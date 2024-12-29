My Bills should give Trubisky the game next week and rest as many starters as possible for the playoffs - I have a really, REALLY good feeling that the Chiefs will not get to the championship game this year, but if they do, then we'll turn them over this time. We're past due for that... And would also out to bed the stupid arguments for the league MVP award going to anyone other than Allen.



As for the NFC, that's as open as I can remember it. Got a soft spot for the Lions though, so would like to see them go on and play us in the Superbowl.