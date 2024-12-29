*Incoming rant alert!!*ESPN reports
the Jets are going to interview Rex Ryan and Ron Rivera (probably others also, in fairness) for the HC jobs.
Why? Just why?? If I was a Jets fan I'd be fuming (though probably not surprised). This is what awful organizations do.
In the midst of yet another car crash Raiders season I see some of their fans asking for Gruden back or Hue Jackson; it's as if there are only ever the 3 or so ex-coaches they simply HAVE to go back to, as if nothing was learnt from the past.
Rex Ryan had a run back in the day with Sanchez at QB, the team clicked but always came up short against the Patriots and ultimately disintegrated. Although he does appear on ESPN, he's not coached since those days.
Then you have Riverboat Ron, this guy belongs to that obscure coaching club where no matter how middling his teams operate year on year people always think 'oh man what an awesome HC, there'll be plenty of teams after him if he leaves'.
Under the cover of bad ownership in Washington, Rivera collected a paycheck year after year without moving the needle whatsoever. Ownership changed, he was found out and he was out of a job.
Just aim higher or be more creative for goodness sake; turn the page and stop going to has been QB's or coaches that haven't done anything for years. Are there really no brilliant young minds or someone like Vrabel that could give you something different?
Now in fairness, they haven't exactly yet interviewed either, let alone hired them, so they may indeed go with someone fresh and a new approach, but them being linked just makes the Spidey Sense tingling.