Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73040 on: December 13, 2024, 08:03:28 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 13, 2024, 02:36:27 am
Can't speak for Arizona, but the weather in Florida is horrible for all but about two weeks a year.

Loved the ending to the Saints @ Giants game, Santa Claus jumping clean over the line of scrimmage to block the final FG attempt. Equal parts hilarious and impressive.

Feel Arizona is unbearable June to September with temps hitting 40C [100F] plus, looking at the forecast it's 20C to 25C & sunny the next week.

US feels wild with the extremes in winter, prime example the Chargers in the 1981/82 playoffs, they played @ Dolphins when temperatures reached 31C [88F] & high humidity, then the following week they played @ Bengals were air temperature was recorded as -23C [-9F] with wind chill -51C [59F].
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73041 on: December 13, 2024, 08:54:54 am »
Quote from: Christmas cabbage cocktails on December 13, 2024, 07:19:20 am
NFL Youtube are doing my head in.

They spoiler every game with the picture they use in the 10 min highlight video. The team with the ball in the picture wins everytime, why the fuck do they do this?
I get games spoilt unintentionally in the most hilarious ways; morning after I'm texting someone, totally not NFL related, I decide to send them a GIF, as I click on the icon all the suggestions come up of players from the winning team celebrating.... bastards   ;D I learnt NO GIF's the morning after, if I've saved up a game!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73042 on: December 13, 2024, 09:02:57 am »
I don't understand how the 49ers are so bad offensively. Don't they have an insanely stacked skill position lineup thanks to Purdy being so cheap? Can someone who knows more than I explain!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73043 on: December 13, 2024, 10:42:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on December 13, 2024, 09:02:57 am
I don't understand how the 49ers are so bad offensively. Don't they have an insanely stacked skill position lineup thanks to Purdy being so cheap? Can someone who knows more than I explain!

No?  We have one of the worst O-Lines in the game, meaning Purdy has practically zero protection to make plays.  Then:

At running back we've got:    CMC, who has been injured all season; Mason who is decent as a back up but not really good enough to be starter when CMC is injured (and is injured himself);  Mitchell (who has been injured all season); and Guerrendo, who is good but is a rookie who was the 8th picked RB in the draft.  Last year, CMC carried 272 times for 1459 yards (at an average of 5.4 yards per carry); Mason/Guerrendo have jst not been able to pick up that level of production, meaning the onus has been more on Purdy to make plays. 

And at wide receiver we've got:  Deebo Samuel, who has been *terrible* this year (and has been poor as a carrier also - gone from averaging 6 yards a carry when we put him in the backfield, to 2.8! meaning we've been unable to rely on him); Aiyuk (who has been injured most of the season); Ricky Pearsall (who has been pretty poorin his rookie season); and Juan Jennings (who has been our best WR but is still a little inconsistent as you'd expect from a 7th round draft pick when there were 32 WRs picked ahead of him!)

If we had everyone fit than it would be another story, but we've basically had only Kittle fit and performing at his pre-2024 levels; and Guerrendo who is still learning.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73044 on: December 13, 2024, 12:45:26 pm »
I've only seen Purdy playing a handful of times this season, are there any doubts over him now that we've seen what he's like without an incredibly strong supporting cast?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73045 on: December 13, 2024, 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Christmas cabbage cocktails on December 13, 2024, 07:19:20 am
NFL Youtube are doing my head in.

They spoiler every game with the picture they use in the 10 min highlight video. The team with the ball in the picture wins everytime, why the fuck do they do this?

Ah, see, I'd never noticed that, and youtube highlights are my only source of NFL action or news, so now you've spoilered it for me :P
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73046 on: December 13, 2024, 02:01:41 pm »
has Shanahan's scheme run it's course? i know they have bigger problems than his offensive play, but he was looking quite predictable in the superbowl and a lot of 9ers fans said beforehand that they saw that coming
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73047 on: December 13, 2024, 03:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 13, 2024, 10:42:46 am
No?  We have one of the worst O-Lines in the game, meaning Purdy has practically zero protection to make plays.  Then:

At running back we've got:    CMC, who has been injured all season; Mason who is decent as a back up but not really good enough to be starter when CMC is injured (and is injured himself);  Mitchell (who has been injured all season); and Guerrendo, who is good but is a rookie who was the 8th picked RB in the draft.  Last year, CMC carried 272 times for 1459 yards (at an average of 5.4 yards per carry); Mason/Guerrendo have jst not been able to pick up that level of production, meaning the onus has been more on Purdy to make plays. 

And at wide receiver we've got:  Deebo Samuel, who has been *terrible* this year (and has been poor as a carrier also - gone from averaging 6 yards a carry when we put him in the backfield, to 2.8! meaning we've been unable to rely on him); Aiyuk (who has been injured most of the season); Ricky Pearsall (who has been pretty poorin his rookie season); and Juan Jennings (who has been our best WR but is still a little inconsistent as you'd expect from a 7th round draft pick when there were 32 WRs picked ahead of him!)

If we had everyone fit than it would be another story, but we've basically had only Kittle fit and performing at his pre-2024 levels; and Guerrendo who is still learning.

Thank you! I didnt know most of this, really helpful.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73048 on: December 13, 2024, 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 13, 2024, 02:01:41 pm
has Shanahan's scheme run it's course? i know they have bigger problems than his offensive play, but he was looking quite predictable in the superbowl and a lot of 9ers fans said beforehand that they saw that coming

I've heard a few people saying that, that he has his guys and he has his plays and if they can't do it/if it doesn't work he runs out of ideas
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73049 on: December 13, 2024, 09:40:12 pm »
Another issue with the Niners is De'Vondre Campbell, who refused to play against the Rams, seems like he's played his last snap too.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/42952794/niners-looking-best-way-part-devondre-campbell
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73050 on: Yesterday at 09:36:22 pm »
Josh Allen is so entertaining to watch. Unbelievable athlete.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73051 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:36:22 pm
Josh Allen is so entertaining to watch. Unbelievable athlete.

Needs to work on the celebrations though!

Might be opening up for them in the AFC now, with Mahomes hobbling off.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73052 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm
Needs to work on the celebrations though!

Might be opening up for them in the AFC now, with Mahomes hobbling off.

The kiss of death for them is that I was bought a Bills hat in my office secret Santa so am officially a fan. Which makes them fucked.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73053 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
The kiss of death for them is that I was bought a Bills hat in my office secret Santa so am officially a fan. Which makes them fucked.

You should report that to HR for bullying... ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73054 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm »
Jalen Hurts is playing about as well as you can play the QB position tonight.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73055 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm »
Just give the mvp to josh allen
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73056 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
What happened there in Detroit?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73057 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm
Jalen Hurts is playing about as well as you can play the QB position tonight.

Agreed, feeling a very tough game so far. That Muth TD helps a little though.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73058 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm »
Yeah Steelers needed that. If in doubt go to the TE
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73059 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
Just give the mvp to josh allen

Yip playing brilliantly at the moment
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73060 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm »
I'd be very interested to see FG's/PAT's % made this season vs last season.

Just what is it with kickers across the board this season? Did they have a kicker's union meeting and decided "Let's make things interesting folks"?!   This Bills missed FG was from the 6 yd line.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73061 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
I'd be very interested to see FG's/PAT's % made this season vs last season.

Just what is it with kickers across the board this season? Did they have a kicker's union meeting and decided "Let's make things interesting folks"?!   This Bills missed FG was from the 6 yd line.

They seemed to be smashing them in from miles out earlier in the season. Very odd how it changed
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73062 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 10:47:12 pm
Yip playing brilliantly at the moment
Not sure how it's possible to defend against him.

This game might still have life left in it after that score.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73063 on: Today at 12:14:03 am »
Crazy onside kick call there...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73064 on: Today at 12:14:31 am »
What were the Lions thinking with that Onside kick with 12 minutes to go?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73065 on: Today at 12:15:26 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:14:31 am
What were the Lions thinking with that Onside kick with 12 minutes to go?

AGGRESSION
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73066 on: Today at 12:16:06 am »
they were lucky it wasn't an onside-kick-6. awful call
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73067 on: Today at 12:16:08 am »
...and there's the TD. Maybe they'll learn from it in future.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73068 on: Today at 12:25:35 am »
has it been great offensive or crap defensive 45-35 is some score
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73069 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Hurts having as good a game has you could have as a QB. Brilliant today, and frankly brilliant from the Eagles. Just utterly dominated the Steelers so far
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73070 on: Today at 12:32:32 am »
Steelers had the ball for 5:50 the entirety of the second half
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73071 on: Today at 12:33:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:30:17 am
Hurts having as good a game has you could have as a QB. Brilliant today, and frankly brilliant from the Eagles. Just utterly dominated the Steelers so far
seems like a few near perfect QB performances today with Lamar and (so far) Allen and Goff
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73072 on: Today at 12:35:30 am »
Oooh if that Bills play had stood.... wow.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73073 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »
Allen unlucky to lose that (basketball) passing TD
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73074 on: Today at 12:37:30 am »
This is probably the most important set of later kick offs a Sunday has seen, this season. The Bills/Lions could easily have been the main Sunday night one, and the others weren't bad either.

You'd usually get 3 games on the west coast with little consequence, but not this Sunday.
