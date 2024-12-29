« previous next »
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 07:46:31 pm
The colts seem to have form for utterly blowing the chance to get into the playoffs, but, the giants? Really?


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 08:44:21 pm
I'm confused. Why are all these terrible team trying to win and ruining their draft chances?





voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 08:48:44 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 08:44:21 pm
I'm confused. Why are all these terrible team trying to win and ruining their draft chances?

players and coaches don't tank


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 08:50:17 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 29, 2024, 08:48:44 pm
players and coaches don't tank
No, they've just been tanking for the previous 15 weeks.





Ah Fruck Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 08:52:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 08:50:17 pm
No, they've just been tanking for the previous 15 weeks.

"Stanking..."



voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 08:52:43 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 08:50:17 pm
No, they've just been tanking for the previous 15 weeks.

no they're just shit.


TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 09:01:54 pm
It's really down to the owner/GM....  coaches/players are playing for their jobs, but if I was an owner with 2 weeks to go and my teams has 2, 3 or 4 wins I'd absolutely be making a business decision to tank and sending that message down.

Serial loser franchises are serial for a reason. They shoot themselves in the foot more often than other teams do.


RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
December 29, 2024, 10:33:25 pm
Bloody Giants just ruining their chances for the #1 draft pick.  :butt :butt :butt :butt



cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:09:15 am
That Jefferson catch called back was incredible


TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 02:22:33 am
Redsk...  Commanders making a real meal of this game, now down 7-14 to the Falcons with 4 or so minutes left in the 1st half.

Thought they'd be coasting this at home.


filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:00:50 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 29, 2024, 10:33:25 pm
Bloody Giants just ruining their chances for the #1 draft pick.  :butt :butt :butt :butt

Fully expect them to beat the Eagles as well, who will likely sit most starters.


PatriotScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:25:47 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 29, 2024, 10:33:25 pm
Bloody Giants just ruining their chances for the #1 draft pick.  :butt :butt :butt :butt

Doesn't matter a whole lot. Giants will still be able to pick Sanders as we either go for Travis Hunter or draft back.


Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 04:58:00 pm
My Bills should give Trubisky the game next week and rest as many starters as possible for the playoffs - I have a really, REALLY good feeling that the Chiefs will not get to the championship game this year, but if they do, then we'll turn them over this time. We're past due for that... And would also out to bed the stupid arguments for the league MVP award going to anyone other than Allen.

As for the NFC, that's as open as I can remember it. Got a soft spot for the Lions though, so would like to see them go on and play us in the Superbowl.



lorenzo

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:27:31 pm
I have not enjoyed someone's downfall more than Aaron Rodgers.  ;)


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 05:43:42 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 02:22:33 am
Redsk...  Commanders making a real meal of this game, now down 7-14 to the Falcons with 4 or so minutes left in the 1st half.

Thought they'd be coasting this at home.

Turned out to be a wild game. They totally botched 4th and longs def defensively in the last 2 mins.


But - you have the Rookie of the Year winning another game.

A couple of wild stats - first 11 win season in 34 years.
First winning season since 2015.
First playoff appearance since 2020 when they got in at 7-9.



TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:24:01 pm
Yes last night's game ended up being entertaining actually. I just expected the Commanders to be out of sight, but they got the win in the end.

Tonight's game may not mean much to the 9ers, but the Lions will be looking over their shoulder.


TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:32:17 pm
*Incoming rant alert!!*

ESPN reports the Jets are going to interview Rex Ryan and Ron Rivera (probably others also, in fairness) for the HC jobs.

Why? Just why?? If I was a Jets fan I'd be fuming (though probably not surprised). This is what awful organizations do.

In the midst of yet another car crash Raiders season I see some of their fans asking for Gruden back or Hue Jackson; it's as if there are only ever the 3 or so ex-coaches they simply HAVE to go back to, as if nothing was learnt from the past.

Rex Ryan had a run back in the day with Sanchez at QB, the team clicked but always came up short against the Patriots and ultimately disintegrated. Although he does appear on ESPN, he's not coached since those days.

Then you have Riverboat Ron, this guy belongs to that obscure coaching club where no matter how middling his teams operate year on year people always think 'oh man what an awesome HC, there'll be plenty of teams after him if he leaves'.

Under the cover of bad ownership in Washington, Rivera collected a paycheck year after year without moving the needle whatsoever. Ownership changed, he was found out and he was out of a job.

Just aim higher or be more creative for goodness sake; turn the page and stop going to has been QB's or coaches that haven't done anything for years. Are there really no brilliant young minds or someone like Vrabel that could give you something different?

Now in fairness, they haven't exactly yet interviewed either, let alone hired them, so they may indeed go with someone fresh and a new approach, but them being linked just makes the Spidey Sense tingling.


Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:42:35 am
Looks like Lions are going to get over the line v 49ers.

Looked like a potential rare 49ers win at 28-21




newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:44:41 am
Ron Rivera is an atrocious head coach. Full stop.

