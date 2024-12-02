« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2965084 times)

Offline PaddingtonRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73000 on: December 2, 2024, 10:34:39 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  1, 2024, 09:55:19 pm

I don't get what's gone wrong for Cincinnati...  they have all the individual stats, but can't seem to string the wins and are now probably out of the playoffs.


Christ where to start... Essentially, the ownership were happy to let the core of the defence that got us to the super bowl, Jessie Bates, DJ Reader, Chido Awuzie hit FA and replace them through the draft. Other than Joe Burrow, Ja'marr Chase and Mims, the Bengals recent draft and FA classes have been woeful.

The whole organisation needs reform. Mike Brown needs to retire and hand control to his daughter and grand daughter, the front office, scouting department and entire defensive coaching department need firing into the sun.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73001 on: December 2, 2024, 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: PaddingtonRed on December  2, 2024, 10:34:39 am
Christ where to start... Essentially, the ownership were happy to let the core of the defence that got us to the super bowl, Jessie Bates, DJ Reader, Chido Awuzie hit FA and replace them through the draft. Other than Joe Burrow, Ja'marr Chase and Mims, the Bengals recent draft and FA classes have been woeful.

The whole organisation needs reform. Mike Brown needs to retire and hand control to his daughter and grand daughter, the front office, scouting department and entire defensive coaching department need firing into the sun.

Remember when Burrow said his Super Bowl 'window' was his whole career  ;D

Really Burrow should do anything he can get get out from there because it would be shame for a QB of his talent not to win a Super Bowl.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73002 on: December 2, 2024, 08:35:44 pm »
Bengals owners are cheap, remember there was that longtime running joke the Bengals [in a cold weather City] were the only NFL team not to have an indoor practice facility until a couple of years ago, the owners need to sell the team, they're nicknames the Bungles for a reason.
Offline LiverLuke

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73003 on: December 6, 2024, 01:32:35 pm »
great game last night, not sure whether the call from campbell at the end was ballsy or stupid but it paid off!
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73004 on: December 7, 2024, 01:59:03 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on December  6, 2024, 01:32:35 pm
great game last night, not sure whether the call from campbell at the end was ballsy or stupid but it paid off!
its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.

I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of October



Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73005 on: December 7, 2024, 09:53:43 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December  7, 2024, 01:59:03 am
its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.

I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of October



That's insane, & the reason why the Lions won't get to the SB, 9 players out for the season.

Philly favourites to win the SB with Barkley playing lights out.
Offline jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73006 on: December 7, 2024, 10:20:22 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December  7, 2024, 01:59:03 am
its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.

I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of October



I read a report that Hutchinson is on course to make it back if the Lions get to the Superbowl. Though it would be some game to throw somebody into after a serious long term injury.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73007 on: Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm »
Everytime this year they show games in Miami/Tampa/Arizona I feel like jumping out the window  ;D   That weather is amazing!!
Offline Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73008 on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm »
That guy who put the $3m bet on the Eagles winning must have been bricking it there.....
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73009 on: Yesterday at 08:59:59 pm »
He's safe now I guess, but it felt like a disaster at times.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73010 on: Yesterday at 09:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm
That guy who put the $3m bet on the Eagles winning must have been bricking it there.....

yes and no. if you can afford to bet that much money you're unlikely to really miss it if you lose.


good to see the browns put back in their box.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73011 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm
That guy who put the $3m bet on the Eagles winning must have been bricking it there.....
I was sure it was Drake and for that reason I was assuming that the Panthers had scored on that throw and were about to win  ;D
Offline jonkrux

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73012 on: Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm »
Watched the eagles game.. talk about scraping through.
Beat the ravens with relative ease and then struggle against the panthers. Jekyll and Hyde type stuff
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73013 on: Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm
Watched the eagles game.. talk about scraping through.
Beat the ravens with relative ease and then struggle against the panthers. Jekyll and Hyde type stuff


seems to be a theme with the panthers quite a few times this season. they seem to be playing pretty hard but still getting beat regardless
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73014 on: Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm »
Purdy is having an incredible quarter right now. Despite having little OL coverage he is 8/9 for 152 yards and a TD (WAS INCHES away from 2). Playing lights out so far.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73015 on: Yesterday at 10:01:30 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm
Watched the eagles game.. talk about scraping through.
Beat the ravens with relative ease and then struggle against the panthers. Jekyll and Hyde type stuff

Happens with everyone mind. Lions and Chiefs scrapped by the Raiders and Bears with some bad plays from the respective teams
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73016 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm »
Rams v Bills is good tippy toe catch! :o
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73017 on: Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm
Rams v Bills is good tippy toe catch! :o

nacua seems to love a diving catch.
Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73018 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Saw that Netflix have a couple of games on Christmas Day?  Are Sky losing this?
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73019 on: Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
Saw that Netflix have a couple of games on Christmas Day?  Are Sky losing this?

I don't know if sky have said anything about it yet, but the amazon prime games are on sky so it's possible.

overseas tv rights aren't the same as the domestic ones.
Offline swoopy

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73020 on: Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm
I don't know if sky have said anything about it yet, but the amazon prime games are on sky so it's possible.

overseas tv rights aren't the same as the domestic ones.
Netflix are marketing it as the "worldwide home of Christmas day" though .. plus they'll be on Game pass too
Sky don't have the 25th Dec games marked as "on sky" either.

No announcement on what happens to UK NFL rights next season..if sky lose it it'd all go to DAZN anyway
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73021 on: Yesterday at 10:44:21 pm »
It's truly impressive the myriad of ways that the Chicago Bears have sucked for, well, generations now.
Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73022 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm
I don't know if sky have said anything about it yet, but the amazon prime games are on sky so it's possible.

overseas tv rights aren't the same as the domestic ones.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm
Netflix are marketing it as the "worldwide home of Christmas day" though .. plus they'll be on Game pass too
Sky don't have the 25th Dec games marked as "on sky" either.

No announcement on what happens to UK NFL rights next season..if sky lose it it'd all go to DAZN anyway
Cheers both. If Sky did lose it to DAZN for example it'd hurt UK interest in NFL?

Oh & Go Chiefs btw ;D
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73023 on: Yesterday at 10:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:44:21 pm
It's truly impressive the myriad of ways that the Chicago Bears have sucked for, well, generations now.
 
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73024 on: Yesterday at 10:55:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm
Cheers both. If Sky did lose it to DAZN for example it'd hurt UK interest in NFL?

Oh & Go Chiefs btw ;D

given that itv sacked off their highlights show I think removing it from sky would be an awful thing for the 'growth of the game'.
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73025 on: Yesterday at 10:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:44:21 pm
It's truly impressive the myriad of ways that the Chicago Bears have sucked for, well, generations now.
4 total yards of offence in the first half ;D
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73026 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
more punts than yards.

great catch for the td there though.
Online Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73027 on: Today at 12:13:45 am »
Rams v Bills is a classic so far. Amazed the Bills have been able to hang in.

Massive win for Seattle in race for NFC Wes. Particularly if Bills make a comeback win.

Good win for 49ers but Bears must be atrocious. 49ers have been terrible for weeks before this beat down of the Bears.
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73028 on: Today at 12:18:21 am »
Bills defence been an absolute mess - Nacua just sliced them all day.

No concerns over scoring points, just worried that this defence pops up in the post season.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73029 on: Today at 12:30:34 am »
Brainfart trying to sneak it (and failing) by the Bills there, costing them a Time Out, as Brady said you have 3 attempts to pass it in and preserve that time out.
Online Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73030 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:30:34 am
Brainfart trying to sneak it (and failing) by the Bills there, costing them a Time Out, as Brady said you have 3 attempts to pass it in and preserve that time out.

Feels like a bad call by Bills
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #73031 on: Today at 12:33:39 am »
absolutely ludicrous game.
