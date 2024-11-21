« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72880 on: November 21, 2024, 03:11:49 pm
49ers @ Green Bay is 9:25pm SKY game this week

Think the earlier game is Detroit @ Colts.

Amazed how often 49ers have been selected for games this season despite being rubbish. I suppose they have a big UK fanbase, star names and games have been close so far. They have 3 prime time US games in the next 5 after this. Few more defeats and some of those games might get flexed.

Even as a 9ers fan thought Seahawks/Cardinals game would have been a good (or even fair) selection this week.



voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72881 on: November 21, 2024, 03:13:37 pm
Quote from: Jookie on November 21, 2024, 03:11:49 pm
49ers @ Green Bay is 9:25pm SKY game this week

Think the earlier game is Detroit @ Colts.

Amazed how often 49ers have been selected for games this season despite being rubbish. I suppose they have a big UK fanbase, star names and games have been close so far. They have 3 prime time US games in the next 5 after this. Few more defeats and some of those games might get flexed.

Even as a 9ers fan thought Seahawks/Cardinals game would have been a good (or even fair) selection this week.

apparently the browns have got 4 US prime-time games coming up. the browns!

still, it keeps them off RZ when I'm watching that.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72882 on: November 21, 2024, 05:30:57 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 21, 2024, 03:13:37 pm
apparently the browns have got 4 US prime-time games coming up. the browns!

still, it keeps them off RZ when I'm watching that.

One of the Browns primetime games is week 16 at the Bengals on TNF, TNF games can be flexed, week 16 you have Eagles @ Commanders & Vikings @ Seahawks, also Broncos @ Chargers, hopefully one of those games can be flexed to replace Browns @ Bengals.
kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72883 on: Yesterday at 03:43:51 am
Steelers browns in a blizzard, 19-18, with 6mins left

🥶 ❄️ ⛄️
kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72884 on: Yesterday at 04:19:56 am
Browns win in the snow bowl
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72885 on: Yesterday at 08:16:05 am
"trap game"
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72886 on: Yesterday at 05:12:15 pm
kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72887 on: Yesterday at 06:14:36 pm
lights out for DJ

ending one of the worst sporting decisions in recent years
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72888 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm
I say fair play to him for asking to be released.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72889 on: Yesterday at 06:36:34 pm
The Giants are now as dysfunctional as the Jets, 2018 is when they had no 2 pick in the draft, & they picked Saquon Barkley instead of a QB, the QB they could have had that year is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson.
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72890 on: Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:36:34 pm
The Giants are now as dysfunctional as the Jets, 2018 is when they had no 2 pick in the draft, & they picked Saquon Barkley instead of a QB, the QB they could have had that year is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson.
Gettleman.

 :no :no :no :no :no :no :no :no :no :no :no :no :no

It boggles the mind.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72891 on: Yesterday at 09:04:33 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:36:34 pm
The Giants are now as dysfunctional as the Jets, 2018 is when they had no 2 pick in the draft, & they picked Saquon Barkley instead of a QB, the QB they could have had that year is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson.

We can say this now, but there's no guarantee the Giants (or any team that passed on the QBs) would've developed them.

It took Allen 3 years in Buffalo.  Coming out of college, he had only played 3 power conference teams:
-@Nebraska:  16 of 32, 189 yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs
-@Iowa:  23 of 40, 174 yards, 0 TD, 2 INTs
-Oregon:  9 of 24, 64 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

His size and athleticism is what got him drafted, and Wyoming plays in a wind tunnel with obviously lesser talent.  But he was a project.

If the Giants drafted a guy like that 2nd overall who threw for only 1800 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final year at Wyoming with 1 TD and 8 INTs against the best competition, the entire organization would've been run out of town.

And there were huge question marks on if Lamar could be successful in the NFL as a passer.

Giants' problem wasn't drafting Saquon or passing on Allen or Lamar, it's drafting Daniel Jones and failing to develop him.

It's same reason why all the 2024 Jets' ills fall on one thing:  the Zach Wilson pick.  All the circus and firings could've been avoided right there and then.
redwillow

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72892 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm
Brock out for the 9ers Sunday. Potentially longer too. As I said, they eyeing up a QB in the draft
XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72893 on: Yesterday at 09:19:46 pm
I'd love to see Danny Dimes to sign a short term deal with the Cowboys and ruin the Giants thanksgiving. Who says no?
Logged

Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72894 on: Yesterday at 09:20:51 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm
Brock out for the 9ers Sunday. Potentially longer too. As I said, they eyeing up a QB in the draft

Purdy hasnt been officially ruled out for Sunday. Though not practising today probably makes Sunday unlikely. John Lynch said Purdy had an MRI on the shoulder and it showed nothing significant.

Whats the story about them eyeing a QB in the draft? Ive not seen anyone reputable report on this yet.

Bosa, Willliams and Purdy all doubtful for Sunday so cant see 9ers beating Green Bay
redwillow

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72895 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:20:51 pm
Purdy hasnt been officially ruled out for Sunday. Though not practising today probably makes Sunday unlikely. John Lynch said Purdy had an MRI on the shoulder and it showed nothing significant.

Whats the story about them eyeing a QB in the draft? Ive not seen anyone reputable report on this yet.

Bosa, Willliams and Purdy all doubtful for Sunday so cant see 9ers beating Green Bay

Judging on how the CMC injury went in regards to media just my thoughts on them with the upcoming draft. I think they would much rather keep the god squad and keep putting system QBs in there to keep things moving
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72896 on: Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
Judging on how the CMC injury went in regards to media just my thoughts on them with the upcoming draft. I think they would much rather keep the god squad and keep putting system QBs in there to keep things moving

As in not pay Purdy and get a new QB instead?? Thatd be brave!!
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72897 on: Today at 12:00:52 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:04:33 pm
We can say this now, but there's no guarantee the Giants (or any team that passed on the QBs) would've developed them.

It took Allen 3 years in Buffalo.  Coming out of college, he had only played 3 power conference teams:
-@Nebraska:  16 of 32, 189 yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs
-@Iowa:  23 of 40, 174 yards, 0 TD, 2 INTs
-Oregon:  9 of 24, 64 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

His size and athleticism is what got him drafted, and Wyoming plays in a wind tunnel with obviously lesser talent.  But he was a project.

If the Giants drafted a guy like that 2nd overall who threw for only 1800 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final year at Wyoming with 1 TD and 8 INTs against the best competition, the entire organization would've been run out of town.

And there were huge question marks on if Lamar could be successful in the NFL as a passer.

Giants' problem wasn't drafting Saquon or passing on Allen or Lamar, it's drafting Daniel Jones and failing to develop him.

It's same reason why all the 2024 Jets' ills fall on one thing:  the Zach Wilson pick.  All the circus and firings could've been avoided right there and then.

to be fair to the jets, wilson seemed to be pretty much the consensus #2 pick in that draft after lawrence.
TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #72898 on: Today at 03:21:19 am
Not saying it's always the case, but I do wonder if it's a sliding doors moments with some of the draft busts.

Would they fared better with organizations that had better setups and coaching?

Of course, the paradox is the horrible organizations normally get the high draft picks, but it's just one of those things I do wonder because these guys are top of their class in a very competitive field, and they come to the NFL where you get 2 minutes to prove yourself, then you have organizations like the Panthers, Raiders that just cycle co-ordinates and coaches every year, with these players having to learn a new playbook every time.

Some would have been busts regardless, others I just don't know.
