49ers @ Green Bay is 9:25pm SKY game this week



Think the earlier game is Detroit @ Colts.



Amazed how often 49ers have been selected for games this season despite being rubbish. I suppose they have a big UK fanbase, star names and games have been close so far. They have 3 prime time US games in the next 5 after this. Few more defeats and some of those games might get flexed.



Even as a 9ers fan thought Seahawks/Cardinals game would have been a good (or even fair) selection this week.