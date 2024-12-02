great game last night, not sure whether the call from campbell at the end was ballsy or stupid but it paid off!
its pretty insane Detroit are still managing to beat playoff contenders despite all their injuries.
I just read they were missing 13 players on Defence alone. Not to mention, their bye-week was around two and a half months ago so they haven't even managed a breather since the start of October
Detroit Lions Injured Players:
Mekhi Wingo, DT Knee Out for Season
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB Knee Out for Season
Kalif Raymond, WR Foot Eligible to Return Week 17
Ennis Rakestraw, CB Hamstring Eligible to Return Week 16
Ifeatu Melifonwu, DB Finger Eligible to Return Week 16
Alex Anzalone, LB Forearm Eligible to Return Week 16
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Neck Eligible to Return Week 14
Kyle Peko, DL Pec Out for Season
Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Leg Out for Season
Derrick Barnes, LB Knee Eligible to Return Week 9
Marcus Davenport, EDGE Elbow Eligible to Return Week 9
John Cominsky, EDGE Knee Eligible to Return Week 5
Netane Muti, OL Shoulder Out for Season
Nate Lynn, DL Undisclosed Out for Season
Connor Galvin, OT Undisclosed Out for Season
Antoine Green, WR Undisclosed Out for Season
David Bada, DL Undisclosed Out for Season