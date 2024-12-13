I don't understand how the 49ers are so bad offensively. Don't they have an insanely stacked skill position lineup thanks to Purdy being so cheap? Can someone who knows more than I explain!



No? We have one of the worst O-Lines in the game, meaning Purdy has practically zero protection to make plays. Then:At running back we've got: CMC, who has been injured all season; Mason who is decent as a back up but not really good enough to be starter when CMC is injured (and is injured himself); Mitchell (who has been injured all season); and Guerrendo, who is good but is a rookie who was the 8th picked RB in the draft. Last year, CMC carried 272 times for 1459 yards (at an average of 5.4 yards per carry); Mason/Guerrendo have jst not been able to pick up that level of production, meaning the onus has been more on Purdy to make plays.And at wide receiver we've got: Deebo Samuel, who has been *terrible* this year (and has been poor as a carrier also - gone from averaging 6 yards a carry when we put him in the backfield, to 2.8! meaning we've been unable to rely on him); Aiyuk (who has been injured most of the season); Ricky Pearsall (who has been pretty poorin his rookie season); and Juan Jennings (who has been our best WR but is still a little inconsistent as you'd expect from a 7th round draft pick when there were 32 WRs picked ahead of him!)If we had everyone fit than it would be another story, but we've basically had only Kittle fit and performing at his pre-2024 levels; and Guerrendo who is still learning.