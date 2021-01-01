Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NFL Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
[
1824
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The NFL Thread (Read 2949598 times)
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,812
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72920 on:
Today
at 03:10:14 am »
Barkley, Barkley, Barkley.
Logged
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,812
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72921 on:
Today
at 04:23:16 am »
Quote from: MBL? on
Today
at 03:10:14 am
Barkley, Barkley, Barkley.
.
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,599
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72922 on:
Today
at 06:00:45 am »
Barkley should be MVP. No doubt whatsoever.
Logged
bryanod
Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,159
RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72923 on:
Today
at 09:44:17 am »
Miami not completely giving up on the season will make Thursday's cold somewhat more interesting for me. Low of -5, potential some small snow showers could be fun!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active
- Leonardo Da Vinci
Print
Pages:
1
...
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
[
1824
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NFL Thread
Page created in 0.123 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2