Hope 49ers lose this weekend. A loss doesnt change their 2025 draft position at all (11th). But a win could mean they drop to high teens due to their SOS compared to a lot of teams currently with 7 wins.



Coming 4th in NFC West make next years schedule a touch easier next season. Get Bears, Browns and Giants along with AFC South and NFC South teams. I dont think NFC West is poor but its not a division to dread currently. That schedule looks nice at this point for the 49ers in 2025.



Will be an interesting off season. Talonoa Hufanga, Chavarius Ward, Jason Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel all look like potential big name exits. Think 3 have been 1st Team All Pro (Samuel Hufanga) or 2nd Team All Pro (Ward) with the 49ers. All since 2021 as well.



Thats a lot of quality to replace. Think Deommodore Lenoir is now CB1 and leader of that group over Ward. Pearsell and Jennings will be asked to replace Samuel. Think recent safety draft picks (Jayir Brown and Malik Mustapha) will be asked to replace Hufanga.



Dont think there are ready made replacements on roster for Hargrave or Greenlaw. Both left a massive gap in 2024. Getting younger and better at DT and linebacker is required. Id be using the (hopefully) 11th pick on a LT if possible. Try and use the relatively high draft pick to get a long term replacement for Trent Williams.



Still the 49ers have majority of players, coaching staff and FO to be successful in 2025 and beyond. But its been a weird season watching them squander opportunity and at times play poorly in 2024. Will be even stranger the play offs beginning and the 49ers not being involved,