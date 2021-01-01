Please
Author
Topic: The NFL Thread (Read 2942645 times)
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,780
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72840 on:
Today
at 12:06:28 am »
Yes Seatle
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,060
feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72841 on:
Today
at 12:09:27 am »
I think the 9ers are a good team but their record seems like they keep trying to prove me wrong
Logged
frag
ile
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,702
Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72842 on:
Today
at 12:16:36 am »
Josh Allen, what a run!!!
Logged
cdav
Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,771
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72843 on:
Today
at 12:16:53 am »
MVP play by Allen
Logged
Stevo79
Kopite
Posts: 791
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72844 on:
Today
at 12:17:51 am »
Impressive from the Bills, Allen off the charts.
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,060
feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72845 on:
Today
at 12:18:24 am »
That's why you back your best players right there.
Logged
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,701
Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72846 on:
Today
at 12:18:47 am »
Wow, Allen just seals the win and there goes the Chiefs shot at perfection.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
