just been tanking for the previous 15 weeks.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73204 on: December 29, 2024, 08:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 08:50:17 pm
No, they've just been tanking for the previous 15 weeks.

"Stanking..."
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73205 on: December 29, 2024, 08:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 08:50:17 pm
No, they've just been tanking for the previous 15 weeks.

no they're just shit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73206 on: December 29, 2024, 09:01:54 pm »
It's really down to the owner/GM....  coaches/players are playing for their jobs, but if I was an owner with 2 weeks to go and my teams has 2, 3 or 4 wins I'd absolutely be making a business decision to tank and sending that message down.

Serial loser franchises are serial for a reason. They shoot themselves in the foot more often than other teams do.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73207 on: December 29, 2024, 10:33:25 pm »
Bloody Giants just ruining their chances for the #1 draft pick.  :butt :butt :butt :butt
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73208 on: December 30, 2024, 12:09:15 am »
That Jefferson catch called back was incredible
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73209 on: December 30, 2024, 02:22:33 am »
Redsk...  Commanders making a real meal of this game, now down 7-14 to the Falcons with 4 or so minutes left in the 1st half.

Thought they'd be coasting this at home.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73210 on: December 30, 2024, 12:00:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 29, 2024, 10:33:25 pm
Bloody Giants just ruining their chances for the #1 draft pick.  :butt :butt :butt :butt

Fully expect them to beat the Eagles as well, who will likely sit most starters.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73211 on: December 30, 2024, 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 29, 2024, 10:33:25 pm
Bloody Giants just ruining their chances for the #1 draft pick.  :butt :butt :butt :butt

Doesn't matter a whole lot. Giants will still be able to pick Sanders as we either go for Travis Hunter or draft back.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73212 on: December 30, 2024, 04:58:00 pm »
My Bills should give Trubisky the game next week and rest as many starters as possible for the playoffs - I have a really, REALLY good feeling that the Chiefs will not get to the championship game this year, but if they do, then we'll turn them over this time. We're past due for that... And would also out to bed the stupid arguments for the league MVP award going to anyone other than Allen.

As for the NFC, that's as open as I can remember it. Got a soft spot for the Lions though, so would like to see them go on and play us in the Superbowl.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73213 on: December 30, 2024, 05:27:31 pm »
I have not enjoyed someone's downfall more than Aaron Rodgers.  ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73214 on: December 30, 2024, 05:43:42 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 30, 2024, 02:22:33 am
Redsk...  Commanders making a real meal of this game, now down 7-14 to the Falcons with 4 or so minutes left in the 1st half.

Thought they'd be coasting this at home.

Turned out to be a wild game. They totally botched 4th and longs def defensively in the last 2 mins.


But - you have the Rookie of the Year winning another game.

A couple of wild stats - first 11 win season in 34 years.
First winning season since 2015.
First playoff appearance since 2020 when they got in at 7-9.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73215 on: December 30, 2024, 08:24:01 pm »
Yes last night's game ended up being entertaining actually. I just expected the Commanders to be out of sight, but they got the win in the end.

Tonight's game may not mean much to the 9ers, but the Lions will be looking over their shoulder.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73216 on: December 30, 2024, 09:32:17 pm »
*Incoming rant alert!!*

ESPN reports the Jets are going to interview Rex Ryan and Ron Rivera (probably others also, in fairness) for the HC jobs.

Why? Just why?? If I was a Jets fan I'd be fuming (though probably not surprised). This is what awful organizations do.

In the midst of yet another car crash Raiders season I see some of their fans asking for Gruden back or Hue Jackson; it's as if there are only ever the 3 or so ex-coaches they simply HAVE to go back to, as if nothing was learnt from the past.

Rex Ryan had a run back in the day with Sanchez at QB, the team clicked but always came up short against the Patriots and ultimately disintegrated. Although he does appear on ESPN, he's not coached since those days.

Then you have Riverboat Ron, this guy belongs to that obscure coaching club where no matter how middling his teams operate year on year people always think 'oh man what an awesome HC, there'll be plenty of teams after him if he leaves'.

Under the cover of bad ownership in Washington, Rivera collected a paycheck year after year without moving the needle whatsoever. Ownership changed, he was found out and he was out of a job.

Just aim higher or be more creative for goodness sake; turn the page and stop going to has been QB's or coaches that haven't done anything for years. Are there really no brilliant young minds or someone like Vrabel that could give you something different?

Now in fairness, they haven't exactly yet interviewed either, let alone hired them, so they may indeed go with someone fresh and a new approach, but them being linked just makes the Spidey Sense tingling.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73217 on: December 31, 2024, 03:42:35 am »
Looks like Lions are going to get over the line v 49ers.

Looked like a potential rare 49ers win at 28-21
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73218 on: December 31, 2024, 03:44:41 am »
Ron Rivera is an atrocious head coach. Full stop.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73219 on: December 31, 2024, 10:00:43 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 30, 2024, 09:32:17 pm
*Incoming rant alert!!*

ESPN reports the Jets are going to interview Rex Ryan and Ron Rivera (probably others also, in fairness) for the HC jobs.

Why? Just why?? If I was a Jets fan I'd be fuming (though probably not surprised). This is what awful organizations do.

In the midst of yet another car crash Raiders season I see some of their fans asking for Gruden back or Hue Jackson; it's as if there are only ever the 3 or so ex-coaches they simply HAVE to go back to, as if nothing was learnt from the past.

Rex Ryan had a run back in the day with Sanchez at QB, the team clicked but always came up short against the Patriots and ultimately disintegrated. Although he does appear on ESPN, he's not coached since those days.

Then you have Riverboat Ron, this guy belongs to that obscure coaching club where no matter how middling his teams operate year on year people always think 'oh man what an awesome HC, there'll be plenty of teams after him if he leaves'.

Under the cover of bad ownership in Washington, Rivera collected a paycheck year after year without moving the needle whatsoever. Ownership changed, he was found out and he was out of a job.

Just aim higher or be more creative for goodness sake; turn the page and stop going to has been QB's or coaches that haven't done anything for years. Are there really no brilliant young minds or someone like Vrabel that could give you something different?

Now in fairness, they haven't exactly yet interviewed either, let alone hired them, so they may indeed go with someone fresh and a new approach, but them being linked just makes the Spidey Sense tingling.

They don't have a GM in place yet.

The problem stems from Woody Johnson.  Every hire he has made except Adam Gase (lol) is a rookie head coach.  As much as we'd like fresh ideas, the Jets have almost never gotten it right (Mangini and Ryan had a couple of nice years).  Woody inevitably fails at hiring a GM and subsequently a HC (whether he and his brother intervene in the interview process or not).  On the GM side, he's tried to take personnel from successful franchises or advice from football consultants, but it never works.

Now, normally, I would take those reports with a grain of salt since it's easy to exaggerate on the Jets circus, and the organization leaks like a sieve.  However, given that Woody is a clown and that he fails every time, I wouldn't be shocked at him wanting to interview Ryan and Rivera as "proven commodities" and being "less risky" than a rookie head coach.

At the end of the day, the best young minds (like Ben Johnson) aren't guaranteed to be successful, but we won't have to find out as they would avoid the Jets like the plague.  No way would the top young coordinator/hotshot want to work with this team and owner.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73220 on: January 1, 2025, 02:57:18 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on December 31, 2024, 10:00:43 pm
Now, normally, I would take those reports with a grain of salt since it's easy to exaggerate on the Jets circus, and the organization leaks like a sieve.  However, given that Woody is a clown and that he fails every time, I wouldn't be shocked at him wanting to interview Ryan and Rivera as "proven commodities" and being "less risky" than a rookie head coach.
I agree with this and the fact they don't yet have a GM, no one really knows.

What triggered me was the article had Rex Ryan basically confirming he was going to be interviewed and in the article throwing Rivera's name in there gave me all the incentive I needed for my rant   ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73221 on: Yesterday at 05:28:41 am »
Eagles benching Barkley for week 18, is puzzling as they're playing the Giants, Barkley is 100 yards short of the all time single season rushing yards record, the Eagles better win the SB.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73222 on: Yesterday at 08:02:24 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:28:41 am
Eagles benching Barkley for week 18, is puzzling as they're playing the Giants, Barkley is 100 yards short of the all time single season rushing yards record, the Eagles better win the SB.

How is it puzzling? Theyll want to rest him for the start of the playoffs which is what teams do every single year. The team trumps any individual record.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73223 on: Yesterday at 08:44:33 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:28:41 am
Eagles benching Barkley for week 18, is puzzling as they're playing the Giants, Barkley is 100 yards short of the all time single season rushing yards record, the Eagles better win the SB.

Eric Dickerson had 16 games, so looks like Barkley will only get 16 too, so seems fair to me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73224 on: Yesterday at 09:21:22 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:28:41 am
Eagles benching Barkley for week 18, is puzzling as they're playing the Giants, Barkley is 100 yards short of the all time single season rushing yards record, the Eagles better win the SB.

I would have wanted us to give him that but I also can't say it's a poor decision.

If I remember right as well Shaquon has on a number of occasions has chosen team loyalty over his own achievements ("let the young guys eat').

Ultimately those SB rings are going to mean more than individual records. He has Offensive Player of the Year tied up and MVP will go to Allen or Lamar so even on that he is golden
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73225 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 am »
it's not puzzling at all, it's what any team with any sense would do in that position.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73226 on: Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:20:45 am
it's not puzzling at all, it's what any team with any sense would do in that position.

Exactly.

For a coach decisions have got to be about giving his team the best chance of progressing in the play offs rather than individual player records
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73227 on: Yesterday at 03:00:11 pm »
Hope 49ers lose this weekend. A loss doesnt change their 2025 draft position at all (11th). But a win could mean they drop to high teens due to their SOS compared to a lot of teams currently with 7 wins.

Coming 4th in NFC West make next years schedule a touch easier next season. Get Bears, Browns and Giants along with AFC South and NFC South teams. I dont think NFC West is poor but its not a division to dread currently. That schedule looks nice at this point for the 49ers in 2025.

Will be an interesting off season. Talonoa Hufanga, Chavarius Ward, Jason Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel all look like potential big name exits. Think 3 have been 1st Team All Pro (Samuel Hufanga) or 2nd Team All Pro (Ward) with the 49ers. All since 2021 as well.

Thats a lot of quality to replace. Think Deommodore Lenoir is now CB1 and leader of that group over Ward. Pearsell and Jennings will be asked to replace Samuel. Think recent safety draft picks (Jayir Brown and Malik Mustapha) will be asked to replace Hufanga.

Dont think there are ready made replacements on roster for Hargrave or Greenlaw. Both left a massive gap in 2024. Getting younger and better at DT and linebacker is required. Id be using the (hopefully) 11th pick on a LT if possible. Try and use the relatively high draft pick to get a long term replacement for Trent Williams.

Still the 49ers have majority of players, coaching staff and FO to be successful in 2025 and beyond. But its been a weird season watching them squander opportunity and at times play poorly in 2024. Will be even stranger the play offs beginning and the 49ers not being involved,
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73228 on: Today at 01:18:33 am »
I'm bracing myself this Sunday, for when Scott Hanson says "For the last time this season..... 7 HOURS..."    :sad
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73229 on: Today at 11:56:49 am »
Jets interviewing Mike Vrabel for the HC, that could be a great appointment if it comes off, Vrabel did well at the Titans before having the fall out .
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73230 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:56:49 am
Jets interviewing Mike Vrabel for the HC, that could be a great appointment if it comes off, Vrabel did well at the Titans before having the fall out .

Im not as high on Vrabel for the Jets. Their offence is ugly and he wasnt exactly running a thrilling scheme in Tennessee. Would be good for Hall though.
