« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1819 1820 1821 1822 1823 [1824]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2953249 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,815
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72920 on: November 25, 2024, 03:10:14 am »
Barkley, Barkley, Barkley.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,815
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72921 on: November 25, 2024, 04:23:16 am »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72922 on: November 25, 2024, 06:00:45 am »
Barkley should be MVP. No doubt whatsoever.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72923 on: November 25, 2024, 09:44:17 am »
Miami not completely giving up on the season will make Thursday's cold somewhat more interesting for me. Low of -5, potential some small snow showers could be fun!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,100
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72924 on: November 26, 2024, 02:03:00 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 21, 2024, 03:13:37 pm
apparently the browns have got 4 US prime-time games coming up. the browns!

still, it keeps them off RZ when I'm watching that.

Week 16, Browns @ Bengals game has been flexed from TNF, for Broncos @ Chargers.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,093
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72925 on: November 26, 2024, 07:02:41 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 26, 2024, 02:03:00 am
Week 16, Browns @ Bengals game has been flexed from TNF, for Broncos @ Chargers.

I'm sure the us will be pleased with that
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72926 on: November 26, 2024, 07:09:07 am »
Chargers are a very ugly and boring football team to watch.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72927 on: November 26, 2024, 09:58:56 am »
Packers are doing ok ? I've adopted them as my "Monday morning highlights while having a tea team". Keep finding ways of scraping by. Have they any chance of winning this ?
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72928 on: November 26, 2024, 10:49:54 am »
Quote from: Dougle on November 26, 2024, 09:58:56 am
Packers are doing ok ? I've adopted them as my "Monday morning highlights while having a tea team". Keep finding ways of scraping by. Have they any chance of winning this ?
I reckon they are the 3rd best team in the NFC and the Lions will be worried about playing them. So they will have a chance.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72929 on: November 26, 2024, 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: Dougle on November 26, 2024, 09:58:56 am
Packers are doing ok ? I've adopted them as my "Monday morning highlights while having a tea team". Keep finding ways of scraping by. Have they any chance of winning this ?

I dont think theyre actually good but like you say they keep fluking it, so who really knows?
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72930 on: November 26, 2024, 11:30:46 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 26, 2024, 07:09:07 am
Chargers are a very ugly and boring football team to watch.

Seems the Jim Harbaugh way. Discipline and brute strength in running. Good for a team that's not particularly stacked with quality but not actually entertaining to watch.

Seems the NFL equivalent of your Aston Villa under Martin O'Neill
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72931 on: November 26, 2024, 11:34:00 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on November 26, 2024, 10:49:54 am
I reckon they are the 3rd best team in the NFC and the Lions will be worried about playing them. So they will have a chance.

What I would say as a word of caution, is whenever they've come up against a "big team" in form they seem to have lost (Lions, Vikings, and not really form but lost to Eagles first game), while kinda just about getting by other teams.

They obviously are in with a chance but I think they come unstuck against better opponents
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,392
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72932 on: November 26, 2024, 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 24, 2024, 09:41:08 pm
well in all the years of the jets playoff drought, the only consistent is ownership. sort of anyway because I guess even that changed for a few years and might do again soon

Yea, might be off to the UK again?  Woody's brother is the clown who wanted Gase, so there's that to look forward to.

Jets fans online are debating if it's a good idea to rehire Rex Ryan or Eric Mangini.

Might as well bring Herm Edwards back at this rate.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72933 on: Yesterday at 01:57:25 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on November 26, 2024, 09:01:38 pm
Yea, might be off to the UK again?  Woody's brother is the clown who wanted Gase, so there's that to look forward to.

Jets fans online are debating if it's a good idea to rehire Rex Ryan or Eric Mangini.

Might as well bring Herm Edwards back at this rate.

Mike McCarthy will probably be available in the summer.......the Rodgers/McCarthy reunion in New York. How can you say no to that  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,602
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72934 on: Today at 12:31:51 am »
Daniel Jones signing for the Vikings for the rest of the season
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,100
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72935 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
It's thanksgiving, which means games from 5.30pm UK time, although the Lions & Cowboys games have blowouts written over them, the Dolphins @ Packers game could be interesting.

Also a game tomorrow, Raiders @ Chiefs 8pm kickoff UK time, reason for the kickoff time NFL are restricted on Fridays because of High School football.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,093
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72936 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
for anyone who likes the sport in general there's a LOT of it on sky in the next few days.

in addition to the 4 nfl games today and tomorrow there's also 6 college games on tomorrow and saturday and then the usual sunday nfl games too.

Friday (29th) night...
📌 5pm: Oklahoma State @ Colorado
📌 8:30pm: Mississippi State @ Ole Miss
📌 12:30am Georgia Tech @ Georgia

Saturday night...
📌 5pm: South Carolina @ Clemson
📌 8:30pm: Miami @ Syracuse
📌 12:30am: Texas @ Texas A&M
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,392
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72937 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:57:25 pm
Mike McCarthy will probably be available in the summer.......the Rodgers/McCarthy reunion in New York. How can you say no to that  ;D

Please don't speak this into existence.  Woody and Chris Johnson will somehow get a hold of this comment and make it a reality.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,100
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72938 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Mike McCarthy's record isn't that bad, in Green Bay he had 9 visits to the playoffs in 13 years, including 4 championship games, & 1 SB, only 3 times he was one & done, ok having HOF QBs help, could argue he should have more SB rings.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,093
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72939 on: Today at 04:09:24 pm »
joke or not but I'm not sure either of them would want that reunion
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,766
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72940 on: Today at 05:15:58 pm »
Tommy DeVito is out of the Gints game so Drew Lock will start at QB vs the Cowboys.  Is it too late to flex it to, say, Tuesday night at 2am so nobody will have this inflicted on them?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,093
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72941 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
Merson in the sky studio. Not sure about that
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72942 on: Today at 05:33:34 pm »
Nope,not a national anthem fan but that Sax version,ouchy.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72943 on: Today at 05:50:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:22:32 pm
Merson in the sky studio. Not sure about that

Just watching to hear him butcher some of the names

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:33:34 pm
Nope,not a national anthem fan but that Sax version,ouchy.

Was great I thought- make them all like that
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72944 on: Today at 06:14:12 pm »
9ers in trouble for not reporting injuries correctly. The plot thickens
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72945 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm »
I'm not much of a sax solo fan! 10-0 Detroit is this game over?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:00 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,093
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72946 on: Today at 06:19:35 pm »
This game is more over than an over thing
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72947 on: Today at 06:26:29 pm »
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72948 on: Today at 06:42:11 pm »
Total domination from the Lions here. Zero first downs for the Bears.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1819 1820 1821 1822 1823 [1824]   Go Up
« previous next »
 