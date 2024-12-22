« previous next »
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:11:34 am
Quote from: Statto Red on December 22, 2024, 01:06:19 am
Weeks 15 to 17 was always going to be a tough 3 game run for the Steelers, road trips to Eagles & Ravens then home against KC, not surprised the results have gone the way they've gone so far, biggest annoyance right now are those losses to Cowboys & Browns.

And the colts.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 06:51:51 pm
Saquon is playing out of his skin at the moment... Wow
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 06:52:24 pm
Also Chicago continues to be awful!
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 06:54:12 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 22, 2024, 06:52:24 pm
Also Chicago continues to be awful!

I'm sure something else can be screened on thursday instead.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 08:04:41 pm
Very true.

Wow, that Lions play faking a fumble and scoring a TD... a team that's flying right now.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:35:25 pm
Pats TD on the opening drive,didn't think they could do that!,it's a xmas miracle.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:43:09 pm
Hope Hurts isn't too injured as Eagles really missed him this game
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:53:10 pm
Erm Buffalo could you wake up? The defense is really starting to become concerning.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:57:15 pm
Well the NFC will have a new representative this Superbowl as the Miners were eliminated. It's been a wretched season for them and somewhat puts them out of their misery with all the injuries, off form etc.

I wonder where they go from here with Purdy's contract now up for an upgrade, some veterans also need decisions to be made for them. It's going to be interesting to see how their roster shapes up next season.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 09:57:42 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 22, 2024, 09:35:25 pm
Pats TD on the opening drive,didn't think they could do that!,it's a xmas miracle.

TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:03:34 pm
Wow, a 2nd Pats TD....  what's going on
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:03:47 pm
Quote from: frag on December 22, 2024, 09:53:10 pm
Erm Buffalo could you wake up? The defense is really starting to become concerning.

Nope keep on snoozing,14-0!
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:03:51 pm
This is my anxiety with the Bills, it always feels like once a team finds some success offensively they cant get a stop and it becomes the offence job to simply out score them. Feels little bit like Spurs, today they mentioned Spurs had the joint 3rd best defensive record coming into the game but when it comes to important moments they cant keep the other team out. Bills the same, consistently have top ranking defences, but in big spots and when momentum goes a little against them it feels far too easy.

Need 7 points and a stop to keep this in reach.
Logged

TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:06:32 pm
Moronic flag by Vikes' Jefferson for taunting... just why?!
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:08:09 pm
James Cook is having himself a year.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:24:24 pm
If that ends up being spotted at the NE 1 yard line, has to be one of the better interceptions you can throw.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:26:28 pm
Yeah the Bills are definitely making things interesting for themselves today.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:31:41 pm
Just cant see this defence working against better teams in the playoffs. To give up those plays having them on the 1 yard line is concerning.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
December 22, 2024, 10:38:11 pm
After the fake punt might as well go for it on 4th down now.Or just kick it away,boring!
newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
December 23, 2024, 03:56:25 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 22, 2024, 09:43:09 pm
Hope Hurts isn't too injured as Eagles really missed him this game

It's was hugely helpful and appreciated!!

Washington with a terrible game overall - but an incredible comeback!
Dan The Man 28373

Re: The NFL Thread
December 23, 2024, 06:51:33 am
Am I in a parallel universe: I JUST SAW MY BELOVED LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIN A GAME IN THE NFL!!!

It's only Vs Jacksonville, but I really thought they'd lose the lead in true Raiders style on the Jaguar's last drive, but just about managed 2 keep them out.

Now we're better than the Giants!!! If you were a Raiders fan, would you want 1st fabs in next years draft or would winning a few more games now be better?

I know Tom Brady is consulting on which QB to go for, but many other areas need strengthening, including a dynamic RB & improvement to the WR corps, but also key defensive needs at CB.

Bowers has been the shining light this season, breaking all sorts of rookie records now only 9yds behind the legendary Mike Ditka.

And hopefully we can keep some of the better players in the roster fit for longer.

And will Pierce still be HC? So many questions but hopefully get answered positively🤞
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
December 23, 2024, 09:41:09 am
Quote from: newterp on December 23, 2024, 03:56:25 am
It's was hugely helpful and appreciated!!

Washington with a terrible game overall - but an incredible comeback!

Don't think it happens with Hurts on (after he went off we could only get field goals, I think a few of them drives have more time eating out the game, and at least one more TD) but you can't deny that last quarter was really good from Washington
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 12:07:10 am
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on December 23, 2024, 06:51:33 am
If you were a Raiders fan, would you want 1st fabs in next years draft or would winning a few more games now be better?
Sigh.... where to begin.

The win was meaningless and pushed them out to 6th, missing out on what few QB's there are in what looks like a weak draft class as it is.

They did this before; won meaningless games that made them miss out on CJ Stroud. Also missed out in 2019 on Bosa and went with Ferrell because of meaningless games won.

That's of course assuming they'd actually pick a top rated QB if they had a top spot and wouldn't do a Raider reach in the draft, as they have done for many years.

There are certain franchises seemingly wedded to mediocrity. It's almost part of their DNA, they can't get out of their own ways and you can almost smell the bad decisions on the walls of their buildings: Browns, Jets, until recently the Lions, Chargers and maybe the Bears.... and then you have the Raiders.

Raiders were my team until the Vegas move made me jib the whole thing in, Now as an 'outsider' with a bird's eye view it's horrific seeing the series of bad decision making, going all the way back to when Al's senility began to take hold, and him selling Gruden to Tampa for a bunch of wasted picks (because I guess Gruden was becoming a threat to Al's popularity). All the way down to his son giving a then out of work Gruden a ridiculous 10 year contract and a say in all footballing matters.

From the overhead projector presser, to sacking Kiffin 4 games in to having players bypass GM's to speak into owner's ears. The inmates always ran the asylum. As lately as AP's hire because the 'Condor' recommended it, despite AP finishing with something like a 5-5 record.

People get given jobs to learn their trade and move on rather than bring expertise, not just Pierce (who you might notice always has his headset mic up, since he doesn't know or call any actual plays), you have their OC Scott Turner calling the plays with his dad literally sat next to him -like bring your kid to work day at the office  ::) It's a clown operation.

Mark doesn't care one bit. He's making tons of money in a shiny, soulless new stadium casually overrun by away fans being in a tourist city. He wins anyhow.

Brady on board is encouraging from an attitude perspective as a serial winner, but while his attitude is unparalleled, he has zero franchise building knowledge, and there's not much he can do if he's given the 6th, 7th, or 8th pick and told to choose a franchise QB... just look at last season.

Mark selling would be a start, but that's never going to happen with the franchise raking it in on corporate ticket sales, until then the mess will continue while the same clowns are in charge.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 21, 2024, 08:09:26 pm
Unlucky for Tank Dell, his 2nd season straight ending injury.
Report: Texans WR Tank Dell reportedly tore LCL, MCL and damaged meniscus in addition to ACL tear, dislocation of injured left knee.

So apart from that should be ok.

Poor guy seriously, I just hope he somehow finds a way back for his career from all of this.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:24:19 pm
The over-the-top ethusiasm from the broadcast crew for Chiefs/Steelers is utterly ridiculous... ;D
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:26:32 pm
Jason Kelce is like gary neville watching man utd
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:31:15 pm
Think it's Ian Eagle who is total dorkfest...
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:40:56 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 06:31:15 pm
Think it's Ian Eagle who is total dorkfest...

ian eagle is sound.

but it's weird how they've not just used an existing commentary crew instead of chucking 3 people together with no chemistry.
Stevo79

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:45:13 pm
That holding call on the Steelers TD was outrageous
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:58:18 pm
I don't know, both games are fairly one sided and slow for me (I miss Redzone!).

If the NBA wasn't so bad these days I'd have switched over to be honest, there's just like an inevitability about where both these games went/going.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:02:34 pm
yeah it's been 2 complete no-contests really.
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:03:14 pm
Agree. I watched Knicks v Spurs earlier that was a good game. Steelers were a huge letdown. I didn't bother with the 4th quarter. Watched Gavin and Stacey instead with the partner lol
