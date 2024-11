I was only a couple years before you. 2007/08 I started following the eagles. He's outrageous. Number 1 in the league for me.



I think Saquon is up there with Henry as the 2 best rushers this season. Saquon probably isn’t as good a rusher as Henry but he’s more of a threat in the passing game.If fit I’d say CMC was better than both. He’s as good a running back in the running game as both but he’s miles ahead of them as a receiving threat. That’s why for me CMC is the best running back when fit.Think Henry will win OPOY though