I don't know if it would have made a difference overall, but just watched last night's game and Geno Smith took some shots.



Can't help but think if this was Allen or Mahomes or some high profile guy they'd get called.



I'm not necessarily referring to the play that got him injured (commentator said both feet have to be on the ground for it to be called, he wasn't) but before that he was taking hits and I just think there should be some consistency here. If we calling soft hits then call them across the board.