If you were a Raiders fan, would you want 1st fabs in next years draft or would winning a few more games now be better?

Sigh.... where to begin.The win was meaningless and pushed them out to 6th, missing out on what few QB's there are in what looks like a weak draft class as it is.They did this before; won meaningless games that made them miss out on CJ Stroud. Also missed out in 2019 on Bosa and went with Ferrell because of meaningless games won.That's of course assuming they'd actually pick a top rated QB if they had a top spot and wouldn't do a Raider reach in the draft, as they have done for many years.There are certain franchises seemingly wedded to mediocrity. It's almost part of their DNA, they can't get out of their own ways and you can almost smell the bad decisions on the walls of their buildings: Browns, Jets, until recently the Lions, Chargers and maybe the Bears.... and then you have the Raiders.Raiders were my team until the Vegas move made me jib the whole thing in, Now as an 'outsider' with a bird's eye view it's horrific seeing the series of bad decision making, going all the way back to when Al's senility began to take hold, and him selling Gruden to Tampa for a bunch of wasted picks (because I guess Gruden was becoming a threat to Al's popularity). All the way down to his son giving a then out of work Gruden a ridiculous 10 year contract and a say in all footballing matters.From the overhead projector presser, to sacking Kiffin 4 games in to having players bypass GM's to speak into owner's ears. The inmates always ran the asylum. As lately as AP's hire because the 'Condor' recommended it, despite AP finishing with something like a 5-5 record.People get given jobs to learn their trade and move on rather than bring expertise, not just Pierce (who you might notice always has his headset mic up, since he doesn't know or call any actual plays), you have their OC Scott Turner calling the plays with his dad literally sat next to him -like bring your kid to work day at the officeIt's a clown operation.Mark doesn't care one bit. He's making tons of money in a shiny, soulless new stadium casually overrun by away fans being in a tourist city. He wins anyhow.Brady on board is encouraging from an attitude perspective as a serial winner, but while his attitude is unparalleled, he has zero franchise building knowledge, and there's not much he can do if he's given the 6th, 7th, or 8th pick and told to choose a franchise QB... just look at last season.Mark selling would be a start, but that's never going to happen with the franchise raking it in on corporate ticket sales, until then the mess will continue while the same clowns are in charge.