Barkley, Barkley, Barkley.
apparently the browns have got 4 US prime-time games coming up. the browns!still, it keeps them off RZ when I'm watching that.
Week 16, Browns @ Bengals game has been flexed from TNF, for Broncos @ Chargers.
Packers are doing ok ? I've adopted them as my "Monday morning highlights while having a tea team". Keep finding ways of scraping by. Have they any chance of winning this ?
Chargers are a very ugly and boring football team to watch.
I reckon they are the 3rd best team in the NFC and the Lions will be worried about playing them. So they will have a chance.
well in all the years of the jets playoff drought, the only consistent is ownership. sort of anyway because I guess even that changed for a few years and might do again soon
Yea, might be off to the UK again? Woody's brother is the clown who wanted Gase, so there's that to look forward to.Jets fans online are debating if it's a good idea to rehire Rex Ryan or Eric Mangini.Might as well bring Herm Edwards back at this rate.
Mike McCarthy will probably be available in the summer.......the Rodgers/McCarthy reunion in New York. How can you say no to that
Merson in the sky studio. Not sure about that
Nope,not a national anthem fan but that Sax version,ouchy.
Page created in 0.095 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]