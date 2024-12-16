« previous next »
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73080 on: December 16, 2024, 09:31:51 am »
It happens so often. Its so weird. Do not drop the ball inside the end zone until youve literally come to a stop. Its not hard.
Online Christmas cabbage cocktails

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73081 on: December 16, 2024, 12:19:00 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 13, 2024, 01:53:27 pm
Ah, see, I'd never noticed that, and youtube highlights are my only source of NFL action or news, so now you've spoilered it for me :P
I'm so sorry  :sad
Offline Santa nods off until Boxing Day

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73082 on: December 16, 2024, 03:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 16, 2024, 08:57:07 am
Daft thing is having seen the highlights, the Colts were winning 13-7 when Taylor dropped the ball, & they were leading 13-10 going into the 4th quarter too, the game was a turnoverthon too, Colts turned the ball over 5 times [2 picks], Broncos 3 times all picks.

Colts had 310 total yards, Broncos 193 total yards, but those turnovers were the killer.

Yep, go up 20-7, don't do the gimmick six and they probably win the game. Mad stuff.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73083 on: December 16, 2024, 11:17:58 pm »
I don't know if it would have made a difference overall, but just watched last night's game and Geno Smith took some shots.

Can't help but think if this was Allen or Mahomes or some high profile guy they'd get called.

I'm not necessarily referring to the play that got him injured (commentator said both feet have to be on the ground for it to be called, he wasn't) but before that he was taking hits and I just think there should be some consistency here. If we calling soft hits then call them across the board.
Offline Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73084 on: December 17, 2024, 06:40:50 am »
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73085 on: December 17, 2024, 09:02:40 pm »
Granted both games last night left a lot to be desired, but I really hate this 2 games within half an hour of each other starting.

If you're gonna have 2, make them consecutive or at least put an hour and a half between them.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73086 on: December 17, 2024, 09:15:02 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 17, 2024, 09:02:40 pm
Granted both games last night left a lot to be desired, but I really hate this 2 games within half an hour of each other starting.

If you're gonna have 2, make them consecutive or at least put an hour and a half between them.

Nobody seems to like the 2 Monday night games. I'm sure entirely sure why they do it.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73087 on: December 18, 2024, 03:58:12 pm »
Kirk Cousins benched by the Falcons. Michael Penix is the new starting QB.

The money that the Falcons are on the hook for Cousins is eye-watering. Its like $65m on the cap if they cut him before the start of next season. He gets $90m fully guaranteed regardless.  Cousins is the king of Got Me Paid anyway.
Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73088 on: December 18, 2024, 06:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December 18, 2024, 03:58:12 pm
Kirk Cousins benched by the Falcons. Michael Penix is the new starting QB.

The money that the Falcons are on the hook for Cousins is eye-watering. Its like $65m on the cap if they cut him before the start of next season. He gets $90m fully guaranteed regardless.  Cousins is the king of Got Me Paid anyway.

I like the idea of a succession at QB.  When all their young star playmakers are due for contracts, you have a cheap QB.  However, I’d have thought they would’ve committed at least 2 years to Cousins and take a QB this 2025 draft (rather than Penix in 2024) to sit him and potentially move on from Cousins in 2026.

Maybe there’s some team desperate enough to trade for him (which reduces the Falcons cap hit).  If Penix is the real deal, it’ll all work out for them, but it’s still a staggering amount of money to pull the plug so quickly.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73089 on: December 18, 2024, 06:26:34 pm »
signing him and drafting penix will go down as a bizarre way of thinking. it was and it still is.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73090 on: December 18, 2024, 06:48:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 18, 2024, 06:26:34 pm
signing him and drafting penix will go down as a bizarre way of thinking. it was and it still is.

I get it, sign a veteran QB, but then get a rookie QB in the draft, sit the rookie QB out & let him learn the NFL for the season as to get him ready for second season, & start the veteran QB, however they didn't count the veteran QB having an awful season
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73091 on: December 18, 2024, 06:52:09 pm »
Incidentally, Herschel Walker has been named as ambassador to the Bahamas.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73092 on: December 18, 2024, 07:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 18, 2024, 06:48:41 pm
I get it, sign a veteran QB, but then get a rookie QB in the draft, sit the rookie QB out & let him learn the NFL for the season as to get him ready for second season, & start the veteran QB, however they didn't count the veteran QB having an awful season

not that much money and not at 8!

if you pay someone that much money you'd better back up that money by assembling the best team you can around him to succeed.

pay a vet, fine.
draft a qb at 8, fine.

both? nah. lunacy.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73093 on: December 18, 2024, 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 18, 2024, 07:07:19 pm
not that much money and not at 8!

if you pay someone that much money you'd better back up that money by assembling the best team you can around him to succeed.

pay a vet, fine.
draft a qb at 8, fine.

both? nah. lunacy.

Yeah, i get that contract issue, they gave Cousins $100 guaranteed that's insane, that's as insane as the contract the Broncos gave to Russell Wilson last year, but Cousins has thrown more picks than TDs the last few weeks, & played like he's a bust, plus the Falcons are playing the awful Giants so i'm ok the Falcons starting Penix Jr.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73094 on: December 18, 2024, 07:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 18, 2024, 06:52:09 pm
Incidentally, Herschel Walker has been named as ambassador to the Bahamas.

An appointment certain to produce plenty of incident...
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73095 on: December 18, 2024, 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 18, 2024, 07:26:58 pm
Yeah, i get that contract issue, they gave Cousins $100 guaranteed that's insane, that's as insane as the contract the Broncos gave to Russell Wilson last year, but Cousins has thrown more picks than TDs the last few weeks, & played like he's a bust, plus the Falcons are playing the awful Giants so i'm ok the Falcons starting Penix Jr.



I get why they're doing it and I agree with it, but the decisions made that's lead up to them having the option will always be weird.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73096 on: Today at 06:52:41 am »
That's something you never see, the Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made a 57 yard fair catch free kick, the first fair catch free kick since 1976.

A fair catch free kick, a rarely used strategy that allows a team to attempt a kick -- without the opponent attempting to block it -- from exactly where a fair catch was called or has been awarded as the result of a penalty

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/43068684/obscure-rule-leads-chargers-making-nfl-first-fair-catch-kick-1976
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73097 on: Today at 12:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:52:41 am
That's something you never see, the Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made a 57 yard fair catch free kick, the first fair catch free kick since 1976.

A fair catch free kick, a rarely used strategy that allows a team to attempt a kick -- without the opponent attempting to block it -- from exactly where a fair catch was called or has been awarded as the result of a penalty

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/43068684/obscure-rule-leads-chargers-making-nfl-first-fair-catch-kick-1976

I was at the London game when Panthers attempted one in 2019  and remember majority of people not having a clue what was going on.great to see one made.
Online filopastry

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73098 on: Today at 01:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:52:41 am
That's something you never see, the Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made a 57 yard fair catch free kick, the first fair catch free kick since 1976.

A fair catch free kick, a rarely used strategy that allows a team to attempt a kick -- without the opponent attempting to block it -- from exactly where a fair catch was called or has been awarded as the result of a penalty

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/43068684/obscure-rule-leads-chargers-making-nfl-first-fair-catch-kick-1976

It seemed to clear by enough that it would have had a chance even without the penalty
